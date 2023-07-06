The vessel fits well into the Rhine parameters, which are dictated by the river's lock system. Amenities are limited -- there's no gym or spa onboard -- so passengers who desire ample facilities or a wide variety of specialty restaurants may not enjoy this boat. The long, narrow ship has a single hallway in the center. The decor and general ambience are upscale-casual and Nordic in appearance.

The ship appears to have been primarily designed to accommodate its port excursions rather than as the center of the activity, although the lounge does draw a crowd before dinner and during scenic cruising. The itinerary and vessel are best recommended for the intellectually adventurous rather than those who desire a posh or party vacation. Passengers who are particularly interested in medieval or World War II European history will appreciate the Rhine ports of call.

Vidar serves its passengers much as the rest of the line's European fleet: as a simple floating hotel enabling travelers to visit points of history, as well view them from the ship. Wine and beer are provided at lunch and dinner, and there's at least one complimentary shore excursion in each port. Crew and staff are highly personable, and apparently recall all passenger names by the end of embarkation.