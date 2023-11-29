We had excellent food and service. Great program director with Marion and great chef, Nick. All staff were efficient, kind and helpful. We Met so many nice people. We really enjoyed all the excursions. We did the included excursions. All the areas on the boat were very clean and neat. We really enjoyed the narration during the travel through the middle Rhine. It was well organized and our needs ...
Sherry and I thoroughly enjoyed our river voyage on the Viking Sigrun. Being our first river cruise, we were struck by the professionalism and hospitality of the crew the moment we stepped on board. It was remarkable how they immediately made us feel at home. A river voyage is a far more intimate experience than an ocean cruise. The officers and crew were much more accessible, and we met many new ...
The ship Sigrun and the crew were fantastic!
We had to switch ships so did not go on Einar.
Each of the stops were amazing and the guides were for the most part very good.
The waitstaff in the dining room and the lounge/bar staff were a lot of fun and very efficient at doing their jobs! We had a great time getting to know each of them.
Emily, the ship program manager was also a lot ...
Had a great time. The shore excursions were well planned and carried out with wonderful guides. Viking took care of us from the moment we stepped off the plane until we got on the plane to head home. The food was amazing and always had plenty of options. All of the common areas of the ship were clean and taken care of, and there was always someone to help if I needed anything. The cabin was small, ...
We had a wonderful time on our first river cruise. We stayed in a veranda suite which was very spacious and comfortable. The extra space was worth the extra cost in our opinion. The room was better than most hotel rooms we've had. The bathroom had places for all your toiletries, hooks for towels and heated floors. The shower had excellent pressure and felt so good after a long day of ...
Every part of our cruise was exceptional. Every member of the crew was extremely accommodating, efficient, and personable. They fostered an inclusive and congenial atmosphere that extended to everyone on the boat. From our experience, everyone seemed to be having a good time. We were free of the ever-present upcharges and class distinctions of some larger cruise ships. The dining and programs ...
We had a very good time. Ship was clean, totally functional and very comfortable. Staff was always pleasant, accommodating, and efficient. My steward, Edy, was outstanding. Ian was an outstanding tour guide of Cologne nightlife. Weather was accommodating so we got to see all the sights along the way. Marburg castle is a bit of a hike, but we were aware of that before we started. It was hard ...
Christmas on the Rhine - that’ll be special and nice I thought.
What a crushing disappointment that turned out to be, onboard Viking Sigrun.
Chose Viking off the back of good online reviews and those of friends who had travelled with them, and expectations were high. Before even starting the trip Viking delivered disappointment .
This trip was booked in the previous March and in June ...
What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again.
The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
I have wanted to do a Christmas Market Cruise for a long time, I booked this with my best friend and her husband almost 2 years ago and it exceeded our expectations. It was lovely in every way. The Viking Ship was luxurious without being pretentious. The staff was fabulous and made us feel at home immediately. Everything went smoothly and was handled so professionally, even when something changed ...