"All Viking ports include One "Included" excursion so you don't have to pay extra for anything if you don't want to.We like them since No Children, Beer/Wine are included with meals and the staff are all excellent in taking care of you once on board...."Read More
We had a wonderful time with Viking! They treat you like royalty throughout the entire cruise. The staff is remarkably attentive and personable. You are treated like the most important person on the ship.
They learn your names and you rarely have to repeat your cabin number. The excursions are well run and the guides are top notch. You can have as much activity (or little activity) as you ...
This was our first River Cruise and our first experience with Viking. We were totally swept off our feet. The entire crew was amazing. All land excursions were well organized and made it possible for us to enjoy France to the fullest. On board, the food was delicious and never disappointed. The 160 guest capacity was perfect. It made it possible for us to enjoy eating lunch and dinner with ...
The entire journey was an exceptional experience. Each staff member was professional and dedicated to first-class service. The Chef was 'amazing' in planning interesting and delicious menus each day. Tours were well planned and executed; Tour guides were extraordinary in their knowledge and personal connection with the location and with the tour guests! Dining with the other guests was a daily ...
This was truly an Amazing trip! The Crew was incredible and very attentive. The daily communication was very informative and helpful. The excursions were included which kept the overall cost down. I wish we had explored the museum at Caen on our own versus following a guide since it was so crowded maybe just give a lunch and departure time. Maybe consider timed entry into Monet gardens to better ...
First river cruise and it was absolutely wonderful. Skaga is pristine. Service and attention to each passenger is excellent. Food is fresh and abundant. Our room was clean each morning while we had breakfast-like magic! We were there for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Viking made it a very memorable visit to Normandie including the American Cemetery with a private memorial service for the ...
It was a great cruise! Everything was first class and the excursions were great. The crew members were outstanding, knowledgeable, and friendly. They always had smiles on their faces, were willing to help and made the trip memorable. The social director had an excellent knowledge of the area in which we were traveling and I was impressed with a ninety minute presentation of Joan of Arc. The food ...
This was my first cruise of any kind and I was skeptical that I would enjoy it. I absolutely loved it because the crew was so welcoming and friendly, the ship was very clean, food was fantastic, everything was well organized and professional.
I enjoyed the casual dining atmosphere. It was so nice to join other guests that you may or may not know. It created the opportunity to make new ...
Our first cruise with Viking and it exceeded our expectations. The ship was beautiful and kept immaculate throughout the 7-day cruise. The staff were extremely helpful and willing to answer any questions or concerns. We were very impressed with the friendliness of the staff from the Captain of the ship to Housekeeping. No matter how busy, they would always say Hello, and ask if we needed ...
We booked everything through Viking, including airfare and hotel post cruise. We had trouble checking in with Delta. Viking has a travel emergency assistance line and Neymar stayed with us on the phone until we fixed the problem with Delta. My wish is that Viking has a “back door access” as we were on hold for almost 1-1/2 hrs on the phone.
The cruise itself was fantastic from staff and ...
We chose this cruise due to our past experience with Viking and our wish to see Normandy. We enjoyed learning the history of the Normandy landing and loved the Museum associated with the Pegasus Bridge. We learned how crucial the bridge was to the success of the Normandy Battle. We liked the daily excursions and excellent guides except going to Giverney as it was a weekend, very crowded and the ...