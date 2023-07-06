  • Write a Review
Viking Vidar Review

4.5 / 5.0
142 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Sarah Wyatt
Contributor

Vidar is a member of Viking's award-winning Longship series, and is currently used for its Rhine Getaway/Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland itinerary. The route is among the line's most popular, and the ship, built in 2015, is a good example of Viking's advanced engineering, efficient design and minimalist sophistication. Its environmentally conscious hybrid engines yield fewer vibrations than most older vessels, resulting in a smoother voyage for passengers.

The vessel fits well into the Rhine parameters, which are dictated by the river's lock system. Amenities are limited -- there's no gym or spa onboard -- so passengers who desire ample facilities or a wide variety of specialty restaurants may not enjoy this boat. The long, narrow ship has a single hallway in the center. The decor and general ambience are upscale-casual and Nordic in appearance.

The ship appears to have been primarily designed to accommodate its port excursions rather than as the center of the activity, although the lounge does draw a crowd before dinner and during scenic cruising. The itinerary and vessel are best recommended for the intellectually adventurous rather than those who desire a posh or party vacation. Passengers who are particularly interested in medieval or World War II European history will appreciate the Rhine ports of call.

Vidar serves its passengers much as the rest of the line's European fleet: as a simple floating hotel enabling travelers to visit points of history, as well view them from the ship. Wine and beer are provided at lunch and dinner, and there's at least one complimentary shore excursion in each port. Crew and staff are highly personable, and apparently recall all passenger names by the end of embarkation.

Pros

Modern ship offers regional dishes, cabin choice and interesting free shore excursions

Cons

Lack of fitness room and spa facilities

Bottom Line

Crisp, comfortable and attractive Scandinavian appointments plus excellent service

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 48
Passenger to Crew: 3.96:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 58

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam, Basel

Fellow Passengers

Vidar passengers are overwhelmingly of the baby boomer age demographic, with many in their late 60s. The majority of passengers are from the United States; on our cruise, they seemed mostly to be from the northeastern states (although this can vary from sailing to sailing). Programming is in English.

Viking Vidar Dress Code

The dress code is largely casual at daytime meals and port excursions. Passengers should pack rain gear for Germany's particularly unpredictable weather as well as comfortable shoes for touring castles and other historic sites. Because notable cathedrals are on the excursion schedule, travelers should pack some fairly modest apparel to cover shoulders and legs when necessary. Approximately half of the passengers wear business-casual or somewhat dressy clothes to the evening dinner seating at the main restaurant.

Viking Vidar Inclusions

Viking cruise fare includes wine and beer at lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and at least one complimentary shore excursion per port (for-fee options are sometimes available). Tips are not included in the cruise fare, except for passengers from Australia and New Zealand. Gratuities are paid at the end of the cruise in cash or by credit card. (Euros are the onboard currency, but dollars are also accepted for gratuities.) The recommended amount on Viking's Europe cruises is 12 euros per passenger, per day, which is divided up among the crew.

Any Month

More about Viking Vidar

Where does Viking Vidar sail from?

Viking Vidar departs from Budapest, Amsterdam, and Basel

Where does Viking Vidar sail to?

Viking Vidar cruises to Budapest, Vienna, Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, Miltenberg, Speyer, Strasbourg, Basel, Bucharest, and Veliko Tarnovo

How much does it cost to go on Viking Vidar?

Cruises on Viking Vidar start from $2,299 per person.

Is Viking Vidar a good ship to cruise on?

Viking Vidar won 1 award over the years.
Viking Vidar Cruiser Reviews

A wonderful experience - start to finish

The ship was actually the VIDAR - not the LIF and we stayed on all the way to Amsterdam. The reason for the change was the river levels that had forced Viking to rearrange the ships.Read More
Lawrence Frank

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

3-star cruise for 5-star prices

3-star cruise for 5-star price Danube River cruise: Budapest to Bucharest on Viking Vidar longship. 130 passengers (190 capacity) Veranda staterooms: rather small and totally devoid of wall artRead More
Adventure Travel Twosome

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

All was well until COVID ruined the trip

Food on the Vidar was OK but didn't seem to have the variety we had back in 2014. This may be a cost-saving measure by Viking or even a misremembering on my part.Read More
MikeH00001

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Exceeded expectations

We are looking forward to river cruising with Viking again. As advertized one of the main highlights was the dining experience.Read More
elkiii

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

