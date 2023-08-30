Waterslides? Escape rooms? Tepid daytime line dance classes by the side of the pool? You won't find any of these onboard Resilient Lady. Instead, entertainment is the ship's core philosophy, and it comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and locations that all make spending long days on your ship often equally as appealing as wandering around in port.

Theater and Shows on Resilient Lady

Resilient Lady comes alive at night and the entertainment onboard excels. The line draws inspiration from its exceptionally talented casts and entertainers, rather than deciding entertainment and then filling in roles with those who audition. That means you'll find casts that truly represent diversity in races, genders and body types. It's a feat, and comes across wholly natural on Resilient Lady. Note, though, that entertainment rosters are subject to change and do vary from ship to ship in Virgin Voyages' fleet.

Inclusivity aside, the talent and the performance venues themselves are like no other cruise ship. The Manor and The Red Room are the main performance venues and both can be configured in ways that place you amid the show. For instance, Persephone (in the Red Room) is a dizzying riff on the Greek myth of Persphone, Demeter and Hades that keeps you looking all around you. This Red Room event features a standing-room audience, while the space is arranged like a traditional theater for other shows (including part of Scarlet Night).

Virgin Voyages sources its entertainment globally, with a focus on festivals like the Edinburgh Fringe. At least two main acts on Resilient Lady were found there -- Bandoman and Miss Behave -- and both are don't-miss experiences (the former is a hilariously crass electro-hip-hop improv show with a big heart; the latter, an existential and irreverent game show).

In The Manor -- which is also Resilient Lady's nightclub -- you'll find earlier-evening entertainment including racy cabaret acts helmed by drag queens and Lola's Library. It's also the venue for Another Rose (developed by the creators of Sleep No More in New York City). The show is an interactive dinner-theater experience featuring truly great versions of pop classics and plenty of aerialists spinning high over the crowd. The multi-course meals, for both omnivores and vegetarians, are some of the best we had onboard, but there is an extra charge to attend. Our take? It's totally worth it.

Nightlife on Resilient Lady

Your nightlife hub on Resilient Lady is The Manor, though honestly the formal entertainment (which runs late) is only a part of Resilient Lady's nightlife options. Remember, this is a ship for adults only.

You'll find an array of themed nights on offer at The Manor, though you're not getting run of the mill parties. Club Rubix is an '80s party, though the absurdist-sized props add a twist. We Fancy is another popular night, which skews more towards glam (pack accordingly). No matter the night, the Happenings team members are in the room with micro-performances that are often interactive. You might also catch a one-off show from the resident drag queen.

Scarlet Night is the main event on Resilient Lady, and the shipwide celebration usually takes place halfway through a sailing. A mix of games, micro-theater, musical numbers and -- really -- things you might never think of all culminate on the ship's pool deck, where the twerking, gyrating, jumping and voguing entertainment staff put animation teams on other cruise ships to bed. It's a frenetic scene, with revelers splashing in the heated pool well into the evening.

Daily Things to Do on Resilient Lady

Whether it's a sea day or you're skipping a port visit, there's plenty to keep you active (or help you chill out) on Resilient Lady during the day. That starts with the pool deck and extends to the extensive fitness areas; plenty of games and group activities; chill live music and an attractive spa. However, don't expect a daily pamphlet in your room detailing the offerings. Instead, consult the app or pick up a paper copy of daily activities in Sailor Services and Grounds Club, the coffee shop.

While most guests seem content to lounge by the pool, at The Dock House, in Grounds Club or at one of the numerous indoor and outdoor bars, there is a decent amount of daytime programming onboard. We spotted chill live music and games like timed team puzzle challenges in The Dock House; coffee courses in Grounds Club; and hosted game show-like events in the rotunda during our sailing. The Happenings team is out and about all day long (think of them as much cooler cousins of the polo-clad animation teams on other cruise lines).

If you're staying in a suite, Richard's Rooftop is a popular daytime escape. There are tons of sunbeds, cabanas, banquettes and nooks where you can tuck in with a book and a cocktail.

Resilient Lady Pools and Hot Tubs

Resilient Lady's pools are just one of the ship's daytime hubs (though it's a centerpiece of Scarlet Night as well -- more on that below). Despite being a good-times cruise, the vibe around the pools during the day is fairly chilled out -- you won't find instructors or animation teams barking orders to have fun and the music isn't ear piercing.

There are two distinct pool zones on Deck 15: the Wellbeing Pool and a larger pool area meant for lounging and sipping cocktails. The Wellbeing Pool sits next to one of Resilient Lady's gyms and has its own outdoor calisthenics area plus two adjacent hot tubs. Despite the name, though, you'll see plenty of folks sipping Champagne here.

Resilient Lady Bars and Lounges

Let's get a pain point out of the way first: There is no drink plan available on Resilient Lady. Instead, the ship and line offer a bar tab, which is a preloaded account from which the cost of each drink is deducted. That said, drinks are priced fairly -- the cost of most beer, wine and cocktails is far lower than you'll find in a big city or popular tourist destination.

Most bookings come with a solid amount of Sailor Loot (onboard credit) that savvy travelers use as their drinking budget, but you're definitely not getting an all-you-can-drink experience for a set daily price on Resilient Lady. Unlike other lines, though, you can actually have a soda on Resilient Lady without paying extra or opting for a soft-drink beverage package (it's graciously included -- other lines take note).

There is no shortage of places to drink onboard Resilient Lady -- you'll find a bar in almost every corner of Decks 6, 7, 14, 15 and 16. You can even have Champagne delivered to you by shaking your phone with the Virgin Voyages app open.

Sip is one of Resilient Lady's evening hubs. No matter the night, tables are scarce in this attractive Champagne bar, and on many nights you'll find a relaxed singer-songwriter duo playing (or something similar). On the Rocks is mid-ship below the rotunda, and is a livelier spot where the crowd spills out in all directions on most evenings to catch the live band and sip cocktails. Social Club hosts karaoke with the ship's resident drag queen on select nights (and is the place to stock up on gummy candy and chocolate treats if you need a snack during shows in the Red Room).

Our Resilient Lady Bar Picks:

Best for Daytime Chilling: The Dock House has wake views, sea-worthy drinks, a relaxed vibe and great menu of light bites (of which you can eat your fill). It's a popular spot all day long and is a chilled out place to recharge your batteries for a night of partying.

Best for Ballers: If you're staying in Resilient Lady's Rockstar Quarters, make full use of Richard's Rooftop, which is part Caribbean beach club and part big-city rooftop bar. Cabanas, day beds, DJs and more make this suite-only social space worth your vacation time.

Best for Game Night Fans: Fancy a wide selection of board games with your wine, beer, cocktail or mocktail? Head to the Social Club. You'll find organized games and impromptu sessions between new and old friends (or maybe a cutie who caught your eye) -- with a drink never too far away.

Best for an Elegant Evening: The calmest bar onboard Resilient Lady is Sip, the line's handsome Champagne bar. With Art Deco inspiration, the space also hosts relaxed musicians on most nights. It does get crowded, so you may have to keep your eye open for a table just before peak times (generally just before evening entertainment starts shipwide).

Best for Those Who Party Hard: The Manor is your destination if you're onboard Resilient Lady to dance and drink. While you'll hear a good amount of familiar music, Virgin ups the standard theme night programming with quirky decor, impromptu performances by the ship's entertainers and a great lighting system. You'll also score an inimitable selfie in the glittering hallway on the way into the club.

Sundecks on Resilient Lady

The pool deck (Deck 15) usually has plenty of space to lounge, but you'll find even more room up on Deck 16. The space is also home to the Sun Club bar and cafe, as well as Richard's Rooftop. There's also plenty of space in the relatively busy Athletic Club, at the ship's fore. Along the ship's two sides there are also numerous fun seating options including what can only be described as oversized adult tire swings. Because programming onboard Resilient Lady is so excellent, you likely won't find the pool area or sundeck overwhelmed on your sailing.

Virgin Voyages Squid Ink on Resilient Lady

One of the cooler offerings onboard Resilient Lady is Squid Ink, the first tattoo parlor chain at sea (it's on all Virgin Voyages ships). You'll need to book your appointment immediately if you want to secure a spot, as it's an incredibly popular addition to cruising (judging by the constant activity in that corner of the ship, near the shopping area and boutiques). The line uses vegan inks for their tattoos and piercings are also available.

Services and Wi-Fi on Resilient Lady

Resilient Lady features a small shopping area that feels more seaside city boutique than megamall promenade. You'll also find a sundry shop, which is handy for various needs you may have forgotten to pack and solid snacking options.

Wi-Fi is free on Resilient Lady and it's relatively fast. It's easy to upload photos and send via email, as well as using chat apps, social media and even streaming short clips. The line relies heavily on its app for onboard planning. It's sleek and comprehensive, though isn't always the easiest to use (it can be a challenge to make some reservations and requires some manual finagling to create your own list of activities).

Guest Services is located on Deck 7, mid-ship next to the rotunda.

Fitness and Gyms on Resilient Lady

If you're a traveler who maintains (or perhaps restarts) your fitness routine while on vacation, Resilient Lady is an excellent pick. On Deck 15, you'll find B-Complex spaces including a gym with machines and free weights, plus a separate cardio room loaded with modern equipment.

Upstairs on Deck 16 is the functional training room where most group classes are held. Those classes include a mix of contemporary trends (HIIT, at the time of our 2023 sailing) and fun spins on traditional workouts (like an '80s-themed aerobics class). There's also space for outdoor boxing, yoga and a running track that's blissfully free of pool goers and sun loungers -- a feat most other large cruise ships don't seem to care about.

Note that some classes can be a bit crowded due to space constraints in certain venues, like the functional training room. Others have extremely low caps on how many can participate. You'll want to sign up for classes that speak to you as soon as you board.

Resilient Lady Spa and Thermal Suite

The attractive Redemption Spa is on Deck 5 and includes a beautiful thermal circuit. You'll pay extra for the latter, even if you've booked a massage or other treatment. The circuit includes cool features like a salt room, cold plunge pools, mud rooms and the like, and massages are also available that use the purported healing powers of quartz (as in, you'll lay directly on a bed of quartz as your masseuse works you over). Be sure to book spa treatments as soon as possible if you'd like a treatment or thermal circuit time on a sea day as they tend to sell out within an hour or two of boarding the ship.

Is Resilient Lady Family Friendly?

Resilient Lady is an adults-only ship, meaning no one under 18 is allowed on any sailings (this applies fleetwide). In other words, it's not family-friendly in the traditional sense. Nearly every guest onboard expressed how happy they were to experience the ship kid free.

That being said, multigenerational families aren't uncommon and groups of chosen families are certainly among those onboard. We met more than a few adults sailing with their parents. While tastes between the generations might lead to some different ideas about what to see and do onboard, everyone tends to find their own spot on a ship that caters to a swath of adult cruisers with different styles and interests.