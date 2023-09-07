"We wanted to be on a Viking river cruise on a longship
The staff to guests ratio was wonderful, with wonderful service and incredible meals
Great program director--talented; efficient; personable.Thank you for a great trip!!..."Read More
We thought the cruise was too high-priced for what we got, but we were WRONG! We are saving our pennies for our next cruise until we have enough money to take another Viking cruise.
The meals, the restaurant help, the shore excursions, the cabin service, and everything was superb! The only exception was that their recorded shows for their TV downtime were not very choice-oriented (a pretty ...
If cruising at the speed of river currents; through beautiful countryside and towns; and hearing many historical stories; whilst meeting other wonderful people; and sharing very delicious food sounds like your thing, then this is your vacation.
The staff was very courteous and professional throughout the journey. Our room steward Christian was exceptional. The entire concierge staff provided ...
Viking did not miss a lick.
The Danube was closed due to flooding across all of Austria. We only missed about 10% of the planned itinerary. The backup plan was great. German hotel was fair for the two nights we were there. Nice room but poor service, especially when compared to the boat.
Bussed to several planned excursions, then on to our new boat on the other side of the ...
This was my first cruise ever and it was amazing. Their service, food and attention to detail was outstanding! I would only choose Viking for any future River cruise. Their tour guides were knowledgeable and local to each area we were in. Our cruise director was fabulous and even entertained us with his beautiful voice. Everyone was so efficient and friendly which made you feel so special. They ...
The cruise was everything expected and more, Friends told us about their experiences on on this cruise and it was even better than our expectations. We were told "Viking will take care of everything, don't worry about a thing". That is exactly what they did. Our cabin was awsome. It was well designed and made living on a boat enjoyable. The food was very good and the service at meals couldn't have ...
Viking did a great job of coordinating everything. The customer service experience was top notch. They had someone available to walk you through every step of the way.The cruise director Stephen brough a special charm to the total experience. On board entertainment was perfectly spaced throughout the cruise and brought a lot of extra entertainment to the overall experience. The food was amazing. ...
Please read all of this. Don't get sucked in by reviews of hard-core Viking fans! They are a dedicated lot, but not objective. Try posting a negative review on any site and you will be personally attacked. The river ships and experience should be AVOIDED. The experience is 2 star at best with 5 star pricing. Trust me. Let’s start with 200 sq ft rooms. Even with a balcony which is useless due to ...
We had several misadventures on this trip including missing the ship after an excursion, needing to go to an emergency room, and experiencing a code yellow illness on board. Nevertheless, the staff were exceptionally helpful. The tours were great. The hotel manager and program director were superb. Chef served tasty food and entertainment was good. Countryside was beautiful.
Embarking and ...
My wife and I wanted to experience the Danube to Rhine cruise. Viking came highly recommended. We had Veranda Suite. The crew was terrific. They were friendly and professional. We went in early November given a decent price drop from the end of October identical cruise. We were lucky in that the rivers were high enough to allow us to sail all the way from Budapest to Amsterdam. Entertained ...
Our first Viking vacation and first river cruise. We did the 2 day add-on in Amsterdam and 2-day add-on in Budapest to help time zone adjust and get a chance to visit Budapest, a city we've never explored before. Viking made the arrangements and frankly, this was one of the highlights of our vacation. That is not to say that we didn't enjoy the river cruise, but the hotels were centrally ...