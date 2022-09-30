The Viking Torgil on the Douro River.
Photo Credit: McQuade
Don Sandeman, the logo of one of the wineries we visited.
Photo Credit: McQuade
Sailing the Douro
Photo Credit: manydogs
Homes along the Douro
Photo Credit: manydogs
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
80 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
River of Gold on Viking Torgil
biggiesmall avatar

biggiesmall

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

One of the best river cruises

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
YogiBray
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Great ship. Super guests. Excellent staff, esp Rachel & Mike (chef). Wonderful port wines! Beautiful scenic views. Too many Cathedrals. Cabin great. Hotel location was not the best. Bus was very comfy. Dining room and meals were yummy. Bar had it all. Very accommodating with my wife who is post stroke. We have been on many river cruises offered by Viking, this has been one of the best. The ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

A good cruise with a few hiccups

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
River1011
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Douro River and scenery was breathtaking. Viking sets a very high standard and in this case that did NOT meet their standard. We began the cruise in Lisbon, Portugal and after flying all night we were required to wait 4 hours before we could check into our rooms, because the hotel was full. Understandable, but poor planning on Viking's part. We should have had our rooms booked well in ...
Sail Date: June 2024

4 Things Viking doesn’t tell you about their Duoro River cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
ronaldlknight
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

1) The 106-passenger ship is too small for “Exploring the World in Comfort”. Standard “staterooms” are really just bedrooms with no sitting area and an average of 20” on each side of the bed. There is no gym, walking track, medical room, theater, or specialty restaurants. If you choose not to go on an excursion, there is nothing to do but sit in the lounge and look at the view or chat with ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Up the river, down the river...repeat

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
SwainGals
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My mom and I thought this would be a wonderful trip on a river cruise to Portugal, a place neither of us had ever been. The positive critique 1st, the cabin was nice and the food overall was a 4 out of 5. I found very little of it relaxing because we were always on a very strict schedule: rise early and go to the dining area to eat breakfast before getting on the bus for the daily excursions. ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Culturally Immersive

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
Hotrodgirl41
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had not been to Portugal prior and were interested in learning about their wine industry. We found SO much more! The scenery, expert guides, the history. Our favorite tour by far was Marialva. The local guide was so involved in teaching us her rich history. A fabulous experience! But foremost in my thoughts was the wonderful attention of our crew. They made us feel welcome at all times. Special ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Awesome Viking Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
Trojans-13
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Quite an amazing trip with Viking up the Douro River in Portugal. I had experienced another river cruise line for a trip in France, but this trip on Viking convinced me I would ONLY book with Viking going forward! What a top-notch and first class operation! There was ZERO stress in every aspect of their service and the trip. From embarking on the ship, our room was fabulous and kept to the ...
Sail Date: June 2023

River of Gold on Viking Torgil

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
biggiesmall
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Definitely a cruise to be immersed in the culture of the area. It’s not for those looking for casinos, specialty restaurants, or glitzy entertainment. This is an adult ( over 18) ship limited to just over a hundred people. It is definitely a river cruise that I would highly recommend. I would also suggest that passengers do the pre cruise with three days in Madrid, Spain. Although there are ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Solid Gold Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
McQuade
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We had never been to Portugal, so this cruise seemed like a good way to learn about the country, its people, products, and history. We were not disappointed! We especially enjoyed all of the winery visits and port wine samplings! Program Director Radim was very knowledgeable about all things Portuguese, as well as details of each port of call along the Douro River. He was also in Madrid, where ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda

Douro River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
SaS78
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our on-ship Torgil experience was up to Viking's usual excellent standard: the crew was professional, capable, incredibly courteous and simply fun. The food was superb. We thoroughly enjoyed these folks. The Torgil is a bit older and smaller than the long ships, which means less common area. This would not necessarily be a problem, but for the rain that precluded full use of the top level. ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Nice, but I wouldn't do it again

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

User Avatar
manydogs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Being loyal Viking cruisers, we decided a Douro River cruise was in order. There were four in our party and this is our collective review of our cruise. We booked the pre-cruise extension but came in a day early and booked the room for the extra night ourselves. The Hotel Tivoli is nothing short of amazing and we were so glad we booked an extra night – we could have stayed there ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda

