"He introduced the staff to us and it was great to know the crew and staff of 51 who make the Viking cruise live up to its excellent reputation.The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better!..."Read More
Excellent experience - 5 star staff and service in a beautiful longship. Great balance of local culture and historical education from excellent guides to high level proactive hospitality delivered every day onboard the Longship Tialfi. The ability to move efficiently on the Rhine and see a lot of towns in a short period was appealing and this experience delivered in spades. Program Director ...
The accommodations were very clean and comfortable. The in floor heat in the bathroom was awesome. We enjoyed the veranda room even though the weather was cool, it was nice to step outside occasionally. All of the staff was very personable and caring. The program director, Gavin, was excellent in his communication during port talks, individually, and always open to suggestions or finding ...
Very nice river boat, comfortable cabin and good food along with dedicated friendly crew.
Evening entertainment was enjoyable and consisted of the resident pianist vocalist, a trio who played classical music and a duo who played the cello and a young lady vocalist who sang popular songs from the sixties and seventies, another evening was a lively trivia competition night which was about ...
The crew are ALL five star from the captain to the dishwashers. Phenomenal food. Plenty of daily activities and you can go off on your own as well. Captain allowed bridge visits (instructive!) and engineer gave a tour of engineering as well - both upon request. Concierge services were spot-on. Program Director Angela does an outstanding job with a wide variety or excursions and evening programs, ...
First river cruise after many ocean liners. Windmills were very interesting and quaint. Cologne cathedral Is massively overwhelming. Enjoyed walking tour in Koblenz and loved the midldle Rhine with the many castles. Did not care for tour guide in Speyer as too much time concentrating on one church, but did get a Berra d pretzel at a local pub. The Included tour in Strasbourg was well done , ...
First time on a cruise and Viking did not disappoint. I'd seen the commercials and read about other people's experiences - they definitely met my expectations. My sister and I did the pre-cruise extension in Amsterdam and stayed at the Hyatt Regency, which has a Viking desk that is manned during the day. We took the included walking tour and paid for the evening canal cruise. They were both great. ...
We have been on 5 Viking Ocean cruises and one Amawaterways cruise. Compared to Viking Ocean, the rooms are, understandably smaller, but they have plenty of storage and are well-appointed with places to plug in and charge devices. I wish we weren't all packed in to the dining hall at one time, but I know that is part of river cruising. It was loud in the dining hall. Dining on Amawaterways ...
The staff were friendly, would go above and beyond for you food was elegant and delicious, activities were fun and educational. We had a wonderful experience and want to thank everyone onboard Tialfi for the excellent services. Each excursion were well planned with knowledgeable guides. Every place the ship docked it was beautiful views. My husband and I were on our first ever cruise and we ...
It was everything we thought it would be. Would highly recommend choosing a room on the third level, with a balcony. We spent a good amount of time there watching the shores go by as we sailed, sipping a glass of wine. The food was exquisite. The staff was outstanding, so helpful and friendly. Loved the walking tours - just long enough but not too long. Lots to do, lots to learn. The cabins were ...
The Viking Cruise on the Tialfi was an amazing experience. First time in Europe, this cruise was the perfect way to visit each country with experienced guides to help navigate and communicate at each stop. The river scenery was absolutely stunning. Experiencing the trip through the locks was an adventure. The crew was so attentive and knowledgeable, the food and chefs were outstanding, and the bar ...