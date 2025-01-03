"Two final things, the inside cabin whilst small and adequate had paper thin walls, TV, Bluetooth speaker, bedroom and bathroom noises all clearly discernible, pray you have good neighbours.I’ve read a lot of reviews reference the ship, crew, facilities and entertainment and to be honest all of them make valid points...."Read More
Just returned from 4 day Miami.Florida Keys.Bimini Virgin cruise. First, the positives:
The food was phenomenal. There are many restaurants to choose from; and you can pick times that suit you; this is unlike some other cruises that require you to dine at 6pm or 8pm in the main dining hall. Be aware that we called within 10 hours after reservations opened, I think a month before, and were ...
A wonderful experience, first cruise on Virgin. Embark was a breeze. Wristband (“The Band”) instead of a room card was so convenient (waterproof and comfortably stayed on for the whole cruise). No fumbling to find/present a card. The Band opens your cabin door and all purchases are scanned to it and linked to your account. Drink cost ($8 beers, $11 cocktails) is scanned to The Band with and ...
Parts of the cruise were great, like the shows and the stops. But my first reaction was disappointment and mad at the fact that my friend that came with me and booked at the same time with the same travel agent and we both paid the same price for a single room. Well I ended up on the 13th floor with a interior single room that was very small, this I expected. But she ended up on the 5th floor with ...
Entertainment was lacking from other cruises I’ve been on Bathroom in cabin didn’t have a door
When storm came and changed plans in Bimini there was nothing to do on ship on a lighter note all crew was very helpful. The grab & go meals were very helpful the shows were not entertaining some were to raunchy The ones we did enjoy were the magician and the acrobatic show I understand it’s an ...
I had a great time with my friends on my first sailing with #virginvoyages. I truly enjoyed having coffee at the Grounds at least once every day where Bahrul and Nea who remembered my name and order after the first coffee! Trivia with Trey and Christopher was fun! But the best was private karaoke! Seven women singing their hearts out was truly the BEST! I enjoyed Bingo with the Diva. All the food ...
The Valiant Lady is a great ship. The service on board was absolutely wonderful, in particular, my cabin stewards (Josue & Sam), server at the Italian restaurant (I can't remember his name but he was a beautiful soul; Paul??), Natasha at the Galley, Christian at Razzle Dazzle, and Moses at the "Gunbae", deserve 5 stars and nothing less. All of the shows were great, such great talent an absolute ...
This was our first cruise. I didn't realize that unless I jumped on it the second I got on the ship that all the exercise and dinner shows would be immediately filled. You were able to make dinner reservations before boarding, so that was fine. The food was good. The service was fantastic. My spa experience was mediocre at best. One of the worst manicures that I have ever had. The first excursion ...
My only gripe was the music. The djs literally played all of the first 30 sec of a banger then SWITCHES is out for something low tier and it in a BAD mix.. absolutely terrible. If it werent for this id rate it a perfect 5 stars. The restaurants were top notch in style even though some of the good werent within my realm of tastes. I honestly feel like the galley was more my speed. There was ...
Daze, and it was an unforgettable experience!
Food: The food onboard was absolutely amazing. We didn’t get a chance to try Gunbae, mostly because we ran out of time, and I wasn’t keen on the communal dining setup. But every other restaurant exceeded expectations. The pizza place was a lifesaver for quick, delicious bites, and The Galley was brilliantly organized with plenty of tasty options to ...
I will give the good as well as the bad. But my wife and I were totally ripped off both our opinions and will never give another penny to Virgin.
So for my birthday, I purchased the best suite on the ship that was handicapped accessible. This comes with "Mega Rockstar" service, free drinks, an unlimited in room bar.
Now there is only ONE handicapped Mega Rockstar suite, the smallest class ...