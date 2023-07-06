Public spaces will include the Aquavit Terrace and Lounge, Viking's popular indoor/outdoor dining venue, as well as the main dining room, with floor-to-ceiling windows; a lounge and bar; a library and an onboard shop with Viking branded clothing and knick-knacks. On a river cruise, watching life along the banks of the river is a key pleasure, and passengers can enjoy 360-degree views from the sun deck, which also offers an exercise track and a putting green.

All of Viking's Longship cabins are outside cabins, so no matter the category of stateroom that passengers book, they are guaranteed views. Ullur will have 95 cabins, of which 25 are standard staterooms with 150 square feet of space and half-height picture windows. It will also have 22 French Balcony staterooms, with 135 square feet of space and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, which create an open feeling in the cabins making them feel larger. The 39 Veranda staterooms are a bit bigger, with 205 square feet, plus a full balcony with two chairs and a table.

Offering even more space, the seven Veranda Suites and two Explorer Suites, ranging from 275 square feet (Veranda) to 445 square feet (Explorer), feature two full-size rooms with a balcony off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom. Both types of suites will have a full-size balcony off the separate sitting room and a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door in the bedroom, along with a large bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower, heated floor and Freyja toiletries. Exclusive amenities include Champagne, a stocked mini-bar and a daily fruit plate. Besides more space, passengers in the Explorer Suites get the added bonus of an enormous, private wraparound balcony with 270-degree views.

Ullur will sail Viking's "Rhine Getaway" itinerary in 2019, with stops in The Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. The minimum age to sail Viking is 18.