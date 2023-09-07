"The room was always prepped while we were at breakfast.Don't ask me how they knew we were at breakfast, but the room had been cleaned and everything made up tidily by the time we returned...."Read More
Our cruise had some extra adventure because of the High water and no ship traffic, we spent two nights in a wonderful hotel with meals and trips to explore. we ten actually got on a different ship to finish our cruise. I can't say enough how well Viking took care of us through this part of the adventure. This is a wonderful cruise with great stops, food and service. Viking has leisurely tour for ...
This was our first Viking river cruise. It was wonderful. The food and service were excellent. We purchased a couple extra excursions. The excursions that were included are definitely a plus. The ship was clean and we never went hungry. We purchased the drink package. The assortment of wines and cocktails was impressive. We did receive a discount on airfare. I think next time we would book it ...
This was or first Viking river cruise. We had previously used AmaWaterways for the Paris to Barcelona cruise. I think that the 15 day cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam may actually be too far to go as the boat seemed to always be going to the next port. There was really no time to experience the localities themselves other than the excursions. I missed having the time to just experience the local ...
The trip was magical thanks to the great officers and staff of the Tir. Special gratitude to Program Director Cherie Cooper whose experience and skill assured great excursions at each port, as well as wonderful entertainment on board. Wertheim, Wurzburg, Bamberg and Regensburg were all fascinating ports to visit. The history that was behind the beautiful palaces, homes, churches and cathedrals was ...
Vilking staff were so helpful kind and efficient. Really wonderful. Food was well presented and consistently good. Regional dishes/wine/beer are included when possible. Don’t forget to ask for regional -included wine or beer.. as it changes. Many meals include both menu ordering and buffet. They individually cared for those with dietary restrictions. Tip: (just ask) I forgot to order my salad ...
I was shocked when many of the people cruising were coughing and staying in their staterooms, the staff of the ship did nothing to investigate or limit the transmission of COVID to other passengers. My wife and I tried to stay distanced from those who were symptomatic. But when I became ill on day 8 and tested positive for COVID, I asked what the company policy was for COVID. I was told by the ...
Friends had recommended this particular cruise. It was our first Viking and river cruise experience.
The cabin (Explorer Suite) was wonderful. As was the food. But it was just too cold to make use of the sun deck.
Budapest and Vienna were great. Although we are not into classical music, we highly recommend the Vienna concert. It was an excursion highlight. As, of course, all of the Christmas ...
Viking really knows how to care for their guests. I had no stress in any aspect of our travel to and from Europe, and tours were easy to access.
Food and drink were always delicious and I loved the smaller river cruise ship as we were able to recognize almost everyone and strike up conversations onboard and when out on tours.
1 drawback I found was that we were rushed from port to port to ...
We chose this cruise line based on recommendations by friends. It exceeded all expectations in all categories throughout our 15 day cruise. The staff worked seamlessly with Alaina’s excellent leadership! The food was top quality and absolutely delicious! The wait staff was professional, well organized, paid attention to details, all while being friendly. Each excursion was organized and timely. ...
This was our first river cruise and our first experience with Viking. This was true also for many of the other passengers we met.
To the point: Viking has now set the bar for every other cruise we chose to go on in the future. We navigated their website with ease, communication was abundant and the actual cruise a vacation of a lifetime.
Viking's reputation was one of the major factors ...