Undeniably upmarket and effortlessly casual at the same time, Resilient Lady restaurants offer some of the best food you'll find on an oceangoing cruise ship. Don't come expecting fussy main dining rooms, collective mass-sat meal times, or menus looking to recreate fancy food from long ago. Instead, from gastro-influenced tasting menus at Test Kitchen, to creative veggie-forward plates at Razzle Dazzle or the Mexican street food twists on offer at Pink Agave, food on Resilient Lady excels. And yes, that extends to most counter-service spots as well.

There is one exception to the excellent dining options on Resilient Lady. The Galley -- Virgin Voyages' alternative to a standard cruise buffet -- is a solid food hall-esque concept (and most food is decent), but the execution can feel a bit bumpy -- more on that below.

Restaurants Are Free on Resilient Lady, Including All Specialty Dining

Resilient Lady restaurants are all free. Your fare includes meals at all specialty restaurants, the main dining hall and counter service spots. You'll only pay extra for your adult beverages and fresh juices, certain menu items (like wagyu beef) and for coffee at Resilient Lady's Grounds Club locations (on Deck 7 and in The Galley). Another Rose, the line's current dinner theater experience, also costs extra (but is worth it, both for food and entertainment value).

Razzle Dazzle

Easily one of the most buzzed-about restaurants onboard Resilient Lady, Razzle Dazzle is an all-day dining destination that delivers familiar favorites, deconstructed international fare and veggie-forward dishes in a setting with both individual and communal dining spots. While the menu changes frequently, highlights during our 2023 cruise include rethought beet pierogi and Nashville hot cauliflower. Brunch is great here, but note that pressed juices are on the pricey side for what you'll get (the glass is quite small).

Pink Agave

Mexican fare and salty ocean air go well together, and Resilient Lady's Pink Agave capitalizes on just that. Sea views and handsome interiors come standard, and a massive list of mezcal only adds to the vibe. Pink Agave's menu wrangles both street food and high-end Mexican and includes everything from esquites (Mexican corn) to aguachile and memelas, plus larger plates with regional flavors from around Mexico.

Test Kitchen

Resilient Lady's open kitchen spot has menus that inch toward molecular gastronomy and offers tasting menus that fuse unexpected ingredients and innovative presentations. Test Kitchen is one of the more upmarket spots onboard, with service that adds fine-dining flourishes in a space that's sharp but relaxed (and has great views out to sea). Highlights are ever changing, but you can expect twists like visually dramatic smoke infusions and savory or sweet notes in places you wouldn't expect. Drink pairings are included with each course .

Gunbae

Eschewing teppanyaki tricks for raucous drinking games and Korean fare, Gunbae on Resilient Lady manages to deliver fun and food in equally successful measure. Menus are meant to share, and the waiter prepares many dishes in the center of the table, switching out cooking surfaces for the vegetarians or gluten-intolerant in your party. In between courses, you'll be playing group drinking games with free soju (juice shots are available for non-drinkers) that keep meals here light-hearted. Keep in mind that you aren't coming here for a quiet, romantic meal, and that it's most lively while dining in a group.

The Wake

Whether you're craving an elegant brunch or are toasting a special occasion in the evening, The Wake is one of the sharpest spots on the ship (and offers food to match). The atmosphere is more formal here than most other dining options onboard and has appeal for cruisers used to more traditional dining experiences on other cruise lines (Virgin, after all, is decidedly opting for an experience not regularly found at sea). The restaurant is best for steak and seafood fans.

Additional Restaurants and Dining Spots on Resilient Lady

You'll find handmade pastas at Extra Virgin, which is the ship's attractive Italian spot. The Galley is your go-to for casual food hall dining all day, while The Dock House is a great place for the afternoons -- you can grab an assortment of Mediterranean small plates and hot items as well. Popcorn and candy (plus boardwalk staples and tons of board games) can be found at The Social Club. Resilient Lady also offers Ship Eats, which can be ordered to your room and other select spots onboard. It does incur an extra service fee.

The Galley on Resilient Lady

The Galley is Virgin's answer to the standard buffet that you'll find on ocean cruise ships -- minus the actual buffet. Numerous restaurants call the space home and outlets include a ramen spot, taco joint, an all-day diner and more. Menus for all restaurants are provided on the tables and waiters take your order (with the exception of a few stations where you must go up to the counter for sweets, yogurt in the morning, bento boxes and so on).

Overall, it's a cool update to the buffet concept that's meant to limit food waste. Be aware that if your party orders from different restaurants in The Galley your various dishes will likely hit your table at different times. That's fine if you're planning to share, but we heard more than one complaint about timing (an issue which seems common across all Virgin Voyages ships). Food is decent for a quick bite, though meals are definitely better in the specialty restaurants.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Resilient Lady

With more and more cruise lines upping the costs of specialty dining onboard, Virgin Voyages higher fares that include these restaurants are starting to look like an equally good to better value than some similar cruises. While you should sample them all, we have some favorites.

Casual brunch is best at Razzle Dazzle if you have time before a port day or on a sea day. You'll want to make a reservation no matter what time you plan on dining. During our 2023 cruise, the mushroom frittata and the avocado toast (yes, avocado toast) were standouts. If you'd like something a bit fancier, The Wake is your best alternative.

You really can't go wrong with any restaurant for dinner, though again, Razzle Dazzle is a great option. We love the veggie forward plates (though you'll find plenty of inventive fish and meat options, too) and creative twists on international fare. Pink Agave is another fun dinner option and its mezcal list helps keep the conversation flowing.

For lunch, stick to lite bites. The Dock and Dock House have awesome cold Mediterranean tapas as well as a menu of hot small plates (think: mezze). You can order as many as you want and the alfresco wake views at The Dock are hard to top. If you need to switch it up, head to The Pizza Place for convincingly executed Roman- and Neapolitan-influenced thin-crust pizza (and finish it off with some ice cream next door).

Dietary Restrictions on Resilient Lady

If you're a vegetarian or vegan, Resilient Lady has options in pretty much every restaurant (and in most cases there are numerous options. You won't just get a plate of steamed veggies or be limited to Indian fare either, which can be the case on other cruise lines. Gluten-free options are marked on all menus and most restaurants have numerous gluten-free dishes. Waiters do take pains to flag gluten allergies to kitchens, and venues like Gunbae let you see the server swap out cooking surfaces.