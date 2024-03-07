Villa Vie Odyssey is a residential ship offering epic world cruises lasting more than three years. Passengers -- known as "global residents" -- can purchase a cabin to own onboard, starting from $99,999 for inside accommodations, or curate their own journey and purchase one or more of the 17 segments, ranging from 35 to 120 days, of the continuous world cruise program.

The 924-passenger vessel, constructed in 1992, last sailed as Braemar for the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Florida-based Villa Vie Residences was founded to operate the vessel, which it purchased in December 2023. The ship then underwent an eight-week multi-million dollar refurbishment at the historic Harland & Wolff dockyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Villa Vie Odyssey Deck Plans Include Virtual Window and Balcony Cabins

The eight-deck ship offers a range of cabins spread across six decks, including wheelchair accessible cabins and accommodations with bath tubs. They lead in with inside cabins measuring 130 square feet, and the refurbishment included the installation of virtual windows on all of the inside rooms, where an HD screen creates the impression of a window.

Next up are 140-square-foot outside cabins, with fixed portholes which don't open, and cabins with larger fixed windows ranging in size from 140- to 175 square feet. From deck 6 up there are balcony cabins, measuring 190 square feet, and one-room suites, with more living space, that are 300 square feet. The largest cabin on Villa Vie Odyssey is the one Owner's Suite located forward on deck 7 next to the bridge. Measuring 675 square feet, it includes a separate bedroom and lounge and has a dining area and balcony.

Unusually, the ship also has 14 cabins located on the uppermost deck, adjacent to the sun deck, swimming pool and four hot tubs. These deluxe balcony cabins all measure 225 square feet.

Each cabin has a queen-size bed, bathroom with premium toiletries, ample storage, TV, air conditioning, safe, mini-fridge, weekly housekeeping service and bi-weekly complimentary laundry. There is also 24-hour room service.

Public areas include three restaurants, eight bars, four lounges, a theater, library, fitness center, pickleball court and 24/7 medical room. The ship also features an interactive and educational culinary center, as well as a golf program with an onboard golf simulator and tours and classes led by a PGA golf professional. Villa Vie Odyssey has a classic wraparound promenade deck and elevators serve all decks.

Ownership and rented cabins for partial segments of the world voyages include all meals, including complimentary wine and beer, onboard enrichment program and shore excursions.

Villa Vie Odyssey marks the latest chapter for the ship which was first launched for the former Crown Cruise Line as Crown Dynasty and also sailed under the names Cunard Crown Dynasty, Crown Majesty and Norwegian Dynasty before being sold to Fred. Olsen in 2001 and renamed Braemar. A popular ship with the Norwegian-owned line that predominantly caters to the British cruise market, prior to the latest renovation the ship was lengthened in 2009 and refurbished in 2019.

Villa Vie Odyssey Offers Remote Working Facilities and Connectivity

While it is likely most folks aboard Villa Vie Odyssey will be retired, the line recognizes that everyone will want to keep in touch with friends and family during the long voyages and some passengers -- particularly those booking shorter segments -- will need to work remotely. To cater for digital nomads the ship has a dedicated business center, with private offices and a conference room. There is desk space in every cabin and Starlink and Viasat 3 will provide fast and reliable internet access.

Villa Vie Odyssey's Launch Date is May 2024

Villa Vie Odyssey is set to launch on May 15, 2024, when it will set sail from Southampton, U.K., on its first world voyage.

Villa Vie Odyssey Will Sail the World

The ship will circumnavigate the globe every three and a half years for 1,301 days. During these continuous voyages Villa Vie Odyssey will visit 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents with destinations including Europe, the Mediterranean, Africa, the Caribbean, South Pacific and Asia. The cruises will feature extended port stays of between two and seven days.

As a small-size ship, Villa Vie Odyssey will be able to access destinations and ports larger ships cannot access, including inland waterways and rivers. In 2019 the former Braemar became the longest ship ever to transit the Corinth Canal.

Villa Vie Odyssey Specs

Villa Vie Odyssey is 24,344 gross tons and carries 924 passengers at double occupancy, with 370 crew members.