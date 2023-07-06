Each port includes one shore excursion, generally a tour of the destination's highlights. Additional excursion options, available for a fee, include choices in some ports such as musical events, wine tastings and food explorations.

With a primarily North American passenger base, the atmosphere onboard Viking's Longships is friendly, and the attire casual throughout most of the cruise. Daytime clothing is dictated by the tours and consists of comfortable shorts, slacks and jeans, with tops suited to the season's weather. Evening attire is a moderate upgrade from casual with the addition of jackets or dressier tops.

Cuisine that mirrors the destination, but with plenty of choices, is part of the attraction onboard Viking's river cruises. The Restaurant on Sigyn's Middle Deck will serve three meals daily with open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. A buffet is the center of focus at breakfast, complete with an omelet station. Additional options, like eggs Benedict and pancakes will grace the menu. Lunch will also be a combination of buffet and menu selections. Dinner features a varying menu with choices that reflect the sailing region.

The Aquavit Terrace (Upper Deck) on the ship is the lighter alternative to The Restaurant during breakfast and lunch, with a smaller buffet and no menu option. And in the evenings, the terrace becomes a dining experience focused on a tasting menu inspired by Manfredi's, the Italian specialty restaurant on Viking's ocean ships.

Soft drinks, beer and wine are included during lunch and dinner in both dining venues on all Viking Longships. An upgraded Silver Spirits beverage package may be purchased for premium drink choices available any time the bar is open.

Typical Longship staterooms are light and airy, with plenty of storage space, both in the closet and in drawers. Viking ships are typically ahead of the curve in terms of adequate electrical outlets and USB ports for an array of devices.

Viking Sigyn will carry its passengers in a choice of cabins including 25 river-view cabins (150 square feet), 22 French balcony cabins (135 square feet) and 39 veranda cabins (205 square feet). Suites onboard include seven two-room Veranda suites (275 square feet) and two Explorer suites at the rear of the ship (445 square feet). Explorer suites come with extra perks like breakfast room service, laundry, a mini-bar service and the Silver Spirits beverage package for suite occupants.

All cabins have safes and mini-fridges.

Bathrooms on Viking ships are always a delight, with heated floors, antifog mirrors, well-designed showers and plenty of storage space.

Viking Sigyn's top deck will follow the pattern of other Longships with seating in lounge chairs and at tables—perfect for watching the scenery drift by. A walking track, putting greens and deck games like chess and shuffleboard round out the fun.

The Lounge (Upper Deck) is the place to pop in for entertainment ranging from local entertainers to game nights and dancing. A keyboardist will set the atmosphere throughout the cruise. The Lounge is also used for guest lecture presentations and pre-dinner cruise briefings.

Viking Sigyn will sail different itineraries on the Danube, both from Budapest to Germany, and from Budapest to the Black Sea. The line has an age minimum of 18.