The ship was 5 star. The food was wonderful. The staff was always taking care of you- even to the smallest detail (water when leaving, hand wipe when return). Very organized. The tour guides were so helpful and friendly. Everything went off perfectly. The excursions were very diverse and interesting. Viking took care of every detail. All the transportation was arranged. From the minute ...
Our time onboard the Saigon exceeded our expectations. This was our first Viking experience and our first river cruise. We have previously enjoyed several cruises on Seabourn and Silver Sea. The Saigon crew provided a level of service equal to or above any service experience we’ve enjoyed. The MeKong is filthy and there’s no getting around the trash and pollution. It’s not like visiting a scene ...
This was a fantastic cruise. The ship, staff, and food were top notch. We felt like valued guests. The staff was very helpful, friendly and always available.
Because of the small size, there wasn’t a huge choice for meals but there was always something we enjoyed. Local food was always available. I don’t eat seafood so that was a little challenge at noon. The ship was very clean with hand ...
We have always wanted to visit this area to view not only the beautiful sights, but also to learn about the culture & history. We certainly were not disappointed. Our Viking tour guide Bic Tran gave us a true insight into Cambodia & Vietnam. She gave us an insight into the wars In both Vietnam ( based on her families experience) that you would never get in history books. Her prospective of what ...
We retired early and have been traveling almost non-stop - averaging about one trip a month. We have broken down our future plans into three buckets. The Go Go Years, the Slow Go years and the No Go years. We are still in the first bucket, and hope to be there for many years yet.
This Viking cruise was an experiment for us to see which bucket these vacations would fall into.
We wanted to learn more about the history of Vietnam and Cambodia. Our guide Lee was the best! He shared his personal stories, which added so much depth. Lee was always attentive and caring to our group’s needs. Always very organized. We were so lucky Lee was our guide.
In general, the ship was beautiful and new. The staff were wonderful and friendly. Somehow the desk staff knew all our names ...
We absolutely loved the Viking Saigon Ship. We didn't want to leave. The people were extremely friendly and we enjoyed all the tours. We also enjoyed the patio bar dining in the back of the ship along with cooking classes offered by the staff. Even the land Hotels were five star. The interaction with the people that Viking supports made the trip even more special both in Vietnam and Cambodia. We ...
I was more than happy to avoid this part of the world when I had to chance to see it in 1968, but after a half-century has passed and we've all patched up our differences, I got curious. I felt like I should see it for myself and try to understand the people there and their history. Viking river cruises offered exactly what I wanted--direct, in-depth introduction to the place, the people and their ...
This Mekong cruise, with my hubby, fit with other Asia travel plans. We are early 60s, in good health & walk 3-5 miles a day.
The good:
Hotels were mostly 5 star and had good breakfast buffets with extensive variety.
Viking Saigon was beautiful with lovely, well appointed, large cabins and a good variety of food.
Buses had AC and carried cold, bottled water, but not toilets (not ...
This has definitely been one of our best cruises. We totally love cruising with Viking. The Viking Saigon is a beautiful new ship. The crew members and staff were excellent. They went out of their way to help us. UT was our program director. He has been the best one we have ever had on Viking Cruises. He went out of his way to make everyone’s trip memorable and enjoyable. Most of us were older and ...