There are three basic cabin types on Scarlet Lady: Insider (Interior, no window), Sea View (with a porthole window), and Sea Terrace (with a balcony and rope hammock). Everything else is a variation on this, including the suites (Rock Star Quarters), of which there are a wide range (for a comprehensive list of cabin types see our article How to Choose a Cruise Ship Cabin).

Note too, that cabin numbers are the same either side of the ship, they are not odd or even -- the letter A is Port side, Z is starboard (this is a nod to airline configuration). There are no key cards; Virgin uses wearable tech that opens your door and pays your bills.

Expect everything you would expect in a hotel room, just in a smaller space. A standard cabin on Scarlet Lady varies from 105-265 square feet (by contrast, a typical hotel room in the U.S. is around 330 sq ft).

The Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship Rooms Feature Lots of Thoughtful Touches

At 105 square feet, the Inside cabin on the Scarlet Lady cruise ship is the smallest of all three types and a tad snug by industry standards. However, to create a feeling of more space, Virgin has tweaked the typical layout you might expect on a cruise ship. That goes as far as the patented design so the cabins are not a uniform shape. Some start narrow and open up, then either side they start slightly wider then narrow, creating an illusion of extra space. There's also no separate sofa (see below), and most furniture can be stored away, which makes them feel more spacious.

All cabins have a double bed which can be divided into two, although friends traveling together should note; you'll be sleeping foot to foot in an L shape configuration, as opposed to having the beds pulled apart side by side. During the day, the bed becomes a sofa. Pullman beds drop from the ceiling if you're looking to fit more people inside. There is a flat-screen interactive TV, a fixed iPad which controls most of what's going on in your room (TV, lighting and curtains, which open when you come into your cabin), hanging space hidden by a curtain, drawers, safe, a mini fridge, fixed desk with numerous charging and USB points, a stool and a small table, both of which fit under the desk, and a chair. There are also charging points beside the bed. Sea Terrace cabins have balconies that are square-shaped and include two chairs and a signature Virgin red hammock.

A few nice touches: Two carafes of water are left by the desk every day and there is an evening turn down service in which your sofa will be returned to bed mode.

There are no "Make up my Room" or Do Not Disturb" signs -- there is a switch in the wardrobe.

All standard cabins have a shower room with glass doors, a large rainshower head plus a hand-held spray, Virgin-branded shampoo, conditioner and shower gel and a clothesline for drying. There is a single basin with and a small cupboard with shelves below as well as the toilet

Scarlet Lady Suites Were Designed by Tom Dixon and Come with Great Perks

There are 78 suites in Scarlet Lady's "Rock Star Quarters", a semi-enclave towards the top and front of the ship designed by Tom Dixon. These vary in style and layout and are divided into two categories: Mega Rockstars and Rockstars (see below).

All eight suite types come with the following perks:

· Early booking and priority access to restaurants and venues onboard

· Dedicated onboard agents on call 24/7

· Access to "Richard's Rooftop", a top-deck sundeck and bar

· Fully stocked inclusive in-room bar (first round on Virgin)

All suites come with the following features: loungers, a hammock (or hammocks); a living area with large sofas and foot stools and a marble desk; a "Peek-a-boo" inside shower (you'll be able to see your cabin mate bathing), marble bathrooms, king-sized beds and a glass vanity. However, the Massive is the only one which has an actual separate bedroom (Guitar room).

RockStar Suites on Scarlet Lady

Brilliant (481.7 sq ft): This has a sofa which converts into a bed and is the only suite at this level that is designed to sleep up to four people. There are 18 of these.

Cheeky Corner Suite: There are 14 of these, which come in three versions and vary considerably in size when you include the terrace square footage: Biggest Terrace (6), Even Bigger Terrace (4) and Pretty Big Terrace (4). It has a corner sofa and a large wardrobe.

Seriously Suite (352 sq ft): This is the ship's most popular suite. Sleep two; 24 onboard.

Sweet Aft Suite: There are seven of these, all at the aft of the ship and like the Cheeky Corner, come in three types depending on the size of their terraces (416-661 sq ft).

Mega Rockstar Suites All Mega Rockstar Suites come with the following additional perks:

· Complimentary alcoholic and specialty beverages in all bars and eateries onboard, including bottles of wine, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar

· A private transfer to and from the ship or free parking (where available) in your embarkation port

· Free access to the Redemption Spa thermal suite

· Complimentary laundry

· Curated "Shore Things" (excursions) at every port

· Upgraded premium Wi-Fi with streaming (only available in the Caribbean)

These suites also have an outdoor ("Peek-a-View") shower, a turntable with your choice of vinyl, as well as all the features above.

Massive: This 2,147 sq ft space is really a homage to the Virgin brand, complete with a guitar room, gold discs and a turntable with your choice of vinyl. There are two bedrooms (the guitar room acts as the second bedroom); the main has a vast double bed and a marble-lined bathroom with a tub, a "Peek-a-Boo" shower which looks into the main bedroom and out to sea. The living room has a bottomless bar, a huge circular sofa and the turntable. The terrace is huge, with a hot tub, dining table with stairs (so you can dance on top, a la Richard Branson, should you wish), a huge sofa and arm chairs and a raised area for sun salutations. There are two of these onboard. Sleeps up to four.

The other three suite types are (considerably) scaled down versions of the Massive:

Fab: (950 sq ft.). An open wall separates the space in these suites, so creating a living area with a sofa that converts to a bed and a separate half bathroom. Sleeps up to four. There are two of these.

Posh: (833 sq ft.). Similar but smaller to Fab, and also with a separate living area that can convert into a bedroom. Sleeps up to four. There are two of these.

Gorgeous: (570 sq ft.). This also has separate living and lounge areas and can sleep up to four. There are nine of these.

Cruise Critic's Best Cabins on Scarlet Lady

On a budget: Insider. These range from a stomach-inhaling 105 square feet (tiny) to 177 square feet. If you plan to party all night and use your cabin as a crash pad only then go for one of these.

Standard: Sea Terrace. These are ideal for most couples and with a price tag of around $500 per cabin, per cruise, it's worth it for the extra space and the balcony.