We had done just one other cruise, a wonderful Disney Caribbean cruise with our son years ago, but wanted something with adults only and somewhere really unique. This Viking river cruise was perfect, and was such a wonderful experience. 190 passengers so we had a chance to meet so many of them. The best part is that it's a very active cruise; not much sitting around the boat with such cool ...
I traveled as a solo female and felt pampered every step of the way. The floors in the bathroom were heated, I was not aware of this until the middle of the Danube River cruise. I still preferred cold floors but I realized I am not the norm. Food was amazing, I do not enjoy dessert and yet I enjoyed a few but the savory appetizers were hands down the most amazing I have experienced in a long ...
We have taken 30 past cruises but never river and never Viking. Ship was full of happy passengers who love Viking River and cruise nothing but, so it is a good product for those it suits. Cabin and general ship layout were fine, very claustrophobic but I don’t think that can be helped on river cruise boats; something to think about if you need space, though. I really did not like the “herd ...
Viking is very well organized. We particularly enjoyed Transylvania, Budapest and Prague. We enjoyed our guides, for the most part. One of the best was Mad, our guide in Transylvania. Also, our guide in Belgrade was terrific. Go to the Bohemian dinner there if you have a chance. The other excursion we enjoyed was going into a home and having ‘meter’ cake. The owner of the home answered any ...
Typical Viking river boat. Our second floor stateroom was very small. It had a balcony which was nice. The cruise itinerary was good visiting some "offbeat" locations. Included tours were basic with 2 to 4 bus loads of hot tourists. Tours were well organized with up to date buses and generally excellent guides. Unfortunately the food was awful (think hospital food). Included wine was ...
It was really a first class experience. Viking clearly pays a lot of attention to detail. The team was well trained, professional, and hard-working. I was particularly impressed by the variety of activities offered, both on-board and through the extensions and excursions. We learned a lot AND were entertained. Our cabin was cozy, but well laid-out and efficient. Meals were great. Service ...
Excellent cruise. Very well planned and executed by the cruise line. The ship was beautiful and the staff for the most part attentive. However at one evening dinner I was told by the waiter he was too busy to bring me a soda! Another waiter overheard and promptly brought the requested drink. Also we never met our room steward. Our cabin was never cleaned prior to 11:30 A.M. which is very ...
Ship:
Clean, well-appointed ship, friendly staff, great meal selection and delicious meals.
Excursions:
We enjoyed the excursions; however, noticed some tours were drawn out and it appeared the guides were trying to fill in time, rather than moving things along. We would have liked the guides to give their spiel, then offer an option to roam freely checking out the sights/town/shops, ...
We—husband and wife in our early seventies and mid-sixties, respectively—sailed on the Viking Ullur on the “Passage to Eastern Europe” itinerary from Budapest to Bucharest Europe with the post-cruise extension to Transylvania 27 May-09 June 24. Overall, the trip met or exceeded our expectations, and we will sail with Viking River again.
Pre-cruise: Overall, engagement with Viking during the ...
Absolutely fantastic! More than we expected, crew was excellent and Sonya was phenomenal in every way possible. Felt like royalty. Food was delicious! Smooth sailing all the way. This was my first cruise ever and I could not have asked for a better experience. The smaller, more intimate atmosphere was perfect. With 180 passengers on board we still had plenty of areas to sit and dine alone ...