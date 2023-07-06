The approach to most cabins is contemporary, if not a little on the simple side. They are thoughtfully designed, with an emphasis on keeping guests comfortable even when space is tight. Furniture is convertible, for example, in many cabins, functioning as a sofa during the day or bed at night. Likewise, small bathrooms still allow for a good-sized shower, sacrificing sink and vanity space.

What to Expect in Cabins on Valiant Lady

All cabins on Valiant Lady come with a queen bed that can be split into two twins. (Just know, for most standard cabins, the layout means guests in "separated beds" will be sleeping foot to foot, as the beds will be set up on an "L" shape.) Cabins also include desks, chairs, sofas -- which serve double-duty as beds -- night tables, mini-fridges, wardrobes and safes. You'll also get a big flatscreen TV, plenty of U.S. outlets and USB charging spots, and a tablet that runs the TV, lights, temperature and even curtains.

Water in carafes is refreshed each morning when the room is made up and each evening when turndown service is offered, a thoughtful touch.

Like most other cruise ships, Valiant Lady offers cabins across three basic categories: inside or interior rooms that have no access to the outside, not even a window; outside or exterior cabins that come with large portholes so you get natural light; and balconies, which offer private, walk-out verandas. Not sure which cabin is right for you? Check out our guide on How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin.

In general, cruise ship cabins are smaller than you'd find at the average U.S. hotel, and Valiant Lady is no exception. Its smallest rooms are 105 square feet, while its largest suites are 2,147 square feet -- bigger than many New York City apartments.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Valiant Lady

Guests have plenty of balcony cabins from which to choose; there are more "sea terrace" rooms than any other type on Valiant Lady. All balcony cabins include a fairly spacious veranda, the highlight of which is a handwoven red hammock, which is surprisingly comfortable and perfect for wave-gazing.

Decor is modern, with pops of color in spots like the pink and blue gauzy curtains and bright red stool/seat. We love the natural wood planking on the TV wall, which somehow makes it feel warmer and more comfortable. At 265 square feet, balcony cabins are comfortable and generally don't feel too compact. One minor complaint: Because the bed converts to a sofa, there isn't space to store your suitcases under the bed, as is often the case on other cruise ships. Instead, baggage has to go to the closet, which takes up some valuable real estate there.

There's no doubt Virgin Voyages invested heavily in Valiant Lady's suites. These top-end cabins just ooze cool. The suites also are the spot that feels most different from what other cruise ships have to offer. Perhaps it's the mood lighting, or maybe it's the record players, which somehow manage to feel both nostalgic and contemporary at the same time.

Virgin calls its suites "Rockstar Quarters" and "Mega Rockstar Quarters," depending on which you book, so when you show up and someone at check-in asks if you're a rock star (and they will), you can firmly answer "Yes!" Suites start at 352 square feet and come with a bevy of perks, our favorite of which is exclusive access to "Richard's Rooftop," a private sundeck space complete with hot tubs and so much lounge space, named for founder Richard Branson. Other perks include a curated in-room bar, priority booking and access, and 24/7 access to agents to help you with your booking at any point along the way. Those in the higher end suites also get a dedicated onboard agent, free premium Wi-Fi, complimentary access to the ship's thermal suite, a bar tab to use onboard, bottomless in-room bar and private transfers to and from the ship.

The question is -- are they worth it? We got to try them out.

Cabin Bathrooms on Valiant Lady

For the most part, cabin bathrooms on Valiant Lady are pretty utilitarian: small, functional and clean. Standard bathrooms feature a toilet, a single basin and some small shelves for storing a few bathroom necessities. The shower, however, is another story. Each shower, which is larger than the average cruise-ship shower, includes a glass door, large rain shower head and a hand-held sprayer. You'll also find big bottles of Virgin-branded shampoo, conditioner and shower gel, as well as a clothesline.

Suites, of course, feature larger bathrooms with a few extras, including marble everywhere, "peek-a-boo" showers that have windows looking out into the bedrooms, and upgraded bath amenities from Red Flower.

Valiant Lady's accessible cabins offer no-barrier entrance to showers, and bathrooms feature grab rails as well as emergency pull cords. Each shower offers a folding bench. Toilet heights are raised in these cabins.

Cabins to Avoid on Valiant Lady

If you're the type of traveler who craves a serene space to lay your head, avoid Deck 8 and Deck 14 aft. Deck 8 rooms are right above many of the ship's bars and lounges, so noise from below can filter up. Likewise, aft cabins on Deck 14 fall below The Galley, which is busy with crew and passengers much of the day and subsequently can be prone to noise from above. We heard from several guests that this was an issue especially early in the morning. Check out our guide to Cabins to Avoid for the full scoop. And check out our favorite rooms on Valiant Lady below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Traveling Solo Pick one of the ship's six seaview cabins designed for solo travelers. You won't have to pay a single supplement but still get killer views from the front of the ship.

Budget Choose a straight-up inside cabin. Bonus: Most of these cabins are located near elevator banks for easy access to the action.

With a Group Book a Sea Terrace that sleeps four, thanks to a pullman bed and an extra lower bed. There are only six of these cabins onboard, all on Deck 14.

For the View It's tough to beat the ship's Cheeky Corner suites, all located on the ship's aft corners. The higher up you go, the bigger the Cheeky Corner suites get.

Splurge a Little For our money, the best value onboard is the Brilliant Suite, which is uber spacious (482 square feet), has an enormous balcony (and a giant shower) and comes with the entry level of Rock Star perks.

Splurge a Lot Go all out and book the Massive Suite, a true suite with everything you could ever need, from a beautiful soaking tub to a ridiculously large balcony ideal for a small or large get-together.