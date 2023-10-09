Our group of travelers.
Photo Credit: Country Queen
Windmill on oen of our tours in the Netherlands.
Photo Credit: Country Queen
Dinner
Photo Credit: dbail4
Cabin
Photo Credit: dbail4
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
178 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Viking Rhine River
"The choice of cities was diverse and gave an excellent overview of the region and its history.For me, the most attractive feature of Viking river cruises is the excellent quality of their guides...."Read More
Lorith avatar

Lorith

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 178 Viking Rolf Cruise Reviews

First River and first Market Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
AandV
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The positives - The ship was beautiful, the crew was amazing. It was very intimate so we were able to meet a lot of wonderful people. There was always something fun going on at night. We thoroughly enjoyed the Christmas markets. Although the cabins are very small they are very efficient. The food was OK (see comment below) The negatives - the bed was too hard, the pillows were hard. Although ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Outstanding experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
Tim12345
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This company has it going on! They don’t miss a thing, always on target and 100% prepared. This trip was my wife’s idea, i was hesitant. I am completely a Viking fan after this Rhine Getaway cruise. Every staff member was outstanding, from our program director Renee, to Miko behind the bar, George, probably the best waiter I have ever had at any restaurant in my 68 years, the room staff, and of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

An Awesome Experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
Country Queen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first experience doing a river cruise. We sailed down the Rhine River. We thought Viking did an excellent job of having everything so organized from the beginning to the end. The food was awesome and there was a great selection on the menu to choose from. Also, the daily excursions were great. The staff kept our room very clean and everyone from housekeeping to dining and all other ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Disappointing River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
McDLT
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 2nd river cruise with Viking and will likely be our last, although we'll definitely continue with their ocean cruises. Positives - our suite with separate bedroom and spacious bath was the highlight, very comfortable. With guests were from diverse locations, making dining conversations very interesting. The food was good overall, except for a rather bland German-themed dinner. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Viking Rolf

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
Teresa Ehlmann
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The ship was wonderful! We had a suite and would definitely do that again. Our steward was wonderful! The little things she did like fresh flowers and cookies in our suite were very nice. We met some great people on our cruise. We did the silver spirits package which was good for us. We wish we would have known that the dining room was casual. We brought a lot of dress clothes that we never ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Had a great time

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
MonaKona
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall it was a very nice cruise. The coffee bar was well stocked. The entertainment was just “ok”. Piano player, tried. It would have been nice to have the option of a limited menu for room service. The crew was really fun, I really enjoyed watching them have fun! They seemed to be genuinely having a good time. It was refreshing. The cruise director was awesome also!! Well honestly each one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

A dream vacation starts with Viking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
Tees and Seas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first trip to Europe and our first river cruise. It was everything we had hoped for and more. From the moment we stepped onto the ship, we were treated like VIPs. Our stateroom was pristine and well appointed (the heated bathroom floors were especially nice!). The dining room service was exceptional, and the meals were fabulous. There were many options for shore excursions, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Can’t wait to book our next adventure!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
New world traveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This cruise was absolutely spectacular! The ship was beautiful, the scenery and excursions were breathtaking and the crew was outstanding. Gabriel took amazing care of us from start to finish. George took care of us as most of our meals onboard and he was fantastic! I’m sure the crew on other cruises are wonderful as well, but it makes me want to go back and sail with this exact set of amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Wonderful Time

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
Carolina Princess
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise on Viking. We went on the cruise with another couple who have gone on several cruises with Viking. Everything they said about Viking was true. Everyone from the Captain to the room steward was friendly and helpful. They made us feel like we were the only people on the ship. Food was outstanding and the excursions were well planned and informative. The wait staff was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

An outstanding way to visit

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Rolf

User Avatar
JaimeSastre1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I always wanted to try a river cruise in Europe. Upon arrival we were greeted with the most friendly staff you can imagine. The food and service from day one was the best I have ever experienced!! As for the places we visited is really nice that the itinerary that Viking had for us was truly inspiring knowing that most were build centuries ago with a rich history. Thanks for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Find a Viking Rolf Cruise from $1,999

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Herja Cruise Reviews
Viking Herja Cruise Reviews
Viking Idi Cruise Reviews
Viking Hathor Cruise Reviews
Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews
Viking Kvasir Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.