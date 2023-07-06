There are no staterooms on the Vidar that are expressly designated for persons with disabilities. The Vidar is registered and sails in Europe at this time, thus its standards may be different from those in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Regardless, the ship's staterooms are accessible for many persons with special mobility needs, save for the Standard Staterooms, whose small space and lack of elevator access may prove difficult, especially for guests who use wheelchairs. Passengers with special physical needs should advise the line at the time of reservation.

Standard Staterooms: The standard stateroom's 150-square-foot size may pose a challenge, but the boat's standard generous closet and under-bed storage help to make the fit manageable for low-maintenance passengers. There is no balcony for this cabin category, but a half-height picture window affords a good view of the river and shore. The room is furnished with a bed, two bedside tables, dresser, desk, closet and television. A Standard Stateroom's private bathroom offers a shower, toilet and toiletries.

French Balcony Staterooms: Each of these petite 135-square-foot staterooms is furnished with a bed, two bedside tables, an armchair, small coffee table, dresser, desk, closet and television. While there is no veranda, the room's floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass door opens and the railing enables safely enjoyable viewing of the river and shore, which offsets a cramped feel in these small quarters. This category's private bathroom includes a shower, toilet and toiletries.

Veranda Staterooms: These 205-square-foot cabins, while not as luxurious or spacious as their suite siblings, do offer expansive river views. The bedroom is furnished with a bed, two bedside tables, an armchair, small coffee table, dresser, desk, closet and television. The balcony is furnished with two chairs and a table. The stateroom's private bathroom offers a shower, heated floor, toilet and toiletries.

Veranda Suites: The 275-square-foot suites offer French balconies. The bedroom is furnished with a hotel-style bed, closet and two bedside tables. The sitting room is furnished with a sofa, television, coffee table, two armchairs and a desk with drawers. The suite's private bathroom features a shower, heated floor, toilet and toiletries.

Explorer Suites: These extraordinary 445-square-foot accommodations -- some of the biggest on European rivers -- include separate sleeping and sitting accommodations, a French balcony and contemporary features. The wraparound veranda is furnished with two chairs and a table to use while taking in the 270-degree views. The bedroom is furnished with a bed, two bedside tables and a television. The sitting room boasts a sofa, television, coffee table, two armchairs, closet, coffee maker, dresser and a desk with drawers. Explorer Suites have spacious private bathrooms that offer a shower, toilet, heated mirror and floor, and toiletries.