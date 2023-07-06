  • Write a Review
Viking Vali Review

26 reviews
In 2019, Viking will once again increase its river fleet, adding Viking Vali -- along with new fleetmates Viking Einar, Viking Sigrun, Viking Sigyn, Viking Tir and Viking Ullur -- to its European fleet. Each will have Viking River Cruises' signature Longship design, with room for 190 passengers in all-outside cabins. Vali, named after the son of Odin and the giantess Rind, features the line's sleek Scandinavian design, quiet ecologically friendly hybrid engines which produce less vibrations, tasteful decor and the popular Aquavit Terrace.

Up on the sun deck, passengers will be able to enjoy viewing the world go by, walking along an exercise track and even practicing their swings on a putting green. Viking's Longship dining venues include the main dining room, with floor-to-ceiling windows; the lounge and bar; and the Aquavit Terrace and Lounge, located at the bow of the ship, where passengers can opt for indoor or outdoor dining. Longships also feature a library and an onboard shop with Viking branded gear.

Like all of Viking's Longships, Vali will have 95 cabins, including 25 standard staterooms, which are 150 square feet with half-height picture windows. It will also have 22 French Balcony cabins and 39 Veranda rooms, ranging in size from 135 square feet to 205 square feet. The French Balcony rooms have floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, which creates an open feeling in the cabins, while the Veranda rooms have a full balcony with two chairs and a table.

In addition, there will be seven Veranda Suites and two Explorer Suites, all of which will have two full-size rooms with a balcony off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom. The major differences between the two are size. The 275-sqaure-foot Veranda Suites will offer a full-size balcony off the separate sitting room and a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door in the bedroom. Its large bathroom has a glass-enclosed shower, heated floor and upscale Freyja toiletries. Other perks include Champagne; a mini-bar with wine, beer and soft drinks; and a daily fruit plate. The 445-square-foot Explorer Suites are similar, but have private wraparound balconies with 270-degree views and include a few more special amenities.

Vali is slated for two popular Viking itineraries in 2019: the Grand European Tour, which goes along the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers between Holland and Hungary, and the "Tulips and Windmills" itinerary, to explore Holland and Belgium. Viking is an adults-only cruise line; passengers must be 18 to sail.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 53
Passenger to Crew: 3.58:1
Launched: 2019
Shore Excursions: 53

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam, Passau

Any Month

More about Viking Vali

Viking Vali Cruiser Reviews

Best Way to See Europe!

Our first experience with the Viking Vali team was when we arrived at the dock with two large suitcases.Read More
Bobbi B

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Delightful Danube River Adventure

We certainly enjoyed our recent Danube River cruise on the Viking Vali. Yes, the weather was cool and rainy, but that did not affect our touring that much.Read More
LibertyBella

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Another stellar Viking cruise

Each evening aboard the Vali we were able to try new regional dishes at dinner while meeting lots of interesting and fun people.Read More
TarHeelNana

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful cruise, considering the times.

Our Grand European Cruise, with Viking Vali, was just that GRAND.Read More
TriumphSpitfire

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

