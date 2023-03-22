PRO
1) ship operations including navigation, responding to changing water conditions, baggage handling, keeping to a timetable come hell or low water or high water, loading people on busses was amazing - a well oiled machine
2). Most local guides were superb - knowledgeable, local, entertaining, good leaders
3). Food was fairly good - 90th percentile, would have changed some preparations ...
The trip was top notch in every respect. We learned a lot about Eastern Europe on our tours and extension. Service and facilities were excellent. Everything was planned out so it was as smooth as it could be. Our local tour guides were very interesting, knowledgeable and seemed genuinely interested in sharing their country and cultures. The crew staff were very attentive and friendly. The ...
We went all in and booked a 3 week trip, Bucharest to Amsterdam. Things went well the first week. The crew was amazing, food good, and our French Veranda room surprisingly comfortable.
We were late leaving Budapest due to an unspecified “technical problem”. It seemed like we were traveling slower than normal. I woke in the night to a clunk and the engines stopping. I looked out to see we were ...
We were on the first voyage for the year. Everything was seamless in the way it functioned! My Cousin referred me to Viking, based on her experiences with Viking in the past. I loved unpacking once for a 2 week vacation in the spring, yet traveling through the heart of Europe! It’s like staying on a floating 5 star hotel!
Only negative thing I can say is that laundry, for some reason, now ...
Heard so many good things about Viking cruises, decided to spend the money and take a 2 week grand European river cruise. When I arrived on board there was a strong mildew smell all over ship. The smell never dissipated, very strong in our room! We chose a balcony room. The room and all of the common areas were carpeted! Everyone knows carpet cannot be cleaned properly on a cruise ship. I have ...
We chose this cruise because we had missed seeing much of Budapest last year on a cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest as the water levels were too shallow at the end. We thought the trip from Bucharest to Budapest would allow us to see interesting sites and also provide more time in Budapest.
We were not disappointed! This was our second Viking Cruise... our other trip with Viking was from Paris ...
This was our second river cruise with Viking. The first was 4 years prior. At that time everything was perfect. Due to the prior pandemic we wondered if there would be any changes in service. On this trip we also found everything went perfectly. From the pre trip communication, being met at the airport, transfers, the river cruise itself, shore excursions, food, on board service, and departure, ...
Selected this cruise to see the most of the European interior. Ports of call and excursions afforded a good look into the history and existing circumstances in the visited cities. Local tour guides were knowledgeable and sensitive to limitations posed by some of the less mobile travelers. Excursions seemed to capture the essence of the surrounding area including points of interest with ...
Viking Cruises offered everything we needed to make our very first cruise a most memorable one.
The accommodations were everything we desired; and most importantly the service provided by the crew was outstanding especially with housekeeping and dining. Daily cleaning and re-supply was timely and efficient, and all meals were excellent as the menu afforded us a wide range of local selections ...
First time to try a river cruise and Viking, that's why we chose this cruise. We heard all the good reviews, were excited to try the #1 cruise line. We booked five cabins for ten people. Loved the ease of planning with airfare and airport transfers included. Everything was well coordinated, which contributed to a great peace of mind.
The cruise felt more personal as it was a smaller crowd, our ...