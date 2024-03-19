"The drink package was so worth it and the bartender was great at recommending wines for what we were going to have for dinner that night, as well as, introducing us to a lot of fun drinks.It was to be my first cruise and I didn’t care too much where we went, but it was on my friend’s bucket list to visit Normandy, so Paris to Normandy was a perfect fit for the group of us...."Read More
My family of 6 had an amazing experience on the Radgrid. I picked this itinerary because my mother had never been to Paris and I knew she would not be disappointed. My daughter and I previously sailed on the Radgrid in 2021 and I specifically picked this ship because I knew the program director (Mia Drihem) was still on the ship.
The itinerary allowed for plenty of exploration in Paris and ...
Courteous, friendly, professional staff at every stage of our cruise. Pre trip preparations and communication was good. We knew what to expect, and Viking followed through on their promises. We were met at the airport after retrieving our luggage. Transportation to the ship was good. Check in on board was good and only a slight delay while our stateroom was being readied and luggage placed in ...
This was our first Viking River Cruise but not our last. The initial dock in within easy walking distance of the Eiffle Tower. It was breath taking. Then the cruise on the Siene River through Paris & on is "postcard" gorgeous. The daily ship talks & local entertainment was nice. The food was great. The 160 passengers was awesome! We splurged & booked a Veranda Suite. We enjoyed the separate ...
An excellent experience all the way around! We've never taken a cruise of any kind before, and we were not disappointed at all. From the moment you hand over your luggage and board the ship, you are well taken care of. We arrived fairly early, and our stateroom was already ready for us. We got a veranda stateroom on the middle deck, and absolutely loved having the balcony. I really enjoyed sitting ...
This was my first cruise (we have already booked another in 2025). I absolutely loved the entire experience. Loved the river cruise, food, Viking staff, and the excursions. Because I loved my time in France so much, I ordered a book on French history when we returned home!
The rooms are on the small size, but we were only in our room to sleep. The bed was very comfortable. At night before I ...
Outstanding!! Viking has a lock on customer service from booking all the way through the assistance provided during departure.
The entire staff on our ship went "over-the-top" for my wife, myself, and our entire group, tremendous!
Would highly recommend Viking to everyone and all looking for an experience of a lifetime. Thank you, Viking!
Room service outstanding, food service the ...
The Program Director, Mia, provided professional and humorous experiences.
She is an asset to Viking and must be commended. We looked forward to her evening presentations of next day activities and excursion descriptions. She made herself available for all questions we had throughout the days and evenings. The staff’s personal attention offered us was outstanding. The cruise was enjoyable ...
Paris and Normandy have much to offer to a traveler and this cruise let us experience this as a moveable visual and epicurean feast. The ship is new and comfortable, the staff is friendly, attentive, well-informed, and unobtrusive and with fewer guests on a cruise, the crew is very good at remembering details of what we like and dislike as individuals.
Viking includes interesting shore ...
It was our first Viking River Cruise and it was fantastic! The crew provided excellent service from the delicious dining, clean, comfortable cabin and outstanding service no matter what the ask. The days were well planned for our excursions and we had some fantastic guides who gave us wonderful tours of Paris and the towns along the Seine. Some of our favorites included the bike ride to Monet's ...
We very much enjoyed our pre-cruise time in Paris and the entire river cruise. Mia, the Cruise Director, was awesome! She was so much fun and informative and 'real'! We really enjoyed ourselves and like the included daily excursions and the paid excursions as well. We love how organized and on time everything is. The housekeeping staff was hard working and efficient and we appreciated their ...