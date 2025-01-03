Eel or Eggplant at Test Kitchen
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
398 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Product Vs Expectations
"Two final things, the inside cabin whilst small and adequate had paper thin walls, TV, Bluetooth speaker, bedroom and bathroom noises all clearly discernible, pray you have good neighbours.I’ve read a lot of reviews reference the ship, crew, facilities and entertainment and to be honest all of them make valid points...."Read More
ahmk1 avatar

ahmk1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 398 Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruise Reviews

First and Last Virgin Cruise

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Baseballmomct
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from 4 day Miami.Florida Keys.Bimini Virgin cruise. First, the positives: The food was phenomenal. There are many restaurants to choose from; and you can pick times that suit you; this is unlike some other cruises that require you to dine at 6pm or 8pm in the main dining hall. Be aware that we called within 10 hours after reservations opened, I think a month before, and were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

First Virgin Cruise, Definitely Not Last!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Florida Mom3
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A wonderful experience, first cruise on Virgin. Embark was a breeze. Wristband (“The Band”) instead of a room card was so convenient (waterproof and comfortably stayed on for the whole cruise). No fumbling to find/present a card. The Band opens your cabin door and all purchases are scanned to it and linked to your account. Drink cost ($8 beers, $11 cocktails) is scanned to The Band with and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Unsatisfied.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
OhioGirls
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Parts of the cruise were great, like the shows and the stops. But my first reaction was disappointment and mad at the fact that my friend that came with me and booked at the same time with the same travel agent and we both paid the same price for a single room. Well I ended up on the 13th floor with a interior single room that was very small, this I expected. But she ended up on the 5th floor with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Anniversary trip

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Donny Tapia
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Entertainment was lacking from other cruises I’ve been on Bathroom in cabin didn’t have a door When storm came and changed plans in Bimini there was nothing to do on ship on a lighter note all crew was very helpful. The grab & go meals were very helpful the shows were not entertaining some were to raunchy The ones we did enjoy were the magician and the acrobatic show I understand it’s an ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Grils Trip 25

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Kimmi55
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I had a great time with my friends on my first sailing with #virginvoyages. I truly enjoyed having coffee at the Grounds at least once every day where Bahrul and Nea who remembered my name and order after the first coffee! Trivia with Trey and Christopher was fun! But the best was private karaoke! Seven women singing their hearts out was truly the BEST! I enjoyed Bingo with the Diva. All the food ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Absolutely wonderful Virgin Voyage.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
MsEsquire8
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Valiant Lady is a great ship. The service on board was absolutely wonderful, in particular, my cabin stewards (Josue & Sam), server at the Italian restaurant (I can't remember his name but he was a beautiful soul; Paul??), Natasha at the Galley, Christian at Razzle Dazzle, and Moses at the "Gunbae", deserve 5 stars and nothing less. All of the shows were great, such great talent an absolute ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with disabled person

First cruise. It was fine.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
DMMJ
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise. I didn't realize that unless I jumped on it the second I got on the ship that all the exercise and dinner shows would be immediately filled. You were able to make dinner reservations before boarding, so that was fine. The food was good. The service was fantastic. My spa experience was mediocre at best. One of the worst manicures that I have ever had. The first excursion ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Good cruise, bad music.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
jerryh256
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My only gripe was the music. The djs literally played all of the first 30 sec of a banger then SWITCHES is out for something low tier and it in a BAD mix.. absolutely terrible. If it werent for this id rate it a perfect 5 stars. The restaurants were top notch in style even though some of the good werent within my realm of tastes. I honestly feel like the galley was more my speed. There was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Virgin Voyages - Dominican Daze Cruise Review

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
CruisingWithGreg
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Daze, and it was an unforgettable experience! Food: The food onboard was absolutely amazing. We didn’t get a chance to try Gunbae, mostly because we ran out of time, and I wasn’t keen on the communal dining setup. But every other restaurant exceeded expectations. The pizza place was a lifesaver for quick, delicious bites, and The Galley was brilliantly organized with plenty of tasty options to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Mega Rockstar rip off for handicapped.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Kaldviar
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I will give the good as well as the bad. But my wife and I were totally ripped off both our opinions and will never give another penny to Virgin. So for my birthday, I purchased the best suite on the ship that was handicapped accessible. This comes with "Mega Rockstar" service, free drinks, an unlimited in room bar. Now there is only ONE handicapped Mega Rockstar suite, the smallest class ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with disabled person

