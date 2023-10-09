"The choice of cities was diverse and gave an excellent overview of the region and its history.For me, the most attractive feature of Viking river cruises is the excellent quality of their guides...."Read More
The positives - The ship was beautiful, the crew was amazing. It was very intimate so we were able to meet a lot of wonderful people. There was always something fun going on at night. We thoroughly enjoyed the Christmas markets. Although the cabins are very small they are very efficient. The food was OK (see comment below)
The negatives - the bed was too hard, the pillows were hard. Although ...
This company has it going on! They don’t miss a thing, always on target and 100% prepared. This trip was my wife’s idea, i was hesitant. I am completely a Viking fan after this Rhine Getaway cruise. Every staff member was outstanding, from our program director Renee, to Miko behind the bar, George, probably the best waiter I have ever had at any restaurant in my 68 years, the room staff, and of ...
This was our first experience doing a river cruise. We sailed down the Rhine River. We thought Viking did an excellent job of having everything so organized from the beginning to the end. The food was awesome and there was a great selection on the menu to choose from. Also, the daily excursions were great. The staff kept our room very clean and everyone from housekeeping to dining and all other ...
This was our 2nd river cruise with Viking and will likely be our last, although we'll definitely continue with their ocean cruises.
Positives - our suite with separate bedroom and spacious bath was the highlight, very comfortable. With guests were from diverse locations, making dining conversations very interesting. The food was good overall, except for a rather bland German-themed dinner. The ...
The ship was wonderful! We had a suite and would definitely do that again. Our steward was wonderful! The little things she did like fresh flowers and cookies in our suite were very nice. We met some great people on our cruise. We did the silver spirits package which was good for us. We wish we would have known that the dining room was casual. We brought a lot of dress clothes that we never ...
Overall it was a very nice cruise. The coffee bar was well stocked. The entertainment was just “ok”. Piano player, tried. It would have been nice to have the option of a limited menu for room service. The crew was really fun, I really enjoyed watching them have fun! They seemed to be genuinely having a good time. It was refreshing. The cruise director was awesome also!! Well honestly each one of ...
This was our first trip to Europe and our first river cruise. It was everything we had hoped for and more. From the moment we stepped onto the ship, we were treated like VIPs. Our stateroom was pristine and well appointed (the heated bathroom floors were especially nice!). The dining room service was exceptional, and the meals were fabulous. There were many options for shore excursions, and ...
This cruise was absolutely spectacular! The ship was beautiful, the scenery and excursions were breathtaking and the crew was outstanding. Gabriel took amazing care of us from start to finish. George took care of us as most of our meals onboard and he was fantastic! I’m sure the crew on other cruises are wonderful as well, but it makes me want to go back and sail with this exact set of amazing ...
This was our first cruise on Viking. We went on the cruise with another couple who have gone on several cruises with Viking. Everything they said about Viking was true. Everyone from the Captain to the room steward was friendly and helpful. They made us feel like we were the only people on the ship. Food was outstanding and the excursions were well planned and informative. The wait staff was very ...
My wife and I always wanted to try a river cruise in Europe. Upon arrival we were greeted with the most friendly staff you can imagine. The food and service from day one was the best I have ever experienced!! As for the places we visited is really nice that the itinerary that Viking had for us was truly inspiring knowing that most were build centuries ago with a rich history. Thanks for the ...