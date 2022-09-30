Great ship. Super guests. Excellent staff, esp Rachel & Mike (chef). Wonderful port wines! Beautiful scenic views. Too many Cathedrals. Cabin great. Hotel location was not the best. Bus was very comfy. Dining room and meals were yummy. Bar had it all. Very accommodating with my wife who is post stroke. We have been on many river cruises offered by Viking, this has been one of the best. The ...
The Douro River and scenery was breathtaking. Viking sets a very high standard and in this case that did NOT meet their standard. We began the cruise in Lisbon, Portugal and after flying all night we were required to wait 4 hours before we could check into our rooms, because the hotel was full. Understandable, but poor planning on Viking's part. We should have had our rooms booked well in ...
1) The 106-passenger ship is too small for “Exploring the World in Comfort”. Standard “staterooms” are really just bedrooms with no sitting area and an average of 20” on each side of the bed. There is no gym, walking track, medical room, theater, or specialty restaurants. If you choose not to go on an excursion, there is nothing to do but sit in the lounge and look at the view or chat with ...
My mom and I thought this would be a wonderful trip on a river cruise to Portugal, a place neither of us had ever been. The positive critique 1st, the cabin was nice and the food overall was a 4 out of 5. I found very little of it relaxing because we were always on a very strict schedule: rise early and go to the dining area to eat breakfast before getting on the bus for the daily excursions. ...
We had not been to Portugal prior and were interested in learning about their wine industry. We found SO much more! The scenery, expert guides, the history. Our favorite tour by far was Marialva. The local guide was so involved in teaching us her rich history. A fabulous experience! But foremost in my thoughts was the wonderful attention of our crew. They made us feel welcome at all times. Special ...
Quite an amazing trip with Viking up the Douro River in Portugal. I had experienced another river cruise line for a trip in France, but this trip on Viking convinced me I would ONLY book with Viking going forward! What a top-notch and first class operation! There was ZERO stress in every aspect of their service and the trip. From embarking on the ship, our room was fabulous and kept to the ...
Definitely a cruise to be immersed in the culture of the area. It’s not for those looking for casinos, specialty restaurants, or glitzy entertainment. This is an adult ( over 18) ship limited to just over a hundred people.
It is definitely a river cruise that I would highly recommend. I would also suggest that passengers do the pre cruise with three days in Madrid, Spain.
Although there are ...
We had never been to Portugal, so this cruise seemed like a good way to learn about the country, its people, products, and history. We were not disappointed! We especially enjoyed all of the winery visits and port wine samplings! Program Director Radim was very knowledgeable about all things Portuguese, as well as details of each port of call along the Douro River. He was also in Madrid, where ...
Our on-ship Torgil experience was up to Viking's usual excellent standard: the crew was professional, capable, incredibly courteous and simply fun. The food was superb. We thoroughly enjoyed these folks. The Torgil is a bit older and smaller than the long ships, which means less common area. This would not necessarily be a problem, but for the rain that precluded full use of the top level. ...
Being loyal Viking cruisers, we decided a Douro River cruise was in order. There were four in our party and this is our collective review of our cruise.
We booked the pre-cruise extension but came in a day early and booked the room for the extra night ourselves. The Hotel Tivoli is nothing short of amazing and we were so glad we booked an extra night – we could have stayed there ...