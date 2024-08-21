Viking, the world's largest river cruise line, is further expanding its Egyptian fleet with the 82-passenger Viking Thoth. Named after the ancient Egyptian god of writing and learning, along with Viking Amun it will be one of two new Viking vessels debuting on the Nile in 2025. The vessel will be the line's eighth ship on the river to meet growing demand for the Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

Viking Thoth Deck Plans Feature the Line's Familiar Trademarks

Owned and operated by Viking, the ship is being constructed at the Massara shipyard in Cairo. Identical to predecessors including Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, Viking Thoth will feature the elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known in both its river and ocean fleet along with standard features such as the Aquavit terrace, an indoor and outdoor viewing and al fresco dining area situated at the front of the ship.

The 41 river-facing staterooms, located across three decks, come in four categories. There are 12 standard cabins on the lower deck which measure 232 square feet and have fixed windows. On the middle deck are 21 veranda staterooms, measuring 239 square feet, with a walkout balcony furnished with a table and chairs.

The suites are situated on the upper deck and comprise six 409-square-feet suites and a pair of Viking's 525-square-feet Explorer Suites. All eight suites have a separate bedroom and living area and they all have private balconies with a lounger, table and chairs. Explorer Suite perks include a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, mini-bar that is replenished daily, coffee machine, robe and slippers, and complimentary laundry and shoe shine service, optional in-room breakfast service and private transfers. Robes and slippers are also provided in the veranda suites and are available on request in the other cabins.

All staterooms can be configured as doubles or twins and they all have heated bathroom floors.

Public areas include a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, lounge and bar, and a sun deck with a small swimming pool and shaded areas. There is also a library and shop. An elevator runs from the lower deck to the pool deck and there are stairs to the sun deck.

When is Viking Thoth's Launch Date?

The ship's maiden voyage is on October 30, 2025.

Viking Thoth Will Offer One Cruise and Stay Itinerary

Along with the other ships in Viking's Nile fleet, Viking Thoth will sail the 11-night Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary which begins with a three-night stay in Cairo followed by a seven-night round-trip Luxor cruise. The itinerary features Viking 'privileged access' excursions, including visits to the tombs of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings and Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens, plus tours and experiences including the temples at Abu Simbel, the High Dam in Aswan and a visit to a Nubian village and elementary school.

Passengers can extend their vacation with pre-cruise extensions to Jerusalem, Istanbul or the U.K. The latter features visits to the Egyptian collection at the British Museum and an exclusive tour at Highclere Castle to see the exhibition of Egyptian artifacts collected by the 5th Earl of Carnarvon who discovered Tutankhamen's tomb in 1922 with British archaeologist Howard Carter. Post-cruise options are available to Jordan and Alexandria.

Viking Thoth Stats

The ship measures 236 feet and carries 82 passengers at full occupancy with 48 crew members.