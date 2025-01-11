I loved sailing with Virgin Voyages. It was so much fun to be around the crew. They made the difference in the experience and joy. I loved that everything was included. The dining experience was so different than other cruise lines. The being able to choose when and where to eat. All restaurants are included and reservations easy to make. The spa was wonderful. The cabin was different too. I ...
If you're cruising to relax or work from home, then this is the cruiseline for you. but....if you're cruising to party or for fun & foolishness, you will be *highly* disappointed. vv has great customer svc. The ship is neat, clean & modern. But wayyyy too relaxed for my taste. Only one deck party (scarlet night). All other parties occur in tiny rooms inside the ship. And there is no dedicated ...
¡We totally loved the voyage! the service of everyone is impecable, specially the restaurants teams, servers and managers. Everyone went out of their way to help and we felt such a big contrast when we stepped out of the ship and re entered the "real world". Feels like Virgin is another planet.
I specially would mention: Kenan from the Wake restaurant and a special mention to Pink Agave ...
This was our first experience on Virgin. Getting on and off the ship was a breeze, we showed up an hour early to board and we walked right on with very little wait. All food options were very fresh and it was nice not to have precooked buffet food . Our favorite restaurant was the Pink Agave. Our favorite day was the day at Bimini Beach Club, it is a beautiful spot and very relaxing with super ...
I had a wonderful experience. The ship met all of my needs. Beyond my expectations being that I have a dietary restriction. I thought that I would have limited food selection because I have Celiac disease but they accommodated me to the fullest. The cooks were very knowledgeable. The entertainment was good though out the cruise. The ship maintained its cleanliness. I will definitely cruise virgin ...
Very nice ship. Clean. Big room for an inside cabin. Great location on 13th deck midship. I love all the couches and outdoor spaces the shop has to offer. We are in our 60s but love sailing Virgin. Very fun to have younger crowd. The food is Excellent. So nice not to be up charged for good food. The dinner in the Galley lacks variety though. One entree is not okay.. There seemed to not be enough ...
Pros: They have a walking track up top that was awesome. You can get fizzy water out of the soda machines in your own water bottle. The showers were hot and had great water pressure. The staff was awesome—-friendly, helpful and professional.
Cons: The beds were absolutely horrible. My husband has back issues but the bed exacerbated the issues so much that we could not get off the shop during ...
This was our first cruise and likely will be out last except maybe Alaska. We are now on our last day so I can't talk about disembarkment but embarkment seemed to be smooth compared to comments from others for their cruise line. We did have a half hour of waiting and pre-checked in. The only issue is that when we came back later to board at our time, no one told us where to go so we spent an ...
Pros: Dinner restaurants requiring reservations were excellent except for Test Kitchen. Skip that one. The rooms were nice and very clean. The ship overall was very clean and staff very friendly.
Cons: All other food was average to poor. Most places close early. There’s no buffet and somewhat limited options. A lot of bars and eateries close around 8pm.
The entertainment is lacking. ...
This was my second cruise with Virgin Voyages. My first experience was magical and led me to book another cruise on the ship and invite family to join us for their first virgin. This voyage fell very short from the first and not only did I not book a next voyage on the ship, it has me wondering if I would move to another cruise line.
The good:
- The cabin was great, no complaints.
-The ...