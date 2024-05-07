Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Ve

The Grand European Tour was amazing. I would give it a rating of 10 on a scale of 0 to 10. We did an extension to Prague, which was still an amazing trip but the thing that really made the tour very worrisome and will question our next trips with Viking was the lack of communication and knowledge of the Viking personnel regarding our flight back to the US. we were notified by the airline that our ...