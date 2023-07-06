Beds in all cabins are queen-sized or may be converted to twins. The bedding is extremely comfortable with a fluffy duvet for cover. Above each side of the bed is a built-in reading light. All cabins have temperature controls, a safe (most laptops will fit), phone, refrigerator and flat-screen TV for channels in English, movies, music and the boat's bow camera. Two QuietVox headsets with a charger are placed in each cabin for use during excursions. Electrical outlets are plentiful of both U.S. and European style. Bottled water is replenished daily. Bathrobes and slippers may be requested (they're supplied in suites). Storage space varies by cabin category, and is adequate for a week or two of casual dressing. Luggage fits under the beds.

At all levels, bathrooms have a heated floor adjusted by a dial, no-fog mirrors and a glass shower cabinet. Except for the larger bathrooms in suites, bathrooms are the same with a shower, toilet and sink. Toiletries by Freyja include shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, bar soap and shower cap. Hair dryers are the hand-held type and are stored in one of the drawers.

In cabins with a balcony, the actual outdoor space is quite narrow. There's room for two mesh chairs with removable cushions and a small wooden table. You may need to move the chairs to step around them. Regardless, it's a great place for sipping coffee in the early hours, reading or enjoying wine you've purchased ashore.

The 95 cabins come in five basic categories. Within a category, cabins increase in price the higher the deck (i.e., deck 3 veranda cabins cost more than veranda cabins on deck 2).

Standard: The 25 standard cabins measuring 150 square feet are located on Deck 1. Rooms have a high, rectangular window that is just above water level. Hence, the nickname "swan view room," as you can look out and see a swan swim past (some people also call these "aquarium class." Storage is in a closet, plus an angled chest of drawers with a vanity/desk and stool at the narrow end.

French Balcony: The 22 cabins with a French balcony are on decks 2 and the aft of Deck 3. They measure 135 square feet and have floor-to-ceiling windows with one side that slides open for fresh air. There is no actual balcony. Rooms have a closet and an angled chest of drawers with a vanity/desk and stool at the narrow end.

Veranda: The 39 veranda cabins run the full length of decks 2 and 3 on the starboard side. At 205 square feet, they are large enough to accommodate an armchair in addition to the closet and angled dresser cabinet with desk. The floor-to-ceiling glass window/door slides open for access to the balcony and its two chairs and table.

Veranda Suite: Seven veranda suites are on the port side of deck 3. Measuring 275 square feet, the two-room suites have a separate sitting room with a sofa, armchair, coffee table, desk, TV and cupboard with the fridge, safe and several shelves. One end of the sofa serves as the seat for the desk, so there's no back support. The balcony is off this room. A sliding door leads to the bedroom, which has a French balcony, TV and a closet. Strangely, the closet is barely adequate. Half of the space is taken up by a chest of three drawers that limits hanging long garments as well as floor space for shoes. A major plus is the larger, rectangular bathroom with a walk-in shower (glass door) at one end. Extra goodies at this level include fresh fruit delivered daily, a welcome bottle of sparkling wine and binoculars to use during the cruise.

Explorer Suite: The two largest accommodations are the 445 square foot suites at the aft end of Deck 3. Off the entrance you'll find a closet and large bathroom with a large shower with glass door. The bedroom comes next and has a TV and French balcony. The large sitting room has a sofa, chairs, coffee table, TV and cabinets for storage. It opens onto a wraparound veranda furnished with two wicker chairs and a table. During our cruise, guests in one suite commented about smelling engine fumes while on their balcony. Special amenities include fresh fruit daily; welcome bubbly; binoculars; complimentary laundry; a coffee maker; mini-bar stocked with wine, beer and sodas; and a complimentary beverage package.