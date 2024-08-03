Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Tialfi

The staff were friendly, would go above and beyond for you food was elegant and delicious, activities were fun and educational. We had a wonderful experience and want to thank everyone onboard Tialfi for the excellent services. Each excursion were well planned with knowledgeable guides. Every place the ship docked it was beautiful views. My husband and I were on our first ever cruise and we ...