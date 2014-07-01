Cruiser Rating
One of the Best Cruises We've Been on

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
Edaskland
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

While we were questioned by family and friends, and found out almost everyone else on the cruise as well, as to why did we want to go to Russia? Our family were concerned about our safety, especially after weeks of protests in Moscow. None of this daunted our desire to go, especially since we had already paid for the cruise. We wanted to see something we knew would be very different and were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

My viking Trip To Russia

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
54Monching
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Intrigue and fascinate about the country of Russia. The country is beautiful and magnificent. The people are very serious but loveable and funny. The scenery is wonderful. About the ship, the cabin where we staying clean and spacious. The crews are helpful and courteous. The food is ok but not wonderful. We had a goodtime with the entertainment on the ship. The excursions are relaxing, awesome ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

Outstanding Itinerary and Shore Excursions.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
MARGALIT
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip since we were interested in doing the route from St. Petersburg to Moscow. It was fantastic. The shore excursions chosen by the ship were amazing. And a big KUDOS to the tour guides both on the ship and privately. Special mention must be made to Valeria. She is first class as a guide and lecturer on Russian history. We had two lectures given by her and it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

Moscow to St Petersburg

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
gerstner
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

I really enjoyed the cruise because; It was small The food , service and ambiance was great The meals were excellent and I appreciated the the many choices and the portions were just right for me. The lectures were informative The tours were good, however, it depended on the expertise and interest of the guides leading the tour. I would have liked to have had some input in what I wanted to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Cruise from Moscow to St Petersburg

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
rosevbonnar@hotmail.com
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

It was fantastic on so many levels. It was more than I ever expected. The crew was so professional and personable. Loved the meals and the wine to go with. Loved the tour guides on the ship. They were very well informed on the history of the country as well as being fun and personable. Same with the Russians hired to do the tours. Loved the smaller amount of people that the Rurik ship could ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Viking Rurik Russian Cruise a Gem

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
bonja
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My first river cruise easily won me over to this type of travel. As a former independent, backpacking traveler, I was skeptical taking a "tour package". Viking River Cruise offered me beautiful accommodations, dining options throughout the day, scheduled tours throughout Russia with plenty of flexibility to explore on our own. Viking provided seamless travel arrangements from takeoff to boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

If you go to Russia, go with Viking!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
tobique33040
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from Waterways of the Tsars and fell in love with St. Petersburg and the Russian countryside. Our cabin was on the highest cabin deck, and we enjoyed sitting on our veranda during the cruising portion of the trip. Our room was a good size for us, but there are many public areas to sit if you prefer. The ship is attractive, and up to date, and always spotlessly clean. The meals are ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Veranda

Russian Cruise Was Incredible!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
Professor Nic
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I am not easily impressed, but our first river cruise (Moscow to St. Petersburg) was just great! Russia was so surprising - I grew up thinking that all buildings in Russia were old and gray. Just the opposite: Moscow was very modern. In St. Petersburg, we found beautiful 17th / 18th century buildings. For me, the most amazing part of Russia was the churches. I thought that the socialists there had ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2014

Excellent

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
kateh48
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on Viking River Cruise previously, but the line was highly recommended by our travel agent as well as a friend who has been on a Viking river cruise previously. We cannot fault the line, staff or the tour guides. It was an amazing trip and very enjoyable and enlightening. The Rurik has been updated apparently, and the only challenge are the steep stairs. There is a lift ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2014

Rurik Tsar cruise review

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rurik

User Avatar
rhona.wmasonnternet.com
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We both really enjoyed this cruise. It was to celebrate our Silver Anniversary and lived up to our expectations. The junior suite was lovely and all the staff were excellent. All the trips and events were fabulous and the arrangements to visit made it all so easy. The food was excellent too. We would say that it would have been good to have had more free time, perhaps fewer events would be ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2014

