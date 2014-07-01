While we were questioned by family and friends, and found out almost everyone else on the cruise as well, as to why did we want to go to Russia? Our family were concerned about our safety, especially after weeks of protests in Moscow. None of this daunted our desire to go, especially since we had already paid for the cruise. We wanted to see something we knew would be very different and were ...
Intrigue and fascinate about the country of Russia. The country is beautiful and magnificent.
The people are very serious but loveable and funny. The scenery is wonderful. About the ship, the cabin where we staying clean and spacious. The crews are helpful and courteous. The food is ok but not wonderful. We had a goodtime with the entertainment on the ship. The excursions are relaxing, awesome ...
We chose this trip since we were interested in doing the route from St. Petersburg to Moscow. It was fantastic. The shore excursions chosen by the ship were amazing. And a big KUDOS to the tour guides both on the ship and privately. Special mention must be made to Valeria. She is first class as a guide and lecturer on Russian history. We had two lectures given by her and it was ...
I really enjoyed the cruise because;
It was small
The food , service and ambiance was great
The meals were excellent and I appreciated the the many choices and the portions were just right for me.
The lectures were informative
The tours were good, however, it depended on the expertise and interest of the guides leading the tour. I would have liked to have had some input in what I wanted to ...
It was fantastic on so many levels. It was more than I ever expected. The crew was so professional and personable. Loved the meals and the wine to go with.
Loved the tour guides on the ship. They were very well informed on the history of the country as well as being fun and personable. Same with the Russians hired to do the tours.
Loved the smaller amount of people that the Rurik ship could ...
My first river cruise easily won me over to this type of travel. As a former independent, backpacking traveler, I was skeptical taking a "tour package". Viking River Cruise offered me beautiful accommodations, dining options throughout the day, scheduled tours throughout Russia with plenty of flexibility to explore on our own. Viking provided seamless travel arrangements from takeoff to boarding ...
We just returned from Waterways of the Tsars and fell in love with St. Petersburg and the Russian countryside. Our cabin was on the highest cabin deck, and we enjoyed sitting on our veranda during the cruising portion of the trip. Our room was a good size for us, but there are many public areas to sit if you prefer. The ship is attractive, and up to date, and always spotlessly clean. The meals are ...
I am not easily impressed, but our first river cruise (Moscow to St. Petersburg) was just great! Russia was so surprising - I grew up thinking that all buildings in Russia were old and gray. Just the opposite: Moscow was very modern. In St. Petersburg, we found beautiful 17th / 18th century buildings. For me, the most amazing part of Russia was the churches. I thought that the socialists there had ...
We had never been on Viking River Cruise previously, but the line was highly recommended by our travel agent as well as a friend who has been on a Viking river cruise previously. We cannot fault the line, staff or the tour guides. It was an amazing trip and very enjoyable and enlightening. The Rurik has been updated apparently, and the only challenge are the steep stairs. There is a lift ...
We both really enjoyed this cruise. It was to celebrate our Silver Anniversary and lived up to our expectations. The junior suite was lovely and all the staff were excellent. All the trips and events were fabulous and the arrangements to visit made it all so easy. The food was excellent too.
We would say that it would have been good to have had more free time, perhaps fewer events would be ...