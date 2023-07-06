  • Write a Review
Viking Skirnir Review

129 reviews
As a Viking "Longship," Viking Skirnir has a contemporary, Scandinavian-design feel, with lots of natural light, stripped wood and neutral but sophisticated interiors. The ship carries 190 passengers in 95 staterooms and uses energy-efficient hybrid engines that are not only ‘green’ but create a quieter, smoother ride.

Viking Longship public rooms include a lively lounge-bar with floor to ceiling windows, where passengers can meet for complimentary tea or coffee during the day as they watch the countryside float by, or for pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner entertainment. The stand-out feature of every Longship lounge, though, is the Aquavit Terrace. This is an outdoor seating area in the bow enclosed with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can be completely opened to bring the outside inside during good weather. The Sun Deck on the top of each Longship has plenty of deckchairs and tables, and in good weather there is the chance to eat outside. There are sometimes barbecues served next to the herb garden.

The cabins range from Standard Staterooms below the waterline with small windows, to French Balcony Staterooms, Veranda Staterooms – which have outside verandas with a small table and chairs – and two types of suite. The seven two-room Veranda Suites have a veranda and French balcony while the two Explorer Suites are the largest on river ships. These are at the back of the ship with a private wraparound veranda plus a French balcony in the bedroom area. All cabins are soothingly smokey brown and cream neutral with lots of stripped blond wood.

Food onboard Viking Longships is plentiful and excellent, served with complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks at lunch and dinner. Menus often reflect the regional specialities of the countries being visited, although steak, chicken and salmon are always available. There is waiter service in the main dining room in the evening, with huge buffets for breakfast and lunch. Casual dining is also available on the Aquavit Terrace, but passengers can also take food up to the Sun Deck. Most evening entertainment features local musicians, sometimes dancers and expert lectures on the area’s history and culture.

Viking's policy is that passengers must be 18 to sail.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.8:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 66

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam

Any Month

More about Viking Skirnir

Viking Skirnir Cruiser Reviews

Grand tour Budapest to Amsterdam

We will definitely choose Viking for future cruises.Read More
Davidt36582

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic cruise and Company

Viking showed us how to get around on our own, when we were in Prague at the end of the trip we felt like seasoned travelers checking out a lot of the city.Read More
Mark_4850

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Danube Waltz

Can’t recommend Viking Cruises enough. One of the highlights of the trip was coming into Budapest at night with the lights on.Read More
Wodrac

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

The Grand European Viking River Cruise

This was our second Viking River Cruise. The Grand European offered many sites to see, in a 15 day period. We enjoyed seeing Amsterdam, Cologne, and Vienna.Read More
Runner44

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

