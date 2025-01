Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Sobek

Just finished our first Viking River Cruise. Our ship was the Viking Sobek, on it's 6th cruise since being launched. The condition of the ship, overall was excellent, but several things stood out, especially for a new boat. One very annoying item was the top of the bathroom door would hit the ceiling light and jam. The elevator indicator went out after a few days. Not a big deal as ...