Viking is continuing to expand its Egyptian river cruise fleet with Viking Sobek, which will launch in 2025. The 82-passenger vessel will become the line's sixth ship on the Nile and will be a sister ship to the modern vessels Viking Osiris, Viking Aton and Viking Hathor which are being rolled out on annual basis following the launch of Viking Osiris in 2022. The line also operates the classic-style ship MS Antares and Viking Ra, another older ship which was completely reconfigured by Viking in 2018.

Viking Sobek Deck Plans Showcase Familiar Features

Viking Sobek will feature the line's trademark Scandinavian design features found on its larger European fleet of Longships. These include a sophisticated and light decor throughout public areas and cabins, and the Aquavit terrace situated at the front of the ship which offers indoor and outdoor seating and dining.

Carrying up to 82 passengers, all 41 staterooms on Viking Sobek face the river. They are available in four categories and situated across three decks. There are 12 standard cabins on the lower deck and these measure 232 square feet and have fixed windows. The middle deck has 21 Veranda Staterooms, measuring 239 square feet, with a walkout balcony furnished with a table and chairs.

All of the larger cabins are located on the upper deck. There are six Veranda Suites, which measure 409-square-feet, and a pair of 525-square-feet Explorer Suites. Like the Explorer Suites on the Longships, these accommodations have a separate bedroom and living area, and private balconies with room for a lounger, table and chairs. The two Explorer Suites are in a prime position overlooking the front of the ship. Explorer Suite perks include a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, mini-bar replenished daily, coffee machine, robe and slippers, complimentary laundry and shoe shine service, Silver Spirits beverage package, optional in-room breakfast service and private transfers. Robes and slippers are also provided in the Veranda Suites and are available on request in the other cabins. All staterooms can be configured as doubles or twins and they all have heated bathroom floors.

Public areas on Viking Sobek include a restaurant on the upper deck with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, a lounge and bar, and a sun deck with a small swimming pool and shaded areas. There is also a library and shop. An elevator runs from the lower deck to the pool deck and the sun deck is accessed by stairs.

Viking Sobek is Owned by Viking

Unlike other cruise companies that charter vessels on the Nile, Viking builds, owns and operates its ships on the Nile. This enables the line to provide continuity throughout all of the vessels and operate them to the standard of its ships in Europe. Viking Sobek is being constructed at the Massara shipyard in Cairo.

Viking Sobek Will Launch in 2025

The ship is slated to debut in 2025 and the exact launch date has yet to be announced. The maiden voyage will be the 11-night Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

Viking Sobek Will Offer a Cruise and Land Stay Itinerary

Along with all the other Viking ships sailing on the Nile, Viking Sobek will sail on the line's 11-night Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary between the months of August to May. The itinerary begins with a three-night stay at a hotel in Cairo, followed by a seven-night round-trip Luxor sailing and a flight back to Cairo for another overnight stay. After seeing sights such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the cruise includes a featuring a 'privileged access' tour to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings, and excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan. There is also visit to a Nubian village and local school.

The itinerary also includes pre- and post-cruise extensions in the U.K., Turkey, Israel and Jordan.

Viking Sobek Stats

The ship measures 236 feet and carries 82 passengers at full occupancy with 48 crew.