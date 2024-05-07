"We found out at the last minute about their policy to allow us to bring flasks of liquor on board or buy wine locally and they would uncork it for us and supply setups for free.So no big onboard liquor bill at the end of the trip...."Read More
Very nice cruise! Our room was very comfortable, the staff was amazing-they seemed to anticipate every guests’ need! The food was the best and the staff was so accommodating. The excursions were good-sometimes a bit rushed. I had hoped there would be onboard info sessions about our various stops-history, custom,s, etc-there were none. They covered housekeeping details-how to get to and from ...
Our 2nd Viking river cruise and it was just as incredible as the first one. Viking takes care of you from the minute you arrive at your destination airport all the way until you depart to return home. Their people and service level are simply first class all the way.
This cruise, as with all other Viking cruises, included an excursion at each stop. Most were walking tours of 1.5 to 2 hours, but ...
This was my first cruise, and the top-notch service, dining, and activities did not disappoint. Servers made every effort to know our names and preferences by day 2. We felt like first-class passengers on a first-class cruise. Even the tour guides were excellent and knowledgable. I can't think of a single thing that I could improve upon. I was impressed every day, in every way.
There were ...
The Grand European Tour Viking River cruise was absolutely perfect. We did have to switch ships once and be bussed due to the recent flooding and landslides in the area but that is part of the experience. We missed our excursion and Viking reimbursed us immediately. Go with the flow and enjoy the experience. The historic towns we visited were charming and I felt like I was back in time and in a ...
We thought we would add our contribution to the pool of information and opinions about the Viking Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest.
Left to our own devices we’d never choose a cruise for vacation: the only cruise we had ever been on before was a 4-day Nile River cruise as part of a small group tour of Egypt with a luxury British tour company. And the only other group tours we’ve ...
This was our 3rd Viking but 1st river cruise. I cannot pick a favorite because this trip was absolutely phenomenal. The staff always accommodating. If you need something, the crew can make it happen. , the food was delish, and wait staff was superior.. I have limited mobility and everyone was very kind about helping my daughter maneuver my transport chair on and off the longship so I could go on ...
Great cabin, great food, great staff. The staff bent over backwards to make our trip very comfortable, they even went so far as to get me a new set of binoculars because the ones in the room were wonkey. The daily tours were amazing, one great aspect was the ear buds so the tour guide could talk to everyone without yelling. I am very hard of hearing, the ear buds made a world of difference. ...
The trip was amazing from before we stepped on board. Great communication, perfect airline reservations, etc. we were treated like royalty. Great good, amazing staff on board. We experienced flooding on the Danube and the way they handled that glitch showed the value of their experience and planning. We switched ships which did involve repacking but the switch was handled very well. We got to ...
The Grand European Tour was amazing. I would give it a rating of 10 on a scale of 0 to 10. We did an extension to Prague, which was still an amazing trip but the thing that really made the tour very worrisome and will question our next trips with Viking was the lack of communication and knowledge of the Viking personnel regarding our flight back to the US. we were notified by the airline that our ...
This was our first River Cruise. It was excellent perfect time of the year to go (We left on May 7th). Weather was great and the river depths were perfect, not to high and not to low. We had heard the river depths can be a problem. Would definitely book more river Cruise in the future. Viking did a great job from arrival at the airport to our pre and post extensions booked with Viking. We ...