Viking Torgil Review

4.0 / 5.0
73 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

Viking Torgil, along with Viking Hemming, is one of two "baby" Longships that debuted in Portugal's Douro region in 2014. It's smaller, both in length and in passenger capacity, than regular Longships due to constraints of the Douro. There are some notable differences, mostly good, but, by and large, many areas are consistent and familiar: the airy, light-infused ambience; numerous real suites, each comprising two rooms with a generous balcony off the living area and a French balcony in the bedroom; and a lovely alfresco deck with plenty of seating areas.

What's new? The top deck has a swimming pool -- the first for a Viking Longship, baby or otherwise. Tweaks to the suites include actual walk-in closets, a vast improvement over the closets offered on the regular Longships. And the decor is softer and prettier, with Portuguese tiles and colors.

As Viking Torgil only carries 106 passengers, there isn't quite as much public space, which makes sense. However, what's missing is the true Aquavit lounge, the indoor/outdoor dining area. While the existing lounge has an alfresco aspect to it, no food is served either inside or out. For diners, the substitute is a series of nooks, all the way forward in the dining room, where windows can be opened. This offers fresh air, but it's not quite the same.

For these ships, Viking has positioned its interior corridors off-center to accommodate cabins. Full balconies can be found on one side, and narrower cabins -- some elevated to suites with separate sleeping and living areas -- have been placed sideways on the other side.

Less visible, but no less cutting-edge, are the ship's "green" advances, including hybrid diesel-electric engines that burn less fuel and produce 20 percent fewer emissions, making Longships cleaner and quieter than their competitors. There are even solar panels on the sun deck that help to fuel the engines. Additionally, the ship's ch

About

Passengers: 106
Crew: 36
Passenger to Crew: 2.94:1
Launched: 2014
Shore Excursions: 38

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Lisbon

Fellow Passengers

The general age for river cruise passengers is 60 and older, but Torgil and other Longships, with their contemporary design, were built with an eye toward attracting a slightly younger traveler. Regardless of age, these cruisers tend to be well-traveled.

Viking Torgil Dress Code

Casual, comfortable attire is encouraged onboard and ashore on Viking cruises. The must-pack item is, without question, a comfortable pair of walking shoes for shore tours. As the ship sails in Portugal, with its lovely and historic landscapes, tours frequently involve cobblestones and other uneven surfaces. Both the staff and the daily program provide ample notice when this is the case.

Generally, passengers "dress up" to varying degrees in the evenings, but never to the level of a big-ship formal night. Most don the kind of attire worn at a country club dinner, but others don't bother to change from their sensible shore excursion gear. Save your best outfits (maybe casual dresses for women and collared shirts and blazers for men) for events like the Captain's Welcome and Farewell dinners.

Any Month

More about Viking Torgil

Where does Viking Torgil sail from?

Viking Torgil departs from Lisbon

Where does Viking Torgil sail to?

Viking Torgil cruises to Lisbon, Pinhao, and Porto (Leixoes)

How much does it cost to go on Viking Torgil?

Cruises on Viking Torgil start from $3,899 per person.
Viking Torgil Cruiser Reviews

Solid Gold Cruise

On board the Viking Torgil, the food was wonderful, and Chef Michael's daily tasting menu always included local Portuguese specialties.Read More
McQuade

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Douro River Cruise

The Viking itinerary should include more on the way to/from Porto, more in-town in Porto.Read More
SaS78

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

A beautiful adventure

We remain loyal Viking travelers and look forward to another cruise in 3 months! Many thanks to Torgil and other Viking staff for making the Portugal trip so special.Read More
mongoosemama

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

April 2022 - Spring Cruise on the Douro

Boarding the Viking Torgil on April 8 was very easy. Viking bused us from Lisbon to Porto to board the Torgil. We were tested for COVID 19 in Lisbon and almost everyday on the ship.Read More
mikerem48

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

