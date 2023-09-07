Relaxing after dinner cruising the Main River at sunset.
Photo Credit: A6BN
One of many medieval churches at each port and on villages along the route
Photo Credit: jimb3
Photo Credit: dprentler
The famous Viking "low bridge" water bottle near the bow.
Photo Credit: bmcmahon1022
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
45 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Viking took such great care of us.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
Mrmadmick
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise had some extra adventure because of the High water and no ship traffic, we spent two nights in a wonderful hotel with meals and trips to explore. we ten actually got on a different ship to finish our cruise. I can't say enough how well Viking took care of us through this part of the adventure. This is a wonderful cruise with great stops, food and service. Viking has leisurely tour for ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Top notch

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
KJWheels24
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Viking river cruise. It was wonderful. The food and service were excellent. We purchased a couple extra excursions. The excursions that were included are definitely a plus. The ship was clean and we never went hungry. We purchased the drink package. The assortment of wines and cocktails was impressive. We did receive a discount on airfare. I think next time we would book it ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Good cruise but could have been better.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
Retired Cruiser from NC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was or first Viking river cruise. We had previously used AmaWaterways for the Paris to Barcelona cruise. I think that the 15 day cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam may actually be too far to go as the boat seemed to always be going to the next port. There was really no time to experience the localities themselves other than the excursions. I missed having the time to just experience the local ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Magical River Trip from Budapest to Amsterdam

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
Expplim24
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The trip was magical thanks to the great officers and staff of the Tir. Special gratitude to Program Director Cherie Cooper whose experience and skill assured great excursions at each port, as well as wonderful entertainment on board. Wertheim, Wurzburg, Bamberg and Regensburg were all fascinating ports to visit. The history that was behind the beautiful palaces, homes, churches and cathedrals was ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Surprised in many ways (mostly good)!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
Kari Anne
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Vilking staff were so helpful kind and efficient. Really wonderful. Food was well presented and consistently good. Regional dishes/wine/beer are included when possible. Don’t forget to ask for regional -included wine or beer.. as it changes. Many meals include both menu ordering and buffet. They individually cared for those with dietary restrictions. Tip: (just ask) I forgot to order my salad ...
Sail Date: March 2024

COVID without concern

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
Cruiser who got COVID
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was shocked when many of the people cruising were coughing and staying in their staterooms, the staff of the ship did nothing to investigate or limit the transmission of COVID to other passengers. My wife and I tried to stay distanced from those who were symptomatic. But when I became ill on day 8 and tested positive for COVID, I asked what the company policy was for COVID. I was told by the ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Lands of Yore

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
GaryDelta
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had recommended this particular cruise. It was our first Viking and river cruise experience. The cabin (Explorer Suite) was wonderful. As was the food. But it was just too cold to make use of the sun deck. Budapest and Vienna were great. Although we are not into classical music, we highly recommend the Vienna concert. It was an excursion highlight. As, of course, all of the Christmas ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

See much in a short time

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
RandEcruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking really knows how to care for their guests. I had no stress in any aspect of our travel to and from Europe, and tours were easy to access. Food and drink were always delicious and I loved the smaller river cruise ship as we were able to recognize almost everyone and strike up conversations onboard and when out on tours. 1 drawback I found was that we were rushed from port to port to ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Excellence

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
Borntogo21
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise line based on recommendations by friends. It exceeded all expectations in all categories throughout our 15 day cruise. The staff worked seamlessly with Alaina’s excellent leadership! The food was top quality and absolutely delicious! The wait staff was professional, well organized, paid attention to details, all while being friendly. Each excursion was organized and timely. ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Viking sets a high bar

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tir

User Avatar
ddleon1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and our first experience with Viking. This was true also for many of the other passengers we met. To the point: Viking has now set the bar for every other cruise we chose to go on in the future. We navigated their website with ease, communication was abundant and the actual cruise a vacation of a lifetime. Viking's reputation was one of the major factors ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

