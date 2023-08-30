What to Expect in Resilient Lady Cabins

Across all categories, Resilient Lady's cabins are done up in beachy neutrals and slightly retro nautical lines that feel perfectly right for days at sea. You'll see beiges, white, and touches of navy plus the line's signature scarlet hue throughout. Space is standard for oceangoing cruise ships, as is storage, and you'll find the typical vanity table, closet with room to hang and fold garments, mini-fridge and so on. While most rooms on Resilient Lady are meant for two, the line has a few solo cabins and Social Insider rooms that can fit four in bunk beds. There are 30 accessible cabins on Resilient Lady.

A few differences on Resilient Lady make rooms feel just a touch more upscale than newer premium ships from lines like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean. As we've already mentioned, nearly all rooms have an ocean view and, of those, more than 1,200 have balconies. Indoors, small perks include refilled carafes of sparkling or still water; tablets that control mood lighting, curtains, the TV and more; and 43-inch flatscreen TVs (a nice step up from the small televisions we see in cabins so often). There are plenty of AC and USB chargers throughout the cabins, including next to the bed.

Note that if your room is configured for two with separate twin beds, you'll be sleeping in an L formation instead of side by side, arranged foot to foot. During the day, these are turned into banquette seating. Those double beds are a highlight -- you won't feel any uncomfortable seams and the mounds of pillows invite long, lazy mornings (luckily Razzle Dazzle serves brunch 'til late).

Balcony Rooms and Resilient Lady Suites

The majority of Resilient Lady rooms are in the Sea Terrace category. As the name implies, these are the ship's balcony cabins (along with suites). Like other ships in Virgin's so-called Lady Class, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, you'll find crimson string hammocks that are perfect for taking in sunrise or sunset views on balconies. Those balconies do come in an array of sizes in standard Sea Terrace rooms, though average about 40 square feet. Of course, Resilient Lady's Rockstar Suites and Mega Rockstar Suites have truly massive terraces with additional seating, loungers and dining space and, in some cases, outdoor hot tubs or open-air showers.

However, there is a lot more going on in Resilient Lady suites than generous outdoor space. Virgin divides its suites into two categories: Rockstar and Mega Rockstar. Within those two categories there are eight different types, from the most extravagant Massive Suite to Seriously or Brilliant Suites, which are the most numerous onboard.

All Resilient Lady Rockstar Suites have substantially more floor space than you'll find in Sea Terrace and other standard rooms (generally about 100 square feet more). In many cases, that extra square footage goes to the balconies, though even entry-level Seriously Suites provide a good amount of space to lounge indoors. The atmosphere is definitely high end, though more casual and playful than suites on other lines.

Standard perks in all suites include stocked bars with premium liquor (these can be curated in advance for specific tastes); turntables and record collections pulled from the Virgin Records archive; free laundry service; king beds and marble bathrooms. All include Rockstar Agents -- essentially a cross between cabin steward and concierge -- though only Mega Rockstar suites have their own private Rockstar Agent. Additionally, guests staying in any of Resilient Lady's Rockstar Quarters have access to Richard's Rooftop, a sunDeck which has its own bar and DJs, as well as plenty of daybeds and cabanas.

If you really want to splash out, the Mega Rockstar suites on Resilient Lady are incredibly spacious and are a great option for those who want to host gatherings in their cabins. You'll find distinct living and sleeping areas indoors plus gigantic terraces outdoors. The Massive, Fab and Posh Mega Rockstar Suites all have second half baths, and Massive Suites come with working electric guitars.

Cabin Bathrooms on Resilient Lady

While Resilient Lady's standard rooms are mostly straightforward cruise ship rooms, bathrooms get an unexpected upgrade. Expect little details like proper rainfall showerheads (plus handheld spigots) and premium toiletries that were created by a partnership between Virgin and Malin+Goetz. You won't see any shower curtains either. An upgrade to Rockstar Quarters scores you marble bathrooms, even more luxe bath products and, in some cases, additional half baths. There are 30 cabins with accessible bathrooms.

Resilient Lady Cabins to Avoid

While Resilient Lady's suites are the star of the show when it comes to cabins, the Cheeky Corner Suite tends to feel a bit cramped. That's a bummer, as the price for suites on Resilient Lady is high and the wraparound balconies give you great views on two sides of the ship. While the square footage is ample in these suites, the shape of the room and the way furniture is arranged means they can feel less spacious than a suite guest might expect. However, if plenty of outdoor space is more important, the Cheeky Corner Suite can be a good bet.

It's also worth noting that not all Sea Terrace rooms on Resilient Lady include hammocks. If this is a deal breaker, check ahead with the cruise line. Virgin Voyages does sell limited view Sea Terrace rooms where you're likely to see lifeboats. These are mostly on Deck 8

Note that previous guests on identical Virgin Voyages ships have noted that some rooms on Deck 8 (forward) may hear bass or music from the Red Room or The Manor. Those venues are located on Deck 7, below some of the Deck 8 cabins.

Cruise Critic's Room Picks on Resilient Lady

Budget:

The lowest priced rooms onboard Resilient Lady are its Insider rooms, though for not much more cash you can score a Sea View room. Either are fine as a place to recharge after long nights if outdoor space isn't a factor for you.

Splash:

Virgin doesn't offer a dizzying number of mid-priced rooms. There are basically two types of balcony rooms (Sea Terrace rooms). Go for the regular Sea Terrace room unless you want a bigger bathroom, then opt for an XL Sea Terrace Room.

Splurge:

If you want to really get into the Virgin vibe, head to the Rockstar Quarters. If your splurge budget is a little more modest, the Brilliant Suites are your pick, with nearly 500 square feet to spread out, massive balconies with two sun loungers and ultra-sexy marble bathrooms. If the sky is your limit when it comes to spending, go for the opulent Massive Suite, a Mega Rockstar Quarter.