All cabins on the Middle and Upper Decks -- two-thirds of the ship -- now have private verandas with sliding-glass doors and enough outside space for a small table and two chairs. Given the vagaries of Russian weather, the biggest advantage of a balcony is the floor-to-ceiling views -- particularly in those cabin configurations that let passengers lie in bed and watch the Russian countryside stream by. But when Truvor docks next to its sister ships in St. Petersburg and Moscow, the vistas might be of a neighbor instead of the river.

Truvor's Upper Deck veranda cabins measure 225 square feet; those one level lower on the Middle Deck are slightly larger at 230 square feet. Each cabin has a cushy hotel-style bed that can be arranged as a queen or as twins, a desk and vanity combo with chair, a mini-fridge, complimentary fresh fruit and bottled water (replenished daily), outlets that accommodate both U.S. and European plugs, a small safe, telephone and ample clothing storage (including a closet with wooden hangers, but shelving rather than drawers). Flat-screen 26-inch televisions are programmed with multiple news channels and movies, including such Russia-themed selections such as Anna Karenina and The Russia House. Shipboard lectures and briefings are broadcast simultaneously for in-room viewing. Suitcases can be stored under the beds.

Bathrooms are each equipped with handheld adjustable shower heads (a curtain separates the shower stall from the toilet), magnifying mirror, built-in clothesline, razor outlet and single sink with vanity. Shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash and lotion are by L'Occitane, and waffle-style cotton robes and slippers are available on request.

A drawback to Truvor's previous incarnation is poor sound insulation between cabins, with a neighbor's television audible from across the hallway. During one late-night crossing of wind-whipped Lake Onega, the creaking and moaning was so intense that some passengers were bleary-eyed the following morning.

Truvor's two suites each feature a separate sitting area with sofa, large bathroom with two sinks, tub and shower, a walk-in closet and sliding-glass doors opening to a veranda (with two sun loungers, two tables and two chairs) that extends along both sleeping and living areas.

Two junior suites, located on the Upper Deck near the Panorama Bar, measure 337 square feet apiece (versus 230 square feet for the Middle Deck balcony cabins and 225 square feet for the Upper Deck balcony cabins). The junior suite bathrooms each have two sinks but no bathtubs.

There are no singles cabins on Truvor. (Solo passengers pay the double-occupancy rate, less port taxes.) There are also no cabins specifically equipped for cruisers with disabilities.