Named after a female Norse warrior, Viking Rota is one of two Viking river vessels -- with Viking Haki -- launching in spring 2027. Marking the ongoing expansion of the line's European fleet of 190-passenger Longships, Viking Rota will primarily sail on the Rhine and Danube. Identical to the other Longships, accommodations include two room suites which are some of the most spacious on Europe's waterways.

Viking Rota Deck Plans Feature Five Categories of Staterooms

Situated across three decks, Viking Rota offers standard cabins, French balcony staterooms, veranda cabins, veranda suites and Explorer Suites.

Standard cabins are located on the lower deck and measure 150 square feet and have fixed windows that do not open. While not so light and airy, they are larger than the 135-square-foot French balcony cabins on the middle and upper decks. Next up are 205-square-foot veranda staterooms which are on the middle and upper decks and have a step-out balcony.

Like other Viking Longships, Viking Rota has two room suites with a separate bedroom and living room. These are all situated on the upper deck. The veranda suites are 275 square feet and extras for guests staying in these accommodations include a bottle of Champagne on arrival, mini-bar replenished daily and complimentary laundry.

The largest cabins are the two Explorer Suites which overlook the back of the ship and benefit from a wraparound balcony and large bathroom. Additional perks include private transfers and a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package.

Standard amenities in all cabin categories include free Wi-Fi, a TV infotainment system, bottled water replenished daily, telephone, safe, refrigerator, hair dryer and air conditioning.

The ship's public areas include a main dining room, which can seat all passengers in one sitting, the Aquavit Terrace with indoor and outdoor seating, a library, shop and two computers for guests to use.

An elevator connects the middle and upper deck and stairs lead to the lower deck and sun deck.

Viking Rota Will Set Sail in Spring 2027

Viking Rota will enter service on April 10, 2017, when it embarks on the 14-night Grand European Tour between Amsterdam and Budapest. Visiting four countries -- the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Hungary -- along the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.

Viking Rota Offers Sailings on the Rhine and Danube

Sailing on Europe's two most popular rivers, in addition to the two-week cruise through the heart of Europe the ship will also sail the seven-night Danube Waltz itinerary from Budapest to Passau plus week-long Christmas market sailings on the Danube.

Viking Rota Stats

The vessel is 443 feet and carries 190 passengers with 53 crew.