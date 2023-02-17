Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Saigon

This has definitely been one of our best cruises. We totally love cruising with Viking. The Viking Saigon is a beautiful new ship. The crew members and staff were excellent. They went out of their way to help us. UT was our program director. He has been the best one we have ever had on Viking Cruises. He went out of his way to make everyone’s trip memorable and enjoyable. Most of us were older and ...