Trip of a life time

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
Doggiedoc1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was 5 star. The food was wonderful. The staff was always taking care of you- even to the smallest detail (water when leaving, hand wipe when return). Very organized. The tour guides were so helpful and friendly. Everything went off perfectly. The excursions were very diverse and interesting. Viking took care of every detail. All the transportation was arranged. From the minute ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Cruise =Terrific. Disappointed w/ land aspect

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
JohnNSB
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our time onboard the Saigon exceeded our expectations. This was our first Viking experience and our first river cruise. We have previously enjoyed several cruises on Seabourn and Silver Sea. The Saigon crew provided a level of service equal to or above any service experience we’ve enjoyed. The MeKong is filthy and there’s no getting around the trash and pollution. It’s not like visiting a scene ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Cruise was one of our best ever

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
Peggyredman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a fantastic cruise. The ship, staff, and food were top notch. We felt like valued guests. The staff was very helpful, friendly and always available. Because of the small size, there wasn’t a huge choice for meals but there was always something we enjoyed. Local food was always available. I don’t eat seafood so that was a little challenge at noon. The ship was very clean with hand ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Unforgettable Journey

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
YorkPA
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We have always wanted to visit this area to view not only the beautiful sights, but also to learn about the culture & history. We certainly were not disappointed. Our Viking tour guide Bic Tran gave us a true insight into Cambodia & Vietnam. She gave us an insight into the wars In both Vietnam ( based on her families experience) that you would never get in history books. Her prospective of what ...
Sail Date: January 2024

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Amazing service level and accomodation - but maybe for the future

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
Wolf996
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We retired early and have been traveling almost non-stop - averaging about one trip a month. We have broken down our future plans into three buckets. The Go Go Years, the Slow Go years and the No Go years. We are still in the first bucket, and hope to be there for many years yet. This Viking cruise was an experiment for us to see which bucket these vacations would fall into. The ship was ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Magnificent, Magical & Meaningful

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
Karrein
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to learn more about the history of Vietnam and Cambodia. Our guide Lee was the best! He shared his personal stories, which added so much depth. Lee was always attentive and caring to our group’s needs. Always very organized. We were so lucky Lee was our guide. In general, the ship was beautiful and new. The staff were wonderful and friendly. Somehow the desk staff knew all our names ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Awesome Birthday Adventure

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
emg112253
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We absolutely loved the Viking Saigon Ship. We didn't want to leave. The people were extremely friendly and we enjoyed all the tours. We also enjoyed the patio bar dining in the back of the ship along with cooking classes offered by the staff. Even the land Hotels were five star. The interaction with the people that Viking supports made the trip even more special both in Vietnam and Cambodia. We ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Amazing journey thru Vietnam and Cambodia

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
JanL1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was more than happy to avoid this part of the world when I had to chance to see it in 1968, but after a half-century has passed and we've all patched up our differences, I got curious. I felt like I should see it for myself and try to understand the people there and their history. Viking river cruises offered exactly what I wanted--direct, in-depth introduction to the place, the people and their ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Lovely boat but land portion needs work

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
Trixieng
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This Mekong cruise, with my hubby, fit with other Asia travel plans. We are early 60s, in good health & walk 3-5 miles a day. The good: Hotels were mostly 5 star and had good breakfast buffets with extensive variety. Viking Saigon was beautiful with lovely, well appointed, large cabins and a good variety of food. Buses had AC and carried cold, bottled water, but not toilets (not ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Truly A Magnificent Mekong

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

User Avatar
mlagrange1950
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This has definitely been one of our best cruises. We totally love cruising with Viking. The Viking Saigon is a beautiful new ship. The crew members and staff were excellent. They went out of their way to help us. UT was our program director. He has been the best one we have ever had on Viking Cruises. He went out of his way to make everyone’s trip memorable and enjoyable. Most of us were older and ...
Sail Date: February 2023

