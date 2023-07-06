Don't be put off by the fact that Viking vessels carry more passengers than many of their competitors. Due to clever reworking of the standard model for European vessels -- which are strictly limited in length, width and height in order to navigate locks and sail under bridges -- the Longships designers used normally redundant space and rejigged the interior layout to come up with some innovative signature details. As a result, the ships never feel overcrowded.

Viking also shuns amenities such as spas, pools and fitness centers, which in turn means more room for passenger cabins.

A standout feature is the Aquavit Terrace, an attractive indoor/outdoor cafe and sitting area at the front of the ship. Instead of the normal pointed bow carrying nautical equipment, designers "blunted" the nose of the ship to create the terrace. In another nifty move, they repositioned the corridors on the passenger decks to be off-center, allowing room for the creation of full balcony cabins; a rarity before the Longships first debuted in 2012. Similarly, suites are two-room cabins with a bedroom and living room; not swankily named staterooms that are simply big cabins.

Streamlined simplicity is a theme running throughout the vessel, with decor that is easy on the eye rather than in your face.

Although Viking is the world's largest river cruise line, it remains family owned and run -- with founder and chairman Torstein Hagen at the helm -- and you're never made to feel like a small cog in a big corporate wheel. Staff are all employed and trained by the company, as opposed to being hired through different manning centers, and this shows with attentive, personal service and attention to detail.