Entertainment & Activities

The ship's programming is light on the enrichment lectures, save for descriptions of the next day's optional excursions. In the lounge there is a nightly pianist, as well as a small band playing contemporary music twice weekly.

Shore Excursions

The excursions desk offers a pleasant balance of optional and included shore excursions. Reservations for both can be made ahead of time online. On most days, there is one included excursion, and two or three for-fee optional ones. While it is feasible on several days to take both the included and an optional excursion, there are a few days that this is unfortunately impossible due to the two tour types running concurrently.

Included shore excursions generally consist of half-day coach tours. There are usually multiple coaches used, each designated by guests' physical abilities and special mobility needs. The ports of call program director and knowledgeable assistants stay with the group for the excursions and entire cruise.

The overwhelmingly most popular optional excursion is the all-day Swiss scenic mountain tour departing from Basel, which allows some free time at the mountain for the hearty passengers to enjoy a short hike, and others to peruse the gift shops. Passenger reviews seem less favorable, however, for the Amsterdam Golden Age tour, a pricy art museum and canal excursion whose itinerary can be easily arranged by passengers more economically a la carte at the attractions, which are all located within walking distance of the boat.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

Enrichment

Enrichment lectures are sparse, with the ship's evening programming focusing on upcoming port visits. Local craftsmen and artists, such as silversmiths in Amsterdam, visit the Upper Deck to perform basic demonstrations of their craft making, and also sell their work.

Viking Vidar Bar & Lounges

Vidar Bar & Lounge (Upper Deck): The lounge's elegant floor-ceiling glass doors open to a well-designed and roomy social space. Nightly entertainment options here are live grand piano performances by a resident pianist and cocktail hour. While a full bar is offered, most guests prefer the regional wines and beers. Depending on the visited port cities and towns along the Vidar itinerary, this lounge occasionally offers tastings of local delicacies and wines.

Viking Vidar Outside Recreation

The top Sun Deck's panoramic views are especially popular during afternoon castle cruising near Koblenz. There is no pool, whirlpool or sauna, but the ship does have a small walking and running track, simple putting green and charming herb garden. Unfortunately, the ship elevator does not service the Sun Deck.

Viking Vidar Services

A small library is located on the Upper Deck. There are comfortable, attractive sofas for those enjoying a quiet read. There are two computer terminals nearby generously offering free Wi-Fi, which is also free throughout the ship. There are no card rooms, self-serve laundry facilities or art/photo galleries.