Group photo in restaurant
Photo Credit: John Minns
Panoramic bar
Photo Credit: John Minns
Vodka tasting
Photo Credit: John Minns
Sunset
Photo Credit: John Minns
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
87 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 87 Viking Truvor Cruise Reviews

Russia, Great Destination!!

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
hectorotis
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 3rd Viking River Cruise was in Russia. On the Viking Truvor. The ship is nice, the rooms are nice.. It was exactly what we have experienced in the past. But food!!!! was a very different experience.. One we will try to forget very soon!!!.. The offerings were just plain cheap.. Canned tuna, TILAPIA!!! (Possibly the dirtiest and worst fish you can ever eat) Roast Turkey?? etc... If this is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

River Crising without Drama

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
PlayaAya
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the two end destinations - St. Petersburg which we had seen briefly in the past, and Moscow which we had no special knowledge about. The ports in between were not "must see" destinations but were very pleasant places to spend a short amount of time. There is very little jaw-dropping scenery as there are in fjords, but the birch forests are calming and beautiful. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Once in a Lifetime Trip!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
mrssinger
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I had always wanted to take a Viking Cruise and see Moscow and St. Petersburg. It met every expectation! Viking has a great itinerary - I signed up for just about everything!! Moscow and St. Petersburg are absolutely beautiful cities! All the palaces are beyond belief. The days that weren't so packed were a welcome relief to just relax on our veranda and enjoy the scenery and go through the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Excellent, much more than we expected.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
hoganfinancial1
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 2nd cruise with Viking. Our 1st trip was great, however the Waterways of the Tsars was a trip we want soon forget. From the time we landing in St Petersburg Russia everything was planned to the nth degree. One of the tour guides was there to greet and get us to the ship. Alone the way he kept us entertained with humor and some history of St Petersburg. Once on board the Viking Truvor ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Reasons for our travels abroad.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
Jay Rupert
2-5 Cruises • Age 90s

Few people travel to Russia so it gets peoples' attention when you tell them where you have been for the past couple weeks. They sincerely want to see photos and hear about the trip and it is more than just a nice gesture on their part. We had to have 5 "gatherings" here at the house to show off the photo album and explain all the educational values from the trip. Things like the population of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking River Cruise of Russia from Moscow to St Petersburg

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
careddig
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

With a career in retail management, I traveled all over the world: Europe, Asia, India, but I never experienced Russia. As Viking Cruise HQ is two blocks from my home, I wanted to experience a Viking River Cruise. So #1 on my bucket list was a Viking River Cruise of Russia. It did not disappoint. The trip was outstanding in all areas. The ship was beautiful. The rooms were so well designed ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Moscow to St Petersburg

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
careddig
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

#1 on my bucket list was visiting Russia. On July 3rd we embarked on the Viking Truvor from Moscow to St Petersburg. We spent three days in Moscow touring Red Square, the Kremlin, three ornate Russian Orthodox Cathedrals, and other sites. We then sailed for five days through hamlets in the Russian Countryside to reach St Petersburg. We spent four days in St Petersburg, a rich cosmopolitan ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Amazing Adventure!

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
Judy Walden
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this particular cruise because we always wanted to see Russia! The timing was good for us and of course . . . it's Viking! This is our second experience and we will definitely return again. The ship was lovely and our accommodations spectacular! We particularly enjoyed sunsets at 10:30 pm and met some great people at dinner each evening. Service everywhere was fantastic, the ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Superb Cruise Everything Was Perfection

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
rleahy
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise could not be better. We were impressed with the ads on PBS and YouTube videos and then we saw that they offered a Russian cruise which is one of my desired destinations. We expected a good cruise but this exceeded our expectations in all ways. Everything was excellent: the service, the food, the tours, the accommodations, the on-board entertainment and lectures, the staff, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Waterways of the Tsar

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Truvor

User Avatar
Allane A
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I are in our mid-fifties and wanted to see a lot of Russia but not be packing and unpacking so we thought a river cruise would be ideal. I went on a Viking cruise a few years ago with my Mom and told my husband that it would be a good choice. I booked directly with Viking - not my best move. Once I got on the boat I found that those who booked with a travel agent got some great ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Sigyn Cruise Reviews
Viking Sigyn Cruise Reviews
Viking Kadlin Cruise Reviews
Viking Sobek Cruise Reviews
Viking Freya Cruise Reviews
Viking Mandalay Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.