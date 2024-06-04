"It was so beautiful it felt more like a movie set than an actual town right down to brown bears living in the moat of the castle!So we packed up for the 8 day cruise down the Danube and thought we’d have a nice time...."Read More
We had an amazing week on our Viking cruise. everything was perfect from the time that we were picked up at the airpot to when we were dropped off to leave everything was perfectly thought out for us and executed. Nothing for us to worry about. Walked onto ship to cabin that was better than we would expect from small ship. Enough space and very comfortable.The food was wonderful and the service ...
While we have cruised many times on different lines, this was our first river cruise. Viking substituted our booked ship for the Vilhjalm and since they are all pretty much indistinguishable it was not an issue. The cabin was slightly smaller than a similar cabin on an ocean vessel I believe but not uncomfortable at all. Very nice furnishings and we had a great view from our veranda (balcony). ...
Took the Danube River Walz cruise September 2024 with an pre-extension in Buapest and a post extension in Prague. We were there during the horrible Storm Boris so our entire time on the ship was non-stop torrential rain, high winds and flooding. We had to disembark our ship 3/4 of the way due to high river waters that shut down the locks and flooded the ports. Despite the terrible weather, I ...
Good cruise. Ships lack many amenities of an ocean cruise. The ship is mainly transportation to each sightseeing destination. You're definitely not pampered. There's a bar but not much else. The ship is not a "star" attraction. If you you want history and sightseeing, this cruise is for you. If you want entertainment? Nope. Casino? Nope. Pool? Nope? Massage/pedicure? Nope. Live shows? Nope. Boats ...
First, let me say this was our 3rd Viking cruise and it was just ok. We did a pre-trip in Budapest at the New York Place hotel which was simply outstanding. The hotel and staff are top notch. Our first night on the ship Vilhjalm kinda set the tone. After a long journey and finally on board we just wanted to unwind. The ship docked at the Chain bridge over looking Budapest. Nice!. However ...
Everything was perfect! The food choices and quality of the food delivered was top notch. The entire crew was polite, pleasant, and helpful. The excursions were organized and efficient . . . just the right amount of time. Airport pickup and return was easy and Viking team members even made sure that you got to where you needed to be inside the airport. Barbara helped us book this cruise by ...
This was our first Viking cruise but certainly not our last. Everything was well planned and organized. The entire crew was very polite, friendly and professional. The Program Director, Sabine, was exceptional in her attention to detail, and her thoughtfulness! She had a wonderful personality and made us feel like she truly cared for us! We participated in very interesting excursions at each ...
Very disappointing! While rhe staff was kind, rooms were tight, you were charged for every drink, excursions got messed up because of the Danube River rising and flooding Passau. We were originally supposed to go to Passau first but as soon as we landed in Munich (8.5 hour flight from the US) we were bussed to Linz which took another 3 hours. Everything got shoved together and on our first day in ...
Customer service is top notch. The ship was clean and very well maintained. I loved the smaller size ship vs the mega ships it felt more intimate. The food was the best I've had on a cruise. Maybe because it was prepared to order and not in bulk to sit on a buffet. Even though we faced challenges with river water levels, our crew always had a plan B and we were well cared for. I loved the ...
Just returned from our first cruise with Viking to celebrate my 60th. We booked our cruise, air travel and two day pre-package in Budapest through Viking which saved us some serious money as business class rates are ridiculous right now. I wish I would have purchased the drink package ahead of time. We usually only drink beer & wine and since this is complimentary on the ship, I didn't think it ...