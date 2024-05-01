Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Ullur

We have taken 30 past cruises but never river and never Viking. Ship was full of happy passengers who love Viking River and cruise nothing but, so it is a good product for those it suits. Cabin and general ship layout were fine, very claustrophobic but I don’t think that can be helped on river cruise boats; something to think about if you need space, though. I really did not like the “herd ...