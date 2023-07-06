When Viking Mississippi joined the world's largest river cruise line in summer 2022, it became Viking's first ship in the U.S.

Custom-built to sail American waters, the 386-passenger vessel breaks away from the tradition of Mississippi paddlewheelers by featuring the line's trademark Scandinavian design elements. Spanning five decks, it is one of the largest passenger vessels constructed on the Mississippi.

Viking Mississippi Deck Plans Include Balconies and Two-room Suites

All 193 cabins are river-facing with either French or full step-out balconies. Cabins are spread across seven different categories and range in size from 268 square feet to 1,024 square feet. They lead in with Veranda Staterooms and Deluxe Veranda Staterooms, which are both the same size with step-out balconies.

The Deluxe cabins offer additional perks such as in-suite coffee machine and early access on embarkation day. French Balcony Staterooms measure 301 square feet and Penthouse Veranda Staterooms are 336 square feet, the latter with perks including a mini-bar replenished with complimentary alcoholic beverages, pressing and shoeshine service and a welcome bottle of Champagne.

Suites start with Penthouse Junior Suites, which offer 400 square feet of living space and the amenities of a Penthouse Veranda Stateroom. Terrace Suites have an expansive veranda that stretches the entire width of the suite. These 425-square-foot suites offer separate living and sleeping areas and the additional perks of the other suites. Explorer Suites are Viking's top-of-the-line staterooms on the Mississippi and range in size from 657 to 1,024 square feet. Situated at the very front and back of the ship, they have wraparound balconies, separate living and sleeping areas and the additional amenities of complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage package for occupants.

A new feature for a Viking river vessel is The Bow -- an expanded outdoor seating area positioned directly in front of the Explorer's Lounge with commanding views of the river. Viking Mississippi also features a Sun Deck, including a terrace with an infinity plunge pool.

Viking Mississippi Borrows Elements From Its European and Ocean Lines

Constructed at Edison Chouest Offshore in Louisiana, the ship combines familiar features from the line's existing river and ocean fleet These include a two-story Explorers' Lounge observation area, similar to its ocean ships, and the popular Aquavit Terrace for lounging and dining. Cabins and public areas feature a nautical color palette of rich blues, warm earth tones and soothing natural woods.

Three primary dining venues are offered aboard Viking Mississippi, intended to collectively offer the most al fresco seating of any river vessel in the region. The Restaurant is the main dining venue, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will have panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

The River Cafe offers both indoor and outdoor seating, along with a menu comprising American classics and regionally inspired favorites. It also has Norwegian menu selections culled from Mamsen's, the popular eatery on Viking's oceangoing ships that serves up dishes from the recipe book of Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen's mother, Ragnhild "Mamsen" Hagen. The adjacent Aquavit Terrace has been reimagined for the Mississippi, providing a classic American barbecue experience in a casual atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating.

As with the rest of Viking’s fleet, Viking Mississippi offers plenty of inclusions, such as beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; complimentary specialty dining; at least one complimentary shore excursion per day; complimentary lectures, Wi-Fi access and free room service.

There is a strong accent on enrichment, both onboard and ashore. The "Culture Curriculum" includes onboard lecturers focusing on the history and current affairs at each port of call, destination performances and concerts featuring the music of the region, as well as shore excursions designed to impart the history of this waterway and the states it runs through.

Viking Mississippi Sails Four Itineraries

In addition to a two-week America's Great River voyage that goes the entire length of the river from New Orleans to St. Paul, Viking Mississippi sails on three seven-night itineraries: Heart of the Delta (New Orleans to Memphis); New Orleans & Southern Charms (round-trip New Orleans); and the week-long St. Louis to St. Paul sailing. Cruises take in classic sights including the Civil War history of Vicksburg, the southern mansions of Natchez and La Crosse with its distinctive Norwegian culture.

In total, the itineraries cover seven states -- Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Viking Mississippi Stats

Viking Mississippi is 450 feet long and carries 386 passengers at double occupancy, with 148 crew.