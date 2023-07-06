All cabins have clock radios with iPod docks, telephones, mini-fridges, hotel-style beds in twin or queen configurations, desks and vanities with chairs and flat-screen TV's with a selection of news channels and movies. They each also have at least one U.S. plug in the cabin, along with several other European outlets. Storage space is plentiful with several closet-style cabinets and wooden hangers, as well as several drawers for clothes. Suitcases fit under the beds.

In most cabins, each bathroom have a shower separated from the toilet by a curtain, plugs for men's razors, a built-in clothesline to drip-dry clothes, and a glass vanity. Toiletries, such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion, are from L'Occitane.

Viking Rurik has six suites on the Middle Deck. The two junior suites, at 340 square feet apiece, have queen beds, which can be separated into twins, and alcove seating areas. The junior suites each have a glass-enclosed shower and a separate bathtub. At 405 square feet, the largest cabins are true suites, with separate sitting areas, walk-in wardrobes and two TV sets each. All six suites have full-sized private verandas that stretch along the length of the cabins, each with two sun loungers, two chairs and two small tables.

While Rurik does not have wheelchair-accessible cabins, there were people with mobility issues on our cruise. Having a room close to the elevator would be a must in this situation.