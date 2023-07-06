Entertainment & Activities

Entertainment onboard Truvor is low-key and limited. A pianist and singer perform in the Panorama or Sky lounges during cocktail hour and after dinner at 9 p.m., as well as on the Sun Deck during sailaway parties from port (where selected cocktails and nibbles are complimentary).

Engaging and informative presentations, delivered daily by the ship's tour escorts or activities director when the ship is cruising between St. Petersburg and Moscow, incorporate slices of Russian history (from the Romanovs to modern day), two Russian language lessons and a laughter-filled, vodka-fueled cooking demonstration on how to make the tiny Russian dumplings known as pelmeni.

But Truvor truly shines with its shore excursions. At least one guided stroll or port tour for each stop is included in the cruise fares, and other tours are offered at an additional cost. Passengers are split into groups and given personal headsets that are recharged back in the cabins each evening.

Among the alternatives are in-depth walking tours of St. Petersburg and Moscow with rides on the cities' subway systems, a musical and dance performance (with passengers invited to join in) at the Governor's Mansion in the "Golden Ring" city of Yaroslavl, and a rendition of Swan Lake at St. Petersburg's opulent Hermitage theater.

Extra options range from a home visit to a St. Petersburg Kommunalka, one of the communal living apartments created after the 1917 revolution, to a session at a Russian banya. The latter, located on the thickly wooded banks of the Svir River in the open-air museum town of Mandrogy, includes time in a traditional steam room and a swatting with birch leaves, followed by an dip in the nippy Svir.