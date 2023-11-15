Viking, the world's largest river cruise line, is continuing to expand with the addition of the 80-passenger Viking Tonle in southeast Asia. Slated to launch in fall 2025, it will become the second Viking ship on the Mekong River, following the launch of Viking Saigon in 2022.

Purpose-built for the Mekong, the vessel will sail on the line's Magnificent Mekong itinerary. The ship is named after the Khmer word for fresh water.

Viking Tonle Deck Plans Feature Two-room Suites

The ship has 40 river-facing staterooms in three categories which are located across all three passenger decks. On the lower and middle decks are French Balcony cabins, with a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass window, which measure 305 square feet. They can be configured with double or twin beds and are furnished with a table and chairs, flat-screen TV, refrigerator, safe and bathroom with glass enclosed shower. Robes and slippers are available on request.

On the upper deck are 12 Veranda Suites which also measure 305 square feet and have a walk-out balcony. Also on this deck are the largest accommodations on the ship, the pair of 735-square-feet Explorer Suites. Overlooking the back of the ship, they are true suites with a separate bedroom and living area. They have large private balconies and bathrooms with tubs, plus a large number of perks that include a welcome bottle of champagne, mini-bar that is replenished daily, coffee machine, robe and slippers, and complimentary laundry and shoe shine service, Silver Spirits beverage package, optional in-room breakfast service and private transfers. These suites can also be configured as doubles or twins.

Public areas include a restaurant, 24-hour tea and coffee station, lounge and bar, shop, library and -- unusually for Viking river vessels -- a small fitness center, spa, pool and open air sky bar on the sun deck. There is an elevator to all decks and the ship offers free Wi-Fi.

Viking Tonle Has Viking's Trademark Scandinavian Interiors

While built specifically to navigate the Mekong, Viking Tonle -- and its sister ship Viking Saigon -- are noticeably different from other vessels on the river. The interior design features the clean Scandinavian design for which Viking is known.

Want to Be Onboard First? Viking Tonle's Launch Date is October 2025

The ship's maiden voyage is on October 27, 2025, when it will sail the 14-night Magnificent Mekong itinerary from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Siem Reap in Cambodia.

Viking Tonle Will Sail One Itinerary

Viking Tonle will join sister ship Viking Saigon on the 14-night Magnificent Mekong sailing. In addition to a seven-night river voyage, the tour includes hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City. On the river voyage portion of the itinerary passengers can discover silk towns, fishing villages, monasteries and floating markets and highlights of the land stay include visiting UNESCO-listed Angkor Wat, the world's largest temple complex.

Viking Tonle Stats

The ship measures 229 feet and carries 80 passengers at full occupancy with 35 crew members.