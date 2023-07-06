One shore excursion is included per port, usually an overview tour of the destination and its historical, cultural and architectural highlights. Optional for-fee shore excursions are offered in some ports, and may include experiences like wine tasting, cooking classes or deeper dives into the culture of a region.

The atmosphere onboard Viking's Longships is casual and friendly among the primarily North American passengers. Daytime attire is designed for comfort on the walking and motor coach tours. Evening attire may include a bit of an upgrade with the addition of jackets for men and dressier tops and slacks or skirts for women, without approaching the level of "formal" at any time during the cruise.

The main dining space on Longships is The Restaurant (Middle Deck), serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Seating is open during all meal services, on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast and lunch feature a buffet and menu combination, while dinner is ordered from a menu. Local flavors are featured during both lunch and dinner.

Additional food service is in the Aquavit Terrace (Upper Deck). Breakfast and lunch are lighter versions of the buffet service in The Restaurant, with extended hours, but with no menu service available. At night, Aquavit transforms into a more formal space serving a special tasting menu. It is included in the cruise fare, but reservations are required.

Beer, wine and soft drinks are included during lunch and dinner service with local choices offered. A Silver Spirits beverage package is available for purchase that includes premium beers and wines and bar drinks during all bar hours.

Stateroom choices include 25 river-view staterooms measuring 150 square feet, 22 French balcony staterooms measuring 135 square feet and 39 veranda staterooms measuring 205 square feet. Suites include seven Veranda suites measuring 275 square feet and two Explorer suites at the rear of the ship measuring 445 square feet. Explorer suites include extras like breakfast room service, laundry, a fully stocked (and included) mini-bar as well as the Silver Spirits beverage package.

All cabins are well-designed with ample closet and drawer space, multiple electrical outlets and device charging ports. Small refrigerators and safes are standard in all cabins.

Bathrooms are where Viking excels, with features like heated floors, showers that real people can use and enough storage space for two people to easily share.

As with other Viking ships, Sigrun's top deck will include outdoor options for scenic cruising with plenty of seating, both in the shade and out. A walking track and deck games, like chess, putting, and shuffleboard, complete the activities on deck.

Entertainment in the lounge (Upper Deck) will feature a keyboardist and local entertainers brought onboard as the cruise progresses. Game nights, dancing and cooking demonstrations round out the entertainment options on board.

Sigrun will sail the eight-day Rhine Getaway itinerary between Basel and Amsterdam with stops in four countries: Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland.

You must be 18 to sail with Viking.