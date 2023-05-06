"Everything about our trip was enjoyable; the food, the friendliness, service, and hospitality of the Viking staff, the good friends that we met as we cruised, the shore excursions we took part in, the beauty and charm of the European countryside and cities/villages, and even the weather - all contributed to this trip of a lifetime.We spent four days in France (that we arranged) ahead of the Viking cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam via the Viking Skadi...."Read More
The explorer suite was incredibly comfortable and our steward, Monika, took great care of us. Enjoyed sitting on the veranda while sailing on the rivers. Literally all of the staff in the lounge, dining room and Aquavit Terrace were experienced and friendly beyond words. We did not take any of the optional excursions but took all of the included ones. They were very well coordinated by Petra, ...
Excellent cruise overall on the Viking Skadi. Viking took care of all the pre-cruise pickup and hotel in Budapest, staff was there to answer any questions and help with late boarding (which we did on the first day because of other tours). Cabin was great, glad we went with the french balcony cabin instead of a full one. Time spent in the room with it open was great, but we did spend time up on ...
Excursion Director Dominic was the best of the best! Shore excursions were of high quality and interesting. We highly recommend the Beer Culture of Cologne add-on excursion and the Hungarian horsemen.
The ship's crew at all levels were friendly and helpful; we were especially impressed by our stateroom attendant and dining room servers. Staff learned our names and preferences quickly and ...
We did the 14-night Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest, starting in late April and ending in May. This was our first time traveling with Viking. The ship was very nice, and all the staff were excellent. We had a room with a French Balcony, which meant we had a sliding glass window with a railing right on the other side. It was small, but there really was a place for everything as long ...
Oh wow what a wonderful way to mark off my bucket list item. This cruise hit all my high points, and then some more. Sasa took care of our room like it was for a king. Mistha was awesome in the dining room and always kept our drinks full and delighted us with the chef's creations that were beyond description. Dominic (the program director) was beyond wonderful. He kept everything on a even keel ...
This was our first trip to Europe and our trip did not disappoint. Our trip exceeded expectations at every turn. One of our concerns was how the dining service would attend to my husband’s food allergy. They were so thoughtful and served his correct meal each time along with the other diners at our table. Our room was comfortable and well attended. Our ship was clean and well managed.
Our ...
We wanted to do something special for our 50th anniversary which was in December prior. My husband had always talked about these cruises and we wanted to do the Grand European to get the most time in. Everything was nearly perfect. It was great right from the transfer from the airport in Amsterdam to the ship and then from ship to airport again at the end. There was one hiccup in the middle of ...
My sisters and I have wanted to go on a Viking Cruise for years. The time was finally right. Cruising from Amsterdam to Budapest was an absolute delight and the entire crew was fabulous! Viking takes such good care of its guests and every detail was handled to perfection. Our Program Director, Igor, was the BOMB! The entire staff bent over backwards to tend to our every need. Because of ...
We have been to Germany, and Austria by land but wanted to see Amsterdam, Budapest and several other towns along the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal.
Viking actually changed our ship from the Bragi to the Skadi at the last minute due to water levels on the river so this review really has to do with the Skadi and her crew. A crew which by the way was outstanding in every detail whether the room ...
My wife and I really enjoyed our Grand European Tour on the Viking Skadi! We plan to do other cruises in the future on Viking river and Ocean ships as we really felt that Viking did a great job of taking care of us. We really enjoyed all the stops on the cruise and did the pre and post trip extension in Amsterdam and Prague. Prague ended up being our favorite city. Our Program Director ...