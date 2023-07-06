Brilliant Lady is scheduled to debut in 2023 as Virgin Voyages fourth cruise ship. The ship is expected to follow the look and feel of sister vessels Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady.

Like its three sisters, Brilliant Lady’s fares will include several perks, like basic beverage package (still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, teas, and drip coffee), Wi-Fi and gratuities. Also included will be the signature fitness classes – like yoga, meditation, and cycling, among others - that the brand is known for, espousing the line’s “Vitamin Sea” philosophy of well-being and rejuvenation.

Brilliant Lady’s Deck Plans are Expected to Build on the Cruise Line’s Non-Standard Style

Since debuting with Scarlet Lady in October 2021, Virgin Voyages has upheld the brand vision of providing a non-standard style of cruising that does away with the traditional elements. In that respect, Brilliant Lady is likely to feature a wide variety of dining options, while foregoing the buffet and main dining room set up of most cruise lines. Sailors can expect about 20 dining venues, ranging from steakhouses and Korean BBQ to elaborate brunches and an international food market.

Presumably following the layout of its sister ships, Brilliant Lady’s onboard accommodations will comprise 1,408 cabins, the majority of which have ocean views and around 86 percent with balconies. Cabins for solo travelers will also be on offer and the largest cabins will be the Mega RockStar suites with retro furnishings, vinyl turntables and electric guitars.

Brilliant Lady 2023 Itineraries and Maiden Voyage are Still Unannounced

Brilliant Lady will enter service in 2023, but more detailed information about its debut date and region is as of yet unavailable.

Brilliant Lady Specs

Like its sister ships, Brilliant Lady will be 110,000 gross tons and carry 2,700 passengers at double capacity.