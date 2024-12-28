"Bingo with The Diva as well as Around the World in 80 Minutes with the Diva (performed by Miss Titi Kaka on our ship) was one of the best drag shows I’ve seen (and being from New York, I see a lot).One tip is to take the elevator up to the top floor and then head down to 4…you will certainly not wait as long...."Read More
Very nice ship. Clean. Big room for an inside cabin. Great location on 13th deck midship. I love all the couches and outdoor spaces the shop has to offer. We are in our 60s but love sailing Virgin. Very fun to have younger crowd. The food is Excellent. So nice not to be up charged for good food. The dinner in the Galley lacks variety though. One entree is not okay.. There seemed to not be enough ...
Great experience overall, and if it hadn't been for the problems at boarding and with getting a better mix of music played when we requested it (which wasn't often), this would have been an amazing cruise.
BOARDING: was a bad experience overall. Inconsistent message from crew members for Splash of Romance passengers. Two in our group walked right on after the Rock Stars (via the Rock ...
We loved our experience with Virgin Voyages. This is our 6th voyage and we can't wait for our next 3 voyages. The food is exceptional as someone with food allergies I appreciate the care I'm given to ensure I can eat. Our XL room was great and spacious. Love the hammock and views. The areas around the ship to just lounge and second to none. I wish Virgin had sailings to the Christmas markets ...
Best cuisine out there, for all tastes from simple pizza to adventurous experimental food. I can't even pick a favorite.
THE WAKE (bone narrow with the best bread, lamb chops and steak, and lime dessert and baked Alaska).
TEST KITCHEN experimental very small portions which I love, huge variety and for a week cruise the menu changed 3 times. Make sure to look at the suggestion of pairings ...
The staff, the food and the atmosphere was second to none. This was our 14th cruise on multiple different liners, but the first time on Virgin. The vibe is upscale with fun themes and a very positive environment created by the staff.. the restaurant experiences were also very memorable and I never felt I was on a cafeteria style ship even when the food court. Each dining area and common area was ...
After spending Thanksgiving on Carnival Jubilee out of Galveston with a million kids and trashy adults, this virgin Virgin experience was AMAZING!! We went out of San Juan and flew in the night before staying at the San Juan airport – very convenient, clean, and simple. We did purchase the Splash of Romance package which got us priority boarding right behind rockstars with no queues and waiting ...
This is our first cruise with Virgins, and for sure it will be the Last. Why?:
1- We Paid over CAN $9000 Hoping for a 5 Star experience to celebrate our Wedding Anniversary ! If we had known the reality we would not booked it or at least not pay more than $2000 , That's what is worth. They killed all the fun from the first moments.
2- We have booked an XL Terrace / Balcony Room , we were ...
We are currently on Resilient Lady' s New Year's Cruise. This is our third cruise with Virgin and probably about our 25th cruise with our family. This has been the worst cruise experience of all. Our room has constant bass thumping every night from the Manor House and we cannot sleep. Also my wife got her blue loyalty status for her 3rd cruise and I didn't. I thought no big deal happened to me ...
I just completed my second voyage with Virgin and I had the time of my life. I went on their NYE sailing out of Puerto Rico and they definitely pulled out all the stops for the celebration. From the time you step onboard, it’s smooth sailing (no pun intended). There is always someone available from the crew to assist you with whatever you need, and they’re all so nice. The food is amazing and ...
This was my husband and I’s first cruise with Virgin and my second ever cruise. Everyone we met on the ship said that we were starting at the top of the top of cruises, and I can now say I totally agree! I honestly don’t see how others would compare.
We went for our honeymoon so really appreciated that it was adults only. We could have our moments of peace on the ship, but could easily find ...