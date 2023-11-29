Castles from the deck
a wonderful trip on the Rhine, in Germany.
"Small ship and about 190 guest.No casino, no kids and the small pool on the upper deck was closed (09/2023) as weather getting cooler...."Read More
tedwilli avatar

tedwilli

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
Satified Traveler 2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had excellent food and service. Great program director with Marion and great chef, Nick. All staff were efficient, kind and helpful. We Met so many nice people. We really enjoyed all the excursions. We did the included excursions. All the areas on the boat were very clean and neat. We really enjoyed the narration during the travel through the middle Rhine. It was well organized and our needs ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A Wonderful Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
Bob and Sherry C
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Sherry and I thoroughly enjoyed our river voyage on the Viking Sigrun. Being our first river cruise, we were struck by the professionalism and hospitality of the crew the moment we stepped on board. It was remarkable how they immediately made us feel at home. A river voyage is a far more intimate experience than an ocean cruise. The officers and crew were much more accessible, and we met many new ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

So much to see in such a short amount of time!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
Georgia Chickie
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The ship Sigrun and the crew were fantastic! We had to switch ships so did not go on Einar. Each of the stops were amazing and the guides were for the most part very good. The waitstaff in the dining room and the lounge/bar staff were a lot of fun and very efficient at doing their jobs! We had a great time getting to know each of them. Emily, the ship program manager was also a lot ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Great trip. I highly recommend.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
WTFjustaccept
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Had a great time. The shore excursions were well planned and carried out with wonderful guides. Viking took care of us from the moment we stepped off the plane until we got on the plane to head home. The food was amazing and always had plenty of options. All of the common areas of the ship were clean and taken care of, and there was always someone to help if I needed anything. The cabin was small, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

A wonderful first cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
Earringnut
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time on our first river cruise. We stayed in a veranda suite which was very spacious and comfortable. The extra space was worth the extra cost in our opinion. The room was better than most hotel rooms we've had. The bathroom had places for all your toiletries, hooks for towels and heated floors. The shower had excellent pressure and felt so good after a long day of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Outstanding in every way

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
JSWa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Every part of our cruise was exceptional. Every member of the crew was extremely accommodating, efficient, and personable. They fostered an inclusive and congenial atmosphere that extended to everyone on the boat. From our experience, everyone seemed to be having a good time. We were free of the ever-present upcharges and class distinctions of some larger cruise ships. The dining and programs ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Up the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
JohnArm
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We had a very good time. Ship was clean, totally functional and very comfortable. Staff was always pleasant, accommodating, and efficient. My steward, Edy, was outstanding. Ian was an outstanding tour guide of Cologne nightlife. Weather was accommodating so we got to see all the sights along the way. Marburg castle is a bit of a hike, but we were aware of that before we started. It was hard ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

A Crushing Disappointment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
AHB58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Christmas on the Rhine - that’ll be special and nice I thought. What a crushing disappointment that turned out to be, onboard Viking Sigrun. Chose Viking off the back of good online reviews and those of friends who had travelled with them, and expectations were high. Before even starting the trip Viking delivered disappointment . This trip was booked in the previous March and in June ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Disappointing - not worth the thousands spent

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
CruiserSMR
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again. The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Sailed on the Sigrun for our Christmas Market Cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

User Avatar
Jsinphx
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have wanted to do a Christmas Market Cruise for a long time, I booked this with my best friend and her husband almost 2 years ago and it exceeded our expectations. It was lovely in every way. The Viking Ship was luxurious without being pretentious. The staff was fabulous and made us feel at home immediately. Everything went smoothly and was handled so professionally, even when something changed ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

