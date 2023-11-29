Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Sigrun

Had a great time. The shore excursions were well planned and carried out with wonderful guides. Viking took care of us from the moment we stepped off the plane until we got on the plane to head home. The food was amazing and always had plenty of options. All of the common areas of the ship were clean and taken care of, and there was always someone to help if I needed anything. The cabin was small, ...