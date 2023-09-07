Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Vali

The cruise was everything expected and more, Friends told us about their experiences on on this cruise and it was even better than our expectations. We were told "Viking will take care of everything, don't worry about a thing". That is exactly what they did. Our cabin was awsome. It was well designed and made living on a boat enjoyable. The food was very good and the service at meals couldn't have ...