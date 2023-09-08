Bratislava Square
Photo Credit: Louis7624
Coffee in Vienna
Photo Credit: Danielle Lynette
Local musicians on board
Photo Credit: Danielle Lynette
Amazing dinner every night
Photo Credit: Danielle Lynette
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
125 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
If you can, then take a cruise with Viking!
"There were a few fun trivia nights on board as well as two special nights of local musicians on board that was so enjoyable.The accommodations were top notch and the crew on the Villi were so professional and personable...."Read More
Danielle Lynette avatar

Danielle Lynette

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Wonderful Vacation

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
backgammom
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Something was wrong with the Mimir so we cruised on the Vili instead ... and then the Vili had mechanical issues as well. The staff was completely wonderful with the exception of one of the dining room staff who kept forgetting and then arguing with me about my food allergies - so I just stopped sitting as his station. One of the other guests came on board sick and passed it around almost the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Vili Grand European

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Howard Coonley
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Viking was terrific! We would not choose to cruise northern Europe in November again...it was gray and cold. The travel, service, programs, and food on Vili were wonderful and delivered with joy. Those employees with whom we worked frequently we got to know well on a first name basis. They treated us well and we treated them well. Both professional and staff employees were helpful, friendly, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Excellent

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Granny-03
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The best cruise ever, everyone and everything was exceptional. The staff met every need we had even when my husband became sick and had to get off and go to a hospital for an overnight stay, they stayed in touch with me to make sure everything was being taken care of and then arranged for his return to the ship once released from the hospital. The tours were excellent and planned out very well ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Viking is not all they claim to be

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Mindy-sue
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We added on the Prague trip on for 3 nights, which was wonderful. We transferred to the ship on Sept. 13, 2024. It had already been pouring rain for days. We were supposed to be docked in Budapest overnight. But, we took off upon arrival. We eventually made it into a shipping container harbour where we stayed until the following Wednesday. Quite a few tours were cancelled and those that were ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your feedback, Mindy-sue, and are sorry to learn of your displeasure with your recent voyage. We regret to hear of your disappointment in the arrangements while in...

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Timing a river cruise is important

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Louis7624
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Things happen! The cruise began in Budapest under rainy conditions that only got worse. We sailed early out of Budapest to avoid being caught there with the rising river. So we sailed to Bratislava and were stranded there for the week (I would have preferred staying in Budapest!). So we took a weeklong excursion to the various sites by bus, which included a two-night stay at a hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

River Cruising is just OK

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
SpartyBob
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

While this was our first river cruise, we've done many ocean and expedition cruises. It was more casual than an ocean cruise, and there's a leaner staff (who work hard). No lunch or dinner buffet, which was OK, with average entrees that didn't "wow" us. We knew the entertainment was going to be light, however the boat's piano player (who played several other instruments) wasn't able to get the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

If you can, then take a cruise with Viking!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Danielle Lynette
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Amazing bucket list trip. The accommodations were top notch and the crew on the Villi were so professional and personable. The excursions were very educational. The local guides were knowledgeable, kind and adaptable. I would travel again on a river cruise anytime! Shout out to crew members: Jackie and kyle, Diana, Gary , Flavious, Allen, Sue, and Dora The tranfer from air to ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with children

Beautiful vista with great service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Mona Faye
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We loved this cruise. I loved the beautiful cities we toured and the tour guides were exceptional. The ship is luxurious and the crew were warm, helpful and good at what they did. Our hostess Sue, was amazing. She handled every situation calmly and professionally. She was fun to listen to as she shared our schedules for the next day. So very helpful. Our room was small but very efficient. The bed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Christmas Markets we were rushed so not so festive

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
SRCJAX
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Enjoyed Basel Switzerland and pre cruise visit to Lucerne. Do to melting ice, our cruise was rushed trying to get boat thru all the locks before they were closed. While we did visit all the ports, Strasbourg was cut short. We were able to visit Port early morning but had to depart at 11 which was before Christmas Market opened. In Mannheim, we were able to visit early morning and departed ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Memorable experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vili

User Avatar
Statman13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Recommended by multiple friends and stellar reputation. Trip itinerary was well-planned and meticulously organized. They adjusted to changes from weather or other uncontrollable events with grace and efficiency. Crew were skilled and their teamwork was evident to make the cruise experience a success for every guest. Meal prep and service were very strong, with exceptional support for ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

