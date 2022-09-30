Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Torgil

1) The 106-passenger ship is too small for “Exploring the World in Comfort”. Standard “staterooms” are really just bedrooms with no sitting area and an average of 20” on each side of the bed. There is no gym, walking track, medical room, theater, or specialty restaurants. If you choose not to go on an excursion, there is nothing to do but sit in the lounge and look at the view or chat with ...