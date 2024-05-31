Delightful surprise
Photo Credit: It is NOYB
Horse drawn carriage ride through Vienna.
Photo Credit: Mr. Paul
Our wonderful Servers!
Photo Credit: Mr. Paul
View of passau from mountain top
Photo Credit: First time cruzers
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
186 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Best travel experience ever!
"All of my world travel from this point in time would be on Viking if a single supplement were affordable.My one and ONLY sadness is that, as a single retired person with a limited budget, I had to pay for a double room as single rooms are unavailable on Viking...."Read More
Norsk girl avatar

Norsk girl

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

1-10 of 186 Viking Tor Cruise Reviews

Awesome second River cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
DocSanders08
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Had a great cruise. First class service as expected. We were taken care of from the time we landed in Budapest, every day on the cruise and extension through to our connection to our international flight home in Frankfurt. The excursions were educational with highly informed guides and special access to some locations. Most of the docking locations were a short walk to town. Lots of time to roam ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Cannot wait to do another river cruise.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
It is NOYB
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first ever cruise but we had an idea of what to expect because of friends’ recommendations and the research I had done. We experienced excellent attention by all staff. Concierge went out of their way to help reunite me with my phone which fell out of my pocket on the plane. Food services surprised us with a special anniversary cake and champagne in our state room. We really ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Great river cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
Also_Ralph
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second river cruise with Viking. We are planning to do more in the future. The cabin was small, but more than sufficient. After all, we didn't come on this cruise to stay in our cabins. Still, there was enough storage space. The crew was attentive and always helpful. Our housekeeping person was friendly. The cabin was neat and clean, and toiletries were always well stocked. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Romantic Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
Max B
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Staff were exemplary! The experience was first class. It is no wonder that Viking is the #1 cruise line in the world. The excursions offered were informative and enjoyable. The cabin was more than accommodating and was always in tip top condition upon our return during the day. The housekeeping staff were constantly on top of things and never in our way. They made sure that if we needed anythIng ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Best travel experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
Pleased crusier
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking crew went above and beyond many times to make our experience comfortable and memorable. The food was great and service impeccable. The cabin stewards were most accommodating and friendly. Excursions were great and our guides were excellent across the board. Viking managed every aspect of our trip and were there to help at each juncture. We especially enjoyed our tour director Paul who ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

A trip with it's ups and downs

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
Dwg1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was not as good as our 2018 experience. Our suite had a nocturnal noise every night that could not be found but nonetheless disturbed our sleep every night. I spoke to someone after recording it but it was never remeded. Our food was excellent, the meal service was always first rate. The side excursions seemed satisfactory. The cities were amazing. The planned side excursions seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Sailing the Danube in style

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
Mr. Paul
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First of all, the service from all the Viking staff, from servers to tour guides, to the service desk is first class all the way. We went on 3 all day excursions and I recommend against that. Barely got back for dinner and it was taxing. The included tour in Budapest was mostly just a bus ride around the city. Much prefer walking tours. Maybe because everything is spread out. Food and drinks are ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Viking Tor staff and service was exceptional!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
K Bear
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The Viking Tor was our first Viking Cruise although we have done many other cruises with other lines. This one was by far the best cruise we have ever been on for the following reasons: 1. customer service was excellent from start to finish. Everyone caters to you at a 5 star service. 2. The food was exceptional. This was not mass prepared food, each dish was high end restaurant quality. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

First River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
eyerose
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Loved everything about it. The food was great, the ship was clean and beautiful. The shore excursions & tour guides were excellent, the Viking representatives in the hotels were outstanding. They really take care of you in every way. They handle your luggage, are there for you on time, the evening activities were sparse but fun. I have zero complaints & plan on another river cruise soon. There ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Danube River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tor

User Avatar
The Gs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On our Romantic Danube River Cruise, we had an unusual situation in that the boat couldn’t move the 2nd half of the cruise because of river flooding. But the crew worked extremely hard to make it so we could experience as much as possible, and Viking made financial adjustments after the cruise which we felt were very fair. This was our first Viking cruise and the accommodations, food and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

