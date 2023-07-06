  • Write a Review
Viking Ullur Review

28 reviews
Viking River Cruises will welcome six new Longships to its fleet in 2019, all of which will feature the line's signature Scandinavian design. Viking Ullur, as well as fleetmates Viking Vali, Viking Einar, Viking Sigrun, Viking Sigyn and Viking Tir, will accommodate 190 passengers in all-outside cabins. Named for the God of the Hunt, Ullur will feature ecologically friendly hybrid engines, which produce less vibrations, making for a quieter and more comfortable journey.

Public spaces will include the Aquavit Terrace and Lounge, Viking's popular indoor/outdoor dining venue, as well as the main dining room, with floor-to-ceiling windows; a lounge and bar; a library and an onboard shop with Viking branded clothing and knick-knacks. On a river cruise, watching life along the banks of the river is a key pleasure, and passengers can enjoy 360-degree views from the sun deck, which also offers an exercise track and a putting green.

All of Viking's Longship cabins are outside cabins, so no matter the category of stateroom that passengers book, they are guaranteed views. Ullur will have 95 cabins, of which 25 are standard staterooms with 150 square feet of space and half-height picture windows. It will also have 22 French Balcony staterooms, with 135 square feet of space and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, which create an open feeling in the cabins making them feel larger. The 39 Veranda staterooms are a bit bigger, with 205 square feet, plus a full balcony with two chairs and a table.

Offering even more space, the seven Veranda Suites and two Explorer Suites, ranging from 275 square feet (Veranda) to 445 square feet (Explorer), feature two full-size rooms with a balcony off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom. Both types of suites will have a full-size balcony off the separate sitting room and a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door in the bedroom, along with a large bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower, heated floor and Freyja toiletries. Exclusive amenities include Champagne, a stocked mini-bar and a daily fruit plate. Besides more space, passengers in the Explorer Suites get the added bonus of an enormous, private wraparound balcony with 270-degree views.

Ullur will sail Viking's "Rhine Getaway" itinerary in 2019, with stops in The Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. The minimum age to sail Viking is 18.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 53
Passenger to Crew: 3.58:1
Launched: 2019
Shore Excursions: 58

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Basel, Amsterdam, Budapest

More about Viking Ullur

Where does Viking Ullur sail from?

Viking Ullur departs from Basel, Amsterdam, and Budapest

Where does Viking Ullur sail to?

Viking Ullur cruises to Basel, Strasbourg, Speyer, Koblenz, Cologne, Amsterdam, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest, and Veliko Tarnovo

How much does it cost to go on Viking Ullur?

Cruises on Viking Ullur start from $2,199 per person.
Viking Ullur Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful trip

Viking representatives were right there when we landed in Basel and helped us transfer to the boat. Viking is so well organized and every excursion went seamlessly.Read More
retpast

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Rhine River Cruise

Viking is our favorite cruise company.Read More
geminigirlnm

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

20th Anniversary Trip

We have recommended Viking to lots of our friends since returning and fully see ourselves taking another river cruise with Viking in the future.Read More
VikingHelm

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Best Trip To Date!!!

This was our first River Cruise and was told my many that Viking was the best one! We were SO happy that we listened!Read More
Viking4life-23

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Viking River Cruises Fleet
Viking Truvor
87 reviews
Viking Ingvar
103 reviews
