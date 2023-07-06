This is not a sit-on-the-sun-deck, forage-at-the-buffet kind of cruise. It is a cruise for the culturally minded, the days filled with tours of European cities, villages and wine regions, the afternoons and evenings with lectures, performances, demonstrations and hands-on workshops highlighting the history, art and cultural offerings of the Old World.

The ship itself is quite elegant without being stuffy. The two-story atrium at the center is airy and filled with light. A sweeping wooden staircase connects the Middle Deck, where the ever-smiling staff and concierge stand ready to assist you with any need, with the atrium's Upper Deck, where little chairs and tables tucked into nooks invite you to enjoy the books and board games from the small library's shelves.

The public spaces spill forward from there through a large indoor bar and lounge -- with live piano music every night -- to the Aquavit Terrace, a lovely open air lounge and and causal dining space at the bow of the ship.

In keeping with the "Viking" theme, the cabins are done in a modern Scandinavian style, all pale wood tones and light grays and long horizontal lines that make everything feel larger. One benefit of the narrow profile: since all passenger quarters open off central corridors, there are no "inside cabins"; everyone gets a window.

Viking Ve spends most of the season on the Amsterdam–Budapest itinerary, cruising along the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers at a relaxed 12 knots past medieval castles and baroque spires, pausing at world capitals like Cologne and Vienna, and passing through 67 locks.

(Occasional Danube Canal closures can mix the itinerary up a bit, skipping the Main and Danube and continuing instead south along the Rhine between the Black Forest of southern Germany and Alsace in France to Basel).

The ship ends its season on a shortened Passau–Budapest route.