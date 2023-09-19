A happy couple (great way to spend our honeymoon). Thanks Viking for making it so special.
Photo Credit: Bill and Kaye
Photo Credit: German Speaker from PA
Daylight sailing on on a scenic portion of the Rhine River.
Photo Credit: 1st Viking Cruise
Photo Credit: brav-the cruiser
Featured Review
First Cruise Ever
"Chose this cruise because I have issues with seasickness so figured a RIVER cruise would be much smoother than an OCEAN one.We are already working on booking our next cruise with Viking - another river cruise, on the Danube...."Read More
presto88 avatar

presto88

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Simply Superb

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
Richard G.
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Impeccable detail to transportation - shore excursions. airport transportation, hotel arrivals. Stayed extra days in Amsterdam and Lucerne - beautiful first class hotels. Spacious ship with nicely sized cabins (had a balcony suite). Meticulously clean throughout. Courteous, pleasant, well trained staff, from greeting to departure. Informative talks nightly about local sights and culture. No ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Completely satisfied.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
Bill and Kaye
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had a wonderful time, will definitely travel with Viking in the future. Complete satisfaction with every phase of the cruise. Thank you Viking for making our memories so special! This was our honeymoon trip we had to postpone till now, the wait was certainly worth it. Viking was wonderful in assuring that we were completely satisfied, the sights were breathtakingly beautiful. The Rhine ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

I loved Viking.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
Traveling Charlie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The service was great., and the food was wonderful. I traveled with some picky eaters and even they were happy. All of the activities were coordinated with adequate information prior to each event. We were extremely pleased that after a very long travel day to arrive at the point of embarkation, a Viking representative met us at the airport and took care of everything. Disembarkation was also well ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Wonderful Rhine River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
whtabb
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As always, Viking does a wonderful job providing an excellent experience. It started with the logistics of getting to the port. Despite some challenges caused by the water level in the Rhine, the cruise line was able to maintain their level of excellence. The staff kept us well informed of the conditions on the river and the adjustments that may have had to be made to adjust to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

We'd Cruise With Viking Again!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
German Speaker from PA
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We thoroughly enjoyed our Rhein River cruise on the Viking Sigyn. We were met at the Amersterdam airport by Viking staff, had access to their services at our hotel, were escorted to the ship, and met again at the Basel airport. The activities at our ports of call allowed us to both see the main sights and immerse ourselves in the culture. We appreciated the daily briefings before each ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

60th birthday trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
PCHS82
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The best part of the cruise: The wonderful excursions were informative and entertaining. Outstanding tour guides that had personal ties to the subject/area. The ship staff went above and beyond to take care of every detail. The worse parts: The flight schedules ( They had us fly Memphis to Houston to Amsterdam. )Return was worse( Zurich to DC, to Newark to Memphis.) The food choices ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Rhine Getaway - April 2024

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
Namsi
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Viking reps met us at the airport as advertised and guides us to our transportation and hotel.. The Viking reps at the hotel, we booked pre-sailing extension, were awesome. They gave us information on sites around the hotel and provided a tour of the area. The crew on the ship was wonderful in their services provided and their attitudes. The were a joy to be around and helped whenever ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
1st Viking Cruise
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We had heard about river cruises from friends and were scheduled for one in early 2020, however, the Covid pandemic and several medical procedures on my wife caused us to delay our cruise until this year. We were very pleased with pour cruise. The ship was terrific, the food outstanding, and the crew were absolutely wonderful. I'm guessing the hospitality displayed by the crew is a Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Great Rhine River experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
Maryland4
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did the Rhine Getaway along with the Basel extension and an additional independent stay in Amsterdam at the end of the cruise. We werre exceptionally plese with entire experience. First, our Viking representative, Nathaniel, was extrmeley helpful and flexible throughout the booking and pre-cruise process. He very responsive to inquiries before the cruise, calling us almost immeidately ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Great itinerary, level of service doesn’t justify the price

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigyn

User Avatar
medmertz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I have always wanted to go on a river cruise after about 20 ocean cruises. We were celebrating our 30th wedding anniversary so took the plunge! The Rhine River is fantastic and we high recommend this itinerary, starting in the Amazon city of Amsterdam and finishing in Switzerland! We found that the level of service and cuisine was comparable to our ocean cruises, usually on Royal ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

