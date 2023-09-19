"Chose this cruise because I have issues with seasickness so figured a RIVER cruise would be much smoother than an OCEAN one.We are already working on booking our next cruise with Viking - another river cruise, on the Danube...."Read More
Impeccable detail to transportation - shore excursions. airport transportation, hotel arrivals. Stayed extra days in Amsterdam and Lucerne - beautiful first class hotels. Spacious ship with nicely sized cabins (had a balcony suite). Meticulously clean throughout. Courteous, pleasant, well trained staff, from greeting to departure. Informative talks nightly about local sights and culture. No ...
We had a wonderful time, will definitely travel with Viking in the future. Complete satisfaction with every phase of the cruise. Thank you Viking for making our memories so special!
This was our honeymoon trip we had to postpone till now, the wait was certainly worth it.
Viking was wonderful in assuring that we were completely satisfied, the sights were breathtakingly beautiful. The Rhine ...
The service was great., and the food was wonderful. I traveled with some picky eaters and even they were happy. All of the activities were coordinated with adequate information prior to each event. We were extremely pleased that after a very long travel day to arrive at the point of embarkation, a Viking representative met us at the airport and took care of everything. Disembarkation was also well ...
As always, Viking does a wonderful job providing an excellent experience. It started with the logistics of getting to the port.
Despite some challenges caused by the water level in the Rhine, the cruise line was able to maintain their level of excellence. The staff kept us well informed of the conditions on the river and the adjustments that may have had to be made to adjust to the ...
We thoroughly enjoyed our Rhein River cruise on the Viking Sigyn. We were met at the Amersterdam airport by Viking staff, had access to their services at our hotel, were escorted to the ship, and met again at the Basel airport.
The activities at our ports of call allowed us to both see the main sights and immerse ourselves in the culture. We appreciated the daily briefings before each ...
The best part of the cruise:
The wonderful excursions were informative and entertaining. Outstanding tour guides that had personal ties to the subject/area. The ship staff went above and beyond to take care of every detail.
The worse parts: The flight schedules ( They had us fly Memphis to Houston to Amsterdam. )Return was worse( Zurich to DC, to Newark to Memphis.)
The food choices ...
The Viking reps met us at the airport as advertised and guides us to our transportation and hotel..
The Viking reps at the hotel, we booked pre-sailing extension, were awesome. They gave us information on sites around the hotel and provided a tour of the area.
The crew on the ship was wonderful in their services provided and their attitudes. The were a joy to be around and helped whenever ...
We had heard about river cruises from friends and were scheduled for one in early 2020, however, the Covid pandemic and several medical procedures on my wife caused us to delay our cruise until this year. We were very pleased with pour cruise. The ship was terrific, the food outstanding, and the crew were absolutely wonderful. I'm guessing the hospitality displayed by the crew is a Viking ...
We did the Rhine Getaway along with the Basel extension and an additional independent stay in Amsterdam at the end of the cruise. We werre exceptionally plese with entire experience. First, our Viking representative, Nathaniel, was extrmeley helpful and flexible throughout the booking and pre-cruise process. He very responsive to inquiries before the cruise, calling us almost immeidately ...
My wife and I have always wanted to go on a river cruise after about 20 ocean cruises. We were celebrating our 30th wedding anniversary so took the plunge! The Rhine River is fantastic and we high recommend this itinerary, starting in the Amazon city of Amsterdam and finishing in Switzerland! We found that the level of service and cuisine was comparable to our ocean cruises, usually on Royal ...