Love VV

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Meg0018
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I loved sailing with Virgin Voyages. It was so much fun to be around the crew. They made the difference in the experience and joy. I loved that everything was included. The dining experience was so different than other cruise lines. The being able to choose when and where to eat. All restaurants are included and reservations easy to make. The spa was wonderful. The cabin was different too. I ...
Sail Date: January 2025

GREAT FOR RELAXING. DISAPPOINTING FOR PARTY SEEKER

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
NORTH JERSEY AGE50
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If you're cruising to relax or work from home, then this is the cruiseline for you. but....if you're cruising to party or for fun & foolishness, you will be *highly* disappointed. vv has great customer svc. The ship is neat, clean & modern. But wayyyy too relaxed for my taste. Only one deck party (scarlet night). All other parties occur in tiny rooms inside the ship. And there is no dedicated ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Loving every second of our voyage!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
Andy the sailor
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

¡We totally loved the voyage! the service of everyone is impecable, specially the restaurants teams, servers and managers. Everyone went out of their way to help and we felt such a big contrast when we stepped out of the ship and re entered the "real world". Feels like Virgin is another planet. I specially would mention: Kenan from the Wake restaurant and a special mention to Pink Agave ...
Sail Date: January 2025

very good but could have been great!!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
jamdar
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first experience on Virgin. Getting on and off the ship was a breeze, we showed up an hour early to board and we walked right on with very little wait. All food options were very fresh and it was nice not to have precooked buffet food . Our favorite restaurant was the Pink Agave. Our favorite day was the day at Bimini Beach Club, it is a beautiful spot and very relaxing with super ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Had an awesome time cruising

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

User Avatar
CAPRLEO
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I had a wonderful experience. The ship met all of my needs. Beyond my expectations being that I have a dietary restriction. I thought that I would have limited food selection because I have Celiac disease but they accommodated me to the fullest. The cooks were very knowledgeable. The entertainment was good though out the cruise. The ship maintained its cleanliness. I will definitely cruise virgin ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Go Virgin You won't go back

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Resilient Lady

User Avatar
SNCgal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Very nice ship. Clean. Big room for an inside cabin. Great location on 13th deck midship. I love all the couches and outdoor spaces the shop has to offer. We are in our 60s but love sailing Virgin. Very fun to have younger crowd. The food is Excellent. So nice not to be up charged for good food. The dinner in the Galley lacks variety though. One entree is not okay.. There seemed to not be enough ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Pros and cons

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

User Avatar
LDAM
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Pros: They have a walking track up top that was awesome. You can get fizzy water out of the soda machines in your own water bottle. The showers were hot and had great water pressure. The staff was awesome—-friendly, helpful and professional. Cons: The beds were absolutely horrible. My husband has back issues but the bed exacerbated the issues so much that we could not get off the shop during ...
Sail Date: January 2025

First and maybe last cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Resilient Lady

User Avatar
George Boy
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and likely will be out last except maybe Alaska. We are now on our last day so I can't talk about disembarkment but embarkment seemed to be smooth compared to comments from others for their cruise line. We did have a half hour of waiting and pre-checked in. The only issue is that when we came back later to board at our time, no one told us where to go so we spent an ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Better Options

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

User Avatar
Kyle88
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Pros: Dinner restaurants requiring reservations were excellent except for Test Kitchen. Skip that one. The rooms were nice and very clean. The ship overall was very clean and staff very friendly. Cons: All other food was average to poor. Most places close early. There’s no buffet and somewhat limited options. A lot of bars and eateries close around 8pm. The entertainment is lacking. ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Underwhelming Second Voyage

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

User Avatar
BigShow818
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my second cruise with Virgin Voyages. My first experience was magical and led me to book another cruise on the ship and invite family to join us for their first virgin. This voyage fell very short from the first and not only did I not book a next voyage on the ship, it has me wondering if I would move to another cruise line. The good: - The cabin was great, no complaints. -The ...
Sail Date: January 2025

